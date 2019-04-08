×
Arsenal lost out on third place after defeat to Everton and here's how Twitter reacted

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
149   //    08 Apr 2019, 10:48 IST

Arsenal are the only club in the Premier League to not have kept a clean sheet away this season.
Arsenal squandered the opportunity to surpass city rivals Tottenham Hotspur on the Premier League table after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka netted in the only goal of the game as the Gunners extended their unwanted record for being the only club in the Premier League to not have kept a clean sheet away this season.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has maintained that the team needs to show some consistency if they are to win the next few matches. Speaking after the game, he said:

"We knew it was going to be difficult and that we are going to have to take opportunities like today. We lost a great opportunity today to take three points. We will have more chances in the next matches. It depends on us and also on other teams."

"We need to be consistent in 38 matches but we lost that consistency today. We need to be consistent in the next matches and if we do that we can win."

"We can be negative because we lost three points, but it's in our hands to continue to take chances to be in the top four."

Arsenal are presently battling for a top-four finish but have more away games than home games for the remainder of the campaign, something which could be difficult for the side considering their record on their travels.

The Gunners sit in fourth place at the moment but this could change if London rivals Chelsea win against West Ham United later today. Sixth-placed Manchester United are also trailing close behind, two points away from both London outfits.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the crucial loss:

