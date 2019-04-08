Arsenal lost out on third place after defeat to Everton and here's how Twitter reacted

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 149 // 08 Apr 2019, 10:48 IST

Arsenal are the only club in the Premier League to not have kept a clean sheet away this season.

Arsenal squandered the opportunity to surpass city rivals Tottenham Hotspur on the Premier League table after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday.

Everton captain Phil Jagielka netted in the only goal of the game as the Gunners extended their unwanted record for being the only club in the Premier League to not have kept a clean sheet away this season.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has maintained that the team needs to show some consistency if they are to win the next few matches. Speaking after the game, he said:

"We knew it was going to be difficult and that we are going to have to take opportunities like today. We lost a great opportunity today to take three points. We will have more chances in the next matches. It depends on us and also on other teams."

"We need to be consistent in 38 matches but we lost that consistency today. We need to be consistent in the next matches and if we do that we can win."

"We can be negative because we lost three points, but it's in our hands to continue to take chances to be in the top four."

Arsenal are presently battling for a top-four finish but have more away games than home games for the remainder of the campaign, something which could be difficult for the side considering their record on their travels.

The Gunners sit in fourth place at the moment but this could change if London rivals Chelsea win against West Ham United later today. Sixth-placed Manchester United are also trailing close behind, two points away from both London outfits.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the crucial loss:

Arsenal walking back into the Europa League after everyone thought they’d be back in the Champions League #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/QnzPFyNZU9 — a joke (@khanya_sotashe) April 7, 2019

Arsenal home form and Away form😝😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/n52gtbsg1K — Waweruken (@wawerukent) April 7, 2019

Atleast Arsenal are at the top of one table... 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/8LZnogr2Kv — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 7, 2019

I told my son that despite Wenger leaving the club, his Arsenal still remains unbalanced. Good forwards, average midfielders & useless defenders. In other words, Arsenal ni kijana mfupi imenona round huwezi jua tumbo, mgongo ni wapi! — Mohamed Wehliye (@WehliyeMohamed) April 7, 2019

Just saw Robbie from Arsenal Fan TV say Arsenal are the 2nd best team at home after City.



There's another team. Their name is Liverpool. They haven't lost at home in 37 league games. Almost went 1,000 minutes without conceding a goal at Anfield. 😂 — Señor (@EnRouteAnfield) April 7, 2019

Ozil whenever he's needed at Arsenal... pic.twitter.com/4S31wUoUAi — Duncan 👑 (@Utd_Duncan) April 7, 2019

The only teams Arsenal have beaten away from home in the Premier League since the start of 2018 season:



- Huddersfield

- Cardiff

- Newcastle

- Fulham

- Bournemouth



😂😭🤣#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/8GkzLau8lR — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) April 7, 2019

Mesut Ozil today:



0 - Chances created

0 - Completed take-ons

0 - Fouls won

0 - Shots



1 - Coats thrown at Emery pic.twitter.com/E3ItADl7JQ — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) April 7, 2019

#EVEARS

Arsenal against Fulham vs Arsenal against Everton pic.twitter.com/UxZLwDPpOl — Isaiah Chris (@IsaiahChris10) April 7, 2019

This video will forever remain relevant after an Arsenal loss 😂 pic.twitter.com/XlnlaA5b6V — Henry Orji (@Hunccho) April 7, 2019

