Arsenal Unveil New Signing

After a close pursuit of the German goalkeeper, Arsenal have finally announced the signing of the 26-year-old Bernd Leno for a reported fee of £19.3m.

Leno was not named in Germany's 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in the wake of Manuel Neuer's timely recovery despite having won six international caps for his country. In Bundesliga, Leno has made 290 outings while playing for Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

At Arsenal, he will have to compete with the likes of Petr Cech and David Ospina, who underwent disappointing 2017-18 season, to earn first-team football.

The deal has also placed Leno within the top 10 of the most expensive goalkeepers in history.

The current Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, also expressed his views on the signing in the following words.

Bernd is a goalkeeper of high quality and experience.

He has been a top performer and regular number one goalkeeper for the past seven years.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's second summer signing.

Happy and proud to play for this great club @Arsenal in the future! I’ll do my best and I‘m looking forward to the start of the new season as a Gunner. 💪😉 — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) June 19, 2018

TRANSFER NEWS@Bernd_Leno is joining @Arsenal, effective immediately.



Thanks for all of your hard work and dedication, Bernd! We wish you all the best in this next phase of your career! ⚫️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8QGL6LBv0e — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) June 19, 2018

BREAKING: Bayer Leverkusen announce goalkeeper Bernd Leno has completed his move to Arsenal pic.twitter.com/f5JnddpVNX — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 19, 2018

Bayer Leverkusen confirm Bernd Leno has joined Arsenal.



Welcome to Arsenal Leno. No more Ospina and Petr Cech next season. Tears in my eyes. — Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 19, 2018

Welcome to Arsenal Leno. We’ll love you unconditionally, until you make your first mistake. — FG (@FunnyGooner) June 19, 2018

Time will tell with how Leno settles and what he goes onto achieve but can't fault the purpose and speed at which the club is moving at. #Arsenal — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 19, 2018

With Leno confirmed I would now actually allow both Cech & Ospina to leave and promote Martinez as number 2 — ოპოɀ ℹ (@Durchiga) June 19, 2018

Leno done. Lichtsteiner done. Sokratis and Torreira surely done. Another CB unless Emery can resurrect Mustafi and a winger and I'll be content. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) June 19, 2018

Welcome to Arsenal Bernd Leno. World class keeper! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a5df2y5LfH — Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 19, 2018

If you're having a bad just remember that Bernd Leno speaks better English than Kane 😂😭😭 #HeyLeno 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/UPJsfebNnJ — Winnie 🌹 (@Winnie_Bankz) June 19, 2018

A new manger just as y’all wanted.

2 experienced defenders incoming.

Possibly a interesting midfield signing.

And a new goalkeeper.

Who else is excited about next season already?

Also, #HeyLeno Welcome to Arsenal! — Adrine D'mello (@mooziek) June 19, 2018

Leno to Arsenal, amazing bit of business. Emery making moves, love it 🙌🏻 #HeyLeno 🇩🇪 — Reev (@TheReevHD) June 19, 2018

Bernd Leno (when asked what he remembers first when he hears the name Arsenal) “Thierry Henry, Jens Lehmann, Highbury and Helb” — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) June 19, 2018

#HeyLeno really is the most dead hashtag of all time loooool — - (@EmeryTactic) June 19, 2018

So just found out Leno can speak better English than Harry Kane.... promising stuff already — GoonerViews (@GoonerViews) June 19, 2018

We’ve signed Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Leno & Torreira & it’s only the 20th of June.



So un-Arsenal!



Bravo to Gazidis & co thus far.



Let’s sign a quality winger & CB to make it a 10/10 summer! — The Arsenal (@DareToWenger) June 20, 2018

My favourite pic of the month pic.twitter.com/PCl1ICM3Mg — Bernd Toast (@Cechque) June 19, 2018

