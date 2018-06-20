Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal sign Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal have announced their second summer signing and here's how Twitter reacted to it

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor 20 Jun 2018, 11:50 IST
1.63K

Arsenal Unveil New Signing
Arsenal Unveil New Signing

After a close pursuit of the German goalkeeper, Arsenal have finally announced the signing of the 26-year-old Bernd Leno for a reported fee of £19.3m.

Leno was not named in Germany's 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup in the wake of Manuel Neuer's timely recovery despite having won six international caps for his country. In Bundesliga, Leno has made 290 outings while playing for Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

At Arsenal, he will have to compete with the likes of Petr Cech and David Ospina, who underwent disappointing 2017-18 season, to earn first-team football.

The deal has also placed Leno within the top 10 of the most expensive goalkeepers in history.

The current Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, also expressed his views on the signing in the following words.

Bernd is a goalkeeper of high quality and experience.
He has been a top performer and regular number one goalkeeper for the past seven years.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Arsenal's second summer signing.


What are your thoughts on the signing? Have your say in the comments!


Premier League 2017-18 Arsenal Bayer Leverkusen Football Jack Wilshere Bernd Leno Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions Unai Emery
