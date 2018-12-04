Ballon d'Or News: Twitter reacts as women's winner Ada Hegerberg is asked to twerk at the event
Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural Ballon d'Or award for the best player in women's football. It was a moment of joy for the Norway and Olympique Lyonnais striker to win the award in its first year of existence.
But the historic moment was marred when DJ Martin Solveig asked the Norweigan international to 'twerk' after receiving the award. Hegerberg looked irritated and answered "no" after the DJ host asked her to do the provocative dance.
"You’ve seen that I prepared a little celebration for (France forward) Kylian (Mbappe) so we said we’re going to do something similar. Do you know how to twerk?", Solveig asked Hegerberg.
Kylian Mbappe, who won the Kopa trophy, looked stunned after the Norweigan striker was asked to twerk at the live event.
Solveig tweeted shortly after the event, saying that he apologized to the three-time Champions League winner.
"I explained to [Ada] and she told me she understood it was a joke,” Solveig wrote on Twitter. “Nevertheless, my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly, congratulations to Ada.”
"He came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way,” the Norwegian forward said later. “I didn’t really consider it sexual harassment or anything in the moment. I was just happy to do the dance and win the Ballon d’Or.”
Andy Murray posted on Instagram too after the incident, labelling Solveig's comment as "another example of the ridiculous sexism in sport.”
“What questions did they ask Mbappé and Modric?” the British tennis player added. “I’d imagine something to do with football. And to everyone who thinks I’m overreacting and it was just a joke ... it wasn’t. I’ve been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal.”
