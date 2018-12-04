Ballon d'Or News: Twitter reacts as women's winner Ada Hegerberg is asked to twerk at the event

Ada Hegerberg

Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural Ballon d'Or award for the best player in women's football. It was a moment of joy for the Norway and Olympique Lyonnais striker to win the award in its first year of existence.

But the historic moment was marred when DJ Martin Solveig asked the Norweigan international to 'twerk' after receiving the award. Hegerberg looked irritated and answered "no" after the DJ host asked her to do the provocative dance.

"You’ve seen that I prepared a little celebration for (France forward) Kylian (Mbappe) so we said we’re going to do something similar. Do you know how to twerk?", Solveig asked Hegerberg.

Kylian Mbappe, who won the Kopa trophy, looked stunned after the Norweigan striker was asked to twerk at the live event.

Solveig tweeted shortly after the event, saying that he apologized to the three-time Champions League winner.

"I explained to [Ada] and she told me she understood it was a joke,” Solveig wrote on Twitter. “Nevertheless, my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly, congratulations to Ada.”

I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada pic.twitter.com/DATdg0TfQk — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

"He came to me afterwards and was really sad that it went that way,” the Norwegian forward said later. “I didn’t really consider it sexual harassment or anything in the moment. I was just happy to do the dance and win the Ballon d’Or.”

Andy Murray posted on Instagram too after the incident, labelling Solveig's comment as "another example of the ridiculous sexism in sport.”

“What questions did they ask Mbappé and Modric?” the British tennis player added. “I’d imagine something to do with football. And to everyone who thinks I’m overreacting and it was just a joke ... it wasn’t. I’ve been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal.”

Solveig's comment has not gone well with the Twitter community, and there have been a flood of tweets on the embarrassing moment:

You ruined @AdaStolsmo's moment. You took what was meant to be her night into something about you.



The question would be, did you ask any men that same question?



I didnt think so. #adahegerberg — its this...THING (@james_warwick) December 3, 2018

I had never heard of #martinsolveig before and don't know who he is. I think however it is safe to assume that he won't be presenting the #BallondOr next year. #AdaHegerberg #TwerkGate — John O' Donoghue (@jodonoghue1983) December 3, 2018

23-year old #AdaHegerberg made history by becoming the first ever female #BallonDOr winner but her special moment was somewhat overshadowed by host #MartinSolveig asking her about twerking after she collected her award. https://t.co/GyF1z1TaIT — Francisco Taveira (@jftaveira1993) December 3, 2018

Oh look, he even roped her in to a photo op to make himself feel better.



Wonder how many takes he went through to try look sorry.#martinsolveig #BalonDOr #adahegerberg https://t.co/uPYv2vDfxw — Ailbhe (@Horsebox1986) December 3, 2018

The amount of every day sexism this woman no doubt had to face to become the best + now her achievements are being belittled by some ignorant no-mark. #AdaHegerberg u are a shining example for women everywhere! Let's stick to celebrating her history-making award. #BallonDor2018 https://t.co/oCUQZ5hmMe — Julie Calderwood (@Calder1Julie) December 4, 2018

You can be the first female winner of the Ballon D'Or and create history .. but still have to deal with sexist nonsense (outrageous) #AdaHegerberg https://t.co/xmGlshpgP6 — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) December 4, 2018

Disgusted with @martinsolveig humiliation of #AdaHegerberg first female Ballon D'Or winner who scored over 250 goals Women of the #world should boycott his music. And as of today expecting harsh reaction of all the male football players @lukamodric10 or we should boycott them 2 — Ivana Dragicevic (@ivdragicevic) December 4, 2018

