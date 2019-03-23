Twitter reacts as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi flop with their national teams

Emmanuel Ayamga

Both Ronaldo and Messi flopped with their national teams on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are back with their respective national teams, but their performances did not go quite as planned. Both players decided to stay off national duty after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, they were back in action on Friday as Argentina and Portugal took on Venezuela and Ukraine respectively. Ronaldo started for the Selecao in an attacking front three with Andre Silva and Bernardo Silva following his return to the Portugal national team.

But, rather than inspire the side like he usually does, the 34-year-old endured a frustrating night as his country drew goalless in the Euros 2020 qualifier. Not only did Ronaldo fail to influence the game, he also struggled in the final third, as service from the supporting cast was missing.

The Portuguese, though, was not the only one to flop on international duty. Messi equally endured a very frustrating night with Argentina. The Barcelona star returned to the national team amidst huge fanfare, but his impact was little as Argentine lost 3-1 to lowly Venezuela in an international friendly.

In a week where both Ronaldo and Messi have dominated headlines due to the impressive performances at club level, the superstar pair could not replicate their geniuses at international level. In the UEFA Champions League, for instance, both players played key roles as Barcelona and Juventus advanced to the quarter-final of the competition.

While Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick to help his side overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid, Messi scored twice and assisted two more as Barcelona romped to a 5-1 win over Lyon at the Cam Nou.

But, as social media would have it, no one is beyond trolls – not even Ronaldo and Messi, who are considered the greatest players in this generation.

Fans on Twitter has been quick to react to the performance of the superstar duo following their woeful outings with their respective national teams.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Lionel Messi's return to Argentina after several weeks of carrying Barcelona pic.twitter.com/RGOzs06Zon — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) March 22, 2019

Ronaldo when a Portuguese team mate is open for a simple pass pic.twitter.com/5aVnUrfq1o — ㅤalex 🇵🇹 (@J0A0FELIX) March 22, 2019

Messi with Barca Vs Messi with Argentina pic.twitter.com/t6OBMmCpZH — Future Billionaire (@Alieyu_JR) March 22, 2019

Messi fans enjoying every minute of his magic while Ronaldo fans wait for his usual 2 yard tap-in. pic.twitter.com/DytbkGWWiL — ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴀʀçᴀ ᴇʀᴀ 👑 (@TheBarcaEra) March 23, 2019

Messi has a better team than ronaldo 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/bVzt18lIYJ — Mourad Ahmanache (@MouradAhmanache) March 22, 2019

Switch Ronaldo & Messi's nationalities and CR7 would have been a world champion with #Argentina by now. Because, leadership! On the other hand, a Messi-led #Portugal might have failed to ever reach a cup final let alone qualify for each World Cup since 2006! Argue with the wall😂 pic.twitter.com/vxWp4jguwE — CRonaldoDaily.com (@BreatheRonaldo) March 22, 2019

Ronaldo yet again dropping a 0/10 performance but nobody will talk about it because he isn’t Messi. pic.twitter.com/QFmD7jV7qi — . (@FCBMagician) March 22, 2019

It Cristiano Ronaldo was Argentinian and Lionel Messi was Portuguese, Argentina would have won a World Cup or at least a Copa America in the last decade and Portugal would have won nothing.



Change my mind. — Michael Tunstall (@TFWriter) March 16, 2019

Gracias Messi 👏👏



Messi and ten pieces of wood pic.twitter.com/0WNCMuMvpR — мσнαммє∂_qυтυz (@Mohammed_Qutuz) March 22, 2019

Lionel Messi is carrying his national team on his back but he’s the worst player for his country according to twitter pundits and Ronaldo being carried by his national team makes him the greatest player of all time for his country. I honestly love this application. — madan (@EnjoyArthur) March 22, 2019

Portugal breezing to the Nations Cup final without Ronaldo but fail to beat Ukraine with him: pic.twitter.com/V3iqacHwjd — José (@josepintoj) March 22, 2019

If Messi and Cristiano were to change their Careers. There would be no end to 'Messi is the GOAT' discussion. Won 5 UCL with 2 different teams, Balòn d'Or comeback, succeded in 4 leagues, won an international trophy as an underdog. But since it's Ronaldo, Standards are different. — A7USH (@RonnieSZN) March 22, 2019

Ronaldo when playing with Portugal pic.twitter.com/WTOQlLsqEz — Nãif ➰ (@NaifFCB_) March 22, 2019

When you realise Venezuela is beating the GOAT out of Messi on his Argentina return pic.twitter.com/8kFGrn8HnL — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) March 22, 2019

