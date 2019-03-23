×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi flop with their national teams

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
666   //    23 Mar 2019, 13:18 IST

Both Ronaldo and Messi flopped with their national teams on Friday
Both Ronaldo and Messi flopped with their national teams on Friday

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are back with their respective national teams, but their performances did not go quite as planned. Both players decided to stay off national duty after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, they were back in action on Friday as Argentina and Portugal took on Venezuela and Ukraine respectively. Ronaldo started for the Selecao in an attacking front three with Andre Silva and Bernardo Silva following his return to the Portugal national team.

But, rather than inspire the side like he usually does, the 34-year-old endured a frustrating night as his country drew goalless in the Euros 2020 qualifier. Not only did Ronaldo fail to influence the game, he also struggled in the final third, as service from the supporting cast was missing.

The Portuguese, though, was not the only one to flop on international duty. Messi equally endured a very frustrating night with Argentina. The Barcelona star returned to the national team amidst huge fanfare, but his impact was little as Argentine lost 3-1 to lowly Venezuela in an international friendly.

In a week where both Ronaldo and Messi have dominated headlines due to the impressive performances at club level, the superstar pair could not replicate their geniuses at international level. In the UEFA Champions League, for instance, both players played key roles as Barcelona and Juventus advanced to the quarter-final of the competition.

While Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick to help his side overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid, Messi scored twice and assisted two more as Barcelona romped to a 5-1 win over Lyon at the Cam Nou.

But, as social media would have it, no one is beyond trolls – not even Ronaldo and Messi, who are considered the greatest players in this generation.

Fans on Twitter has been quick to react to the performance of the superstar duo following their woeful outings with their respective national teams.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Advertisement



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
European Qualifiers Argentina Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Twitter Reactions
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
5 biggest fixtures to look forward to during the international break
RELATED STORY
6 players who stopped both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup records both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will never break
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to National Team after a 9-month absence
RELATED STORY
Messi & Ronaldo: The end of an era at the biggest sporting spectacle in the world?
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo: The best memes from the Internet
RELATED STORY
What finally seems to have seperated Ronaldo from Messi
RELATED STORY
Top 10 official goal-scorers in the history of football: Where do Messi and Ronaldo stand?
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: No Ronaldo versus Messi face-off is World Cup's loss
RELATED STORY
Interesting similarities between Ronaldo's Euro 2016 and Messi's upcoming Copa America 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 1
FT KAZ SCO
3 - 0
 Kazakhstan vs Scotland
FT CYP SAN
5 - 0
 Cyprus vs San Marino
FT NOR EST
2 - 0
 Northern Ireland vs Estonia
FT NET BEL
4 - 0
 Netherlands vs Belarus
FT SLO HUN
2 - 0
 Slovakia vs Hungary
FT CRO AZE
2 - 1
 Croatia vs Azerbaijan
FT ISR SLO
1 - 1
 Israel vs Slovenia
FT FYR LAT
3 - 1
 FYR Macedonia vs Latvia
FT AUS POL
0 - 1
 Austria vs Poland
FT BEL RUS
3 - 1
 Belgium vs Russia
FT BUL MON
1 - 1
 Bulgaria vs Montenegro
FT ENG CZE
5 - 0
 England vs Czech Republic
FT POR UKR
0 - 0
 Portugal vs Ukraine
FT LUX LIT
2 - 1
 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
FT MOL FRA
1 - 4
 Moldova vs France
FT AND ICE
0 - 2
 Andorra vs Iceland
FT ALB TUR
0 - 2
 Albania vs Turkey
Today GEO SWI 07:30 PM Georgia vs Switzerland
Today GIB REP 10:30 PM Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland
Today SWE ROM 10:30 PM Sweden vs Romania
Today MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
Tomorrow SPA NOR 01:15 AM Spain vs Norway
Tomorrow LIE GRE 01:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Greece
Tomorrow ITA FIN 01:15 AM Italy vs Finland
Tomorrow BOS ARM 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Armenia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us