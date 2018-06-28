Twitter reacts as Brazil cruise past Serbia
Brazil ensured their position atop Group E with their victory against Serbia in their third and the last group stage encounter.
With 36 minutes on the clock, Paulinho put Brazil ahead with his amazing lob over Vladimir Stojković. In the 68th minute, the Brazilian skipper, Thiago Silva, cemented the lead with his header at the near post courtesy of a cross from Neymar.
As such, Brazil have topped their group with 7 points in hand. They will now face Mexico in the Round of 16.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the clash: