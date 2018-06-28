Twitter reacts as Brazil cruise past Serbia

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Brazil ensured their position atop Group E with their victory against Serbia in their third and the last group stage encounter.

With 36 minutes on the clock, Paulinho put Brazil ahead with his amazing lob over Vladimir Stojković. In the 68th minute, the Brazilian skipper, Thiago Silva, cemented the lead with his header at the near post courtesy of a cross from Neymar.

As such, Brazil have topped their group with 7 points in hand. They will now face Mexico in the Round of 16.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the clash:

Brazil samba their way into the last 16! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/130kllSeHD — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 27, 2018

Brazil take care of Serbia thanks to goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva! pic.twitter.com/yKQav3IXpN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2018

Thiago Silva has now scored six goals for Brazil; four of them have been assisted by Neymar.



Both of his World Cup goals (2014 & 2018) included. pic.twitter.com/ADDfJEMryr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 27, 2018

Brazil are moving on!



They win the group and will advance to face Mexico in the knockout stage! pic.twitter.com/E9KplCWqAo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 27, 2018

Coutinho: Best Brazil player

Neymar: most overrated Brazil player

Firmino: most underrated Brazil player — Kopite Corner (@Kopite_Corner) June 27, 2018

Paulinho. From the Polish weak league to the World Cup goal for Brazil. Amazing history. pic.twitter.com/uc7KSp3cmu — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) June 27, 2018

Brazil v Mexico in the round of 16.



Mexico pay dearly for their performance today. — totalBarça (@totalBarca) June 27, 2018

Brazil move on as group winners!



They will face Mexico in the round of 16! pic.twitter.com/rc7lSglqx2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 27, 2018

🏟 #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ Last 16 Fixtures:



📆 June 30th

🇺🇾 Uruguay vs. Portugal 🇵🇹

🇫🇷 France vs. Argentina 🇦🇷



📆 July 1st

🇪🇸 Spain vs. Russia 🇷🇺

🇩🇰 Denmark vs. Croatia 🇭🇷



📆 July 2nd

🇧🇷 Brazil vs. Mexico



📆 July 3rd

🇸🇪 Sweden vs Switzerland 🇨🇭 pic.twitter.com/ncjhel7RUK — SPORF (@Sporf) June 27, 2018

Full time Brazil 2 Serbia 0



- goals from Paulinho & Thiago Silva

- Brazil’s advances to the round of 16

- Thiago Silva MOTM

- Neymar looking much better pic.twitter.com/OnYycn7pC6 — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) June 27, 2018

FULL TIME#Brazil 2x0 Serbia. Goals from Paulinho and Thiago Silva.



Next game: Mexico on Monday. pic.twitter.com/EIplCxoFUl — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) June 27, 2018

Brazil will play Mexico in the Round of 16. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6Y6tCzdVti — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 27, 2018

Brazil defeats Serbia 2-0 to win Group E, and has now won its group in each of the last 10 World Cups. #BRA has advanced from its group at the last 13 World Cups, the longest active streak of any nation. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HsazVTMJjH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 27, 2018

FT #SRB 0-2 #BRA



36' ⚽ Paulinho

68' ⚽ Thiago Silva



Brazil stretch their unbeaten run to 14 games and top Group E.



Live reaction to #SRBBRA below ⬇



📻 @5liveSport

📱 https://t.co/l0YL7dJLYG pic.twitter.com/AZhE4BVe1A — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 27, 2018

I dont know why Firmino isnt used more by Brazil — Bateson87 (@bateson87) June 27, 2018