Twitter reacts as Brazil steal a win vs Costa Rica
Twitter was ruthless despite Brazil winning it late!
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor 22 Jun 2018, 19:42 IST
4.51K
Just when you thought that a game at the World Cup was finally going to end in a 0-0 draw, Philippe Coutinho popped up and notched a goal in the 91st minute. The Barcelona star broke the hearts of the Costa Rican players, who played brilliantly for 90 minutes!
If one goal wasn't enough to seal the win, Neymar and co toyed around with the Central American side and scored another in the 96th minute. The PSG star humiliated his opponents with a rainbow flick just seconds before the goal.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game: