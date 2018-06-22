Twitter reacts as Brazil steal a win vs Costa Rica

Twitter was ruthless despite Brazil winning it late!

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia'Brazil v Costa Rica'

Just when you thought that a game at the World Cup was finally going to end in a 0-0 draw, Philippe Coutinho popped up and notched a goal in the 91st minute. The Barcelona star broke the hearts of the Costa Rican players, who played brilliantly for 90 minutes!

If one goal wasn't enough to seal the win, Neymar and co toyed around with the Central American side and scored another in the 96th minute. The PSG star humiliated his opponents with a rainbow flick just seconds before the goal.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Neymar crying as if he has won the Oscar for that dive. — Marium Asad Bale (@Momorata_) June 22, 2018

Neymar spent the whole game diving and moaning and then as soon as his team go 1-0 up in injury time he pulls out a rainbow flick. What a man. #BRA — Oliver Young-Myles (@OMyles90) June 22, 2018

He's had his fun and that's all that matters pic.twitter.com/LiQGb545oi — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 22, 2018

Brazil: a myth wrapped inside an enigma wrapped inside a team playing dull rubbish. — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) June 22, 2018

Leaked footage of Neymar during his school days...https://t.co/cFXdTGRHub — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) June 22, 2018

When you touch Neymar's back pic.twitter.com/0znYhqRSaG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 22, 2018

#WorldCup defenders when Neymar Jr charges forward with the ball... pic.twitter.com/Rtg5FGIven — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 22, 2018

Neymar when he is touched by another player in the box. #BRACRC pic.twitter.com/4uKe2iLDQF — V (@realObjectivist) June 22, 2018

Neymar coming into your 18 yard box like pic.twitter.com/eJ235hFJNA —  ♰ (@AlazkaBoi) June 22, 2018

Neymar really working hard to get that penalty #BRACRC #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/Gbd5nnRvdY — M X O L I S°🇿🇦 (@MxolisiNdlala) June 22, 2018