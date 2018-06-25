Twitter reacts as Colombia thrashes Poland
Colombia keeps it dream alive as they thrash the woeful Poland.
In the final match of the 2nd round of group stages in the World Cup. Colombia thrashed Poland 3-0 to increase its chances of qualifying to the knockout stages of this World Cup.
Colombia was on the attack from the first minute, as they searched for the first their first victory in this World Cup.
It was Los Cafetros who started the proceedings in the 40th minute courtesy of Yerry Mina header after a sumptuous cross from 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez to give Colombia a 1-0 lead over Poland as the first half proceedings came to a close.
The second half started with Poland on the attack searching for the goal that would've kept their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup alive.
It was Colombia who had the upper hand after the initial Polish pressure and converted this by scoring in the 70th minute courtesy of a wonderfully finished Radamel Falcao goal, his first World Cup goal for the country.
Juan Cuadrado then tripled the lead for the Colombians after another wonderfully weighted James Rodriguez pass in the 75th minute of the match.
With the final blow of the whistle, Poland has now been eliminated from this World Cup with a game remaining against the Japanese while Colombia faces Senegal knowing a victory will help them reach the knockout stages for the second time in a row.
This is how Twitter reacted to this wonderful match: