Twitter reacts as Colombia thrashes Poland

Colombia keeps it dream alive as they thrash the woeful Poland.

Varun Nair CONTRIBUTOR Humor 25 Jun 2018, 01:55 IST

Colombian team celebrating

In the final match of the 2nd round of group stages in the World Cup. Colombia thrashed Poland 3-0 to increase its chances of qualifying to the knockout stages of this World Cup.

Colombia was on the attack from the first minute, as they searched for the first their first victory in this World Cup.

It was Los Cafetros who started the proceedings in the 40th minute courtesy of Yerry Mina header after a sumptuous cross from 2014 Golden Boot winner James Rodriguez to give Colombia a 1-0 lead over Poland as the first half proceedings came to a close.

The second half started with Poland on the attack searching for the goal that would've kept their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup alive.

It was Colombia who had the upper hand after the initial Polish pressure and converted this by scoring in the 70th minute courtesy of a wonderfully finished Radamel Falcao goal, his first World Cup goal for the country.

Juan Cuadrado then tripled the lead for the Colombians after another wonderfully weighted James Rodriguez pass in the 75th minute of the match.

With the final blow of the whistle, Poland has now been eliminated from this World Cup with a game remaining against the Japanese while Colombia faces Senegal knowing a victory will help them reach the knockout stages for the second time in a row.

This is how Twitter reacted to this wonderful match:

1 - Poland are the first European nation to be eliminated from the 2018 World Cup. Departing. #POLCOL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CQIHHAJxX1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2018

Lewandowski and James hugging each other after the final whistle! #POLCOL — Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) June 24, 2018

No player has been involved in more goals during the last two World Cups than James Rodríguez.



Games : 7

Goals : 6 ⚽

Assists : 3 🎯#COL #POL #POLCOL #WorldCup #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/KAdk7lnthH — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@TheSporTalk) June 24, 2018

Colombia dominate on the pitch, and these two legends win the hair game 🇨🇴 Not changed one bit! Dem curls! #POLCOL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/bWWqrgkVrX — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) June 24, 2018

10 - Across the last two World Cup tournaments (2014 and 2018), no player has scored more goals (6) or provided more assists (4) than James Rodriguez. Gifted. #POLCOL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hFdNqjRkHr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2018

#POLCOL polish people around the world when they crawl out their holes tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/7l3ymX14qB — 𝑀𝒶𝓉𝓎𝓁𝒹𝒶 (@matiquxi) June 24, 2018

Poland where ranked 8th in the world before this world cup 😂



Confirming that the FIFA rankings are pish 😂 #POLCOL pic.twitter.com/o9XejPlEIJ — Fitzgeraldinho 🇧🇷 (@Fitzy_07) June 24, 2018

We all know who Diego Maradona partying with tonight. #POLCOL pic.twitter.com/fMP3CjH6XY — Roadman Dan (@Roadmancode) June 24, 2018

Colombians are the life of the party 🎉 #POLCOL pic.twitter.com/pBrSeKetTE — Soccer Life (@FCSoccerlife) June 24, 2018

Both in their fifties and still rocking the hairstyles they had 25 years ago



Ladies & Gentleman, a pair of Columbian footballing legends 🇨🇴#Worldcup #POLCOL pic.twitter.com/6BJZoAiBdV — Joe Murphy (@J0emurf) June 24, 2018

These Colombians have wayyyyyyy too much energy.



Running straight for 90 min non stop.

It’s probably all the cocaine 🤔#POLCOL — YAAZOO 🇿🇦 (@riazbapoo) June 24, 2018

Polish team posing for group photo after match !!#POLCOL pic.twitter.com/TERA7WViPL — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) June 24, 2018