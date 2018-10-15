×
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Biraghi gives Italy first win 

Ontiwell Khongthaw
ANALYST
Feature
93   //    15 Oct 2018, 11:40 IST

Italy - On the road to redemption
Italy - On the road to redemption

A late minute goal from Cristiano Biraghi gave Italy their first win in the UEFA Nations League against Poland. Italy missed out on the 2018 World Cup, and since then have been on the road to redemption.

Italy with this win are in second place with 4 points from 3 games, whereas Poland who are at the bottom of the table with 1 point from 3 games will be relegated to League B.

Italy head coach Robert Mancini who took over the job in May said: 

“We should have scored earlier, and it wouldn’t have been fair if the match had finished 0-0. All the boys gave it their best. We know it’ll take time, but this win is an excellent one. We can improve a lot, but we must have patience"
Roberto Mancini
Roberto Mancini
"This is football. You suddenly get a goal right at the end, a goal you deserved, but the game could have also ended scoreless, as it was for some time. A new era has already started, but there is no such thing as wizards”

Cristiano Biraghi made his international debut for the senior Italian national team in their first opening game last September against Poland in the UEFA Nations League. His first goal against Poland saved Italy from relegation, and gave them their first win in a competitive match this year, since their last win against Montenegro in World Cup qualifying.

Cristiano Biraghi
Cristiano Biraghi

Italy will have their next match against the defending European champions and table leaders Portugal in November at the San Siro.

Meanwhile, Poland will take the place of any team from League B which tops the table and gets promoted to League A.

Twitter reacted as Cristiano Biraghi scored his first goal, saving Italy from relegation against Poland.


UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Italy Football Poland Football Leonardo Bonucci Insigne Lorenzo Roberto Mancini
"Football is a game that has the power to inspire and nurture the sense of responsibility, confidence, and discipline in everyone."
