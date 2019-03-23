×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Portugal team ends in a draw against Ukraine

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
32   //    23 Mar 2019, 14:20 IST

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Portugal national could not inspire the team to a win as the defending champions were held to a draw by Ukraine in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier.

As is the case with Lionel Messi, Ronaldo missed six international games after Portugal crashed out of the FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer.

The Juventus star was denied twice by Ukraine shot stopper Andriy Pyatov in a game that saw Portugal dominating with 18 shots compared to their opponents' two.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos, however, refuses to focus on the sole performance of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during the game, maintaining that it is the performance of the team as a whole that matters.

Speaking in a post-match conference, he said. "t is not the solution not to be in Cristiano's head – with Cristiano or without Cristiano. What matters is Portugal and Portugal didn't win. The players are not satisfied."

"They obviously have big experience as they play in big clubs, but they are dissatisfied, which is obviously normal. But now we have to think about the next game. And even with Cristiano or without Cristiano. This isn't the point."

"We have to think about the collective moment of the team and don't focus on the question of having or not having Cristiano to play."

Meanwhile, Messi, who also made his return to the Argentina national team on Friday, faced a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Venezuela.

Portugal are next scheduled to face Serbia on Monday and will hope to make up for the disappointing showing last night. Should the team miss out on the top two in Group B, they are still guaranteed a play-off spot courtesy of their reaching the Nations League semi-finals.

Advertisement

Fans have since taken to Twitter to react to the result


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
European Qualifiers Portugal Football Ukraine Football Cristiano Ronaldo Twiter reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Twitter reacts as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi flop with their national teams
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to National Team after a 9-month absence
RELATED STORY
10 historic football moments that video technology could've changed
RELATED STORY
5 biggest fixtures to look forward to during the international break
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualification: Portugal squad list and predicted lineup
RELATED STORY
'Cristiano doesn't have to prove anything to anyone'- Juventus star certain that his teammate will be at his best for Portugal
RELATED STORY
Five Records set by Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal you didn't know about
RELATED STORY
International Break: Messi and Ronaldo take the field today at the same time 
RELATED STORY
5 Major records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break in the near future
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Portugal considers revoking Juventus star's honors following a tax fraud fine
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 1
FT KAZ SCO
3 - 0
 Kazakhstan vs Scotland
FT CYP SAN
5 - 0
 Cyprus vs San Marino
FT NOR EST
2 - 0
 Northern Ireland vs Estonia
FT NET BEL
4 - 0
 Netherlands vs Belarus
FT SLO HUN
2 - 0
 Slovakia vs Hungary
FT CRO AZE
2 - 1
 Croatia vs Azerbaijan
FT ISR SLO
1 - 1
 Israel vs Slovenia
FT FYR LAT
3 - 1
 FYR Macedonia vs Latvia
FT AUS POL
0 - 1
 Austria vs Poland
FT BEL RUS
3 - 1
 Belgium vs Russia
FT BUL MON
1 - 1
 Bulgaria vs Montenegro
FT ENG CZE
5 - 0
 England vs Czech Republic
FT POR UKR
0 - 0
 Portugal vs Ukraine
FT LUX LIT
2 - 1
 Luxembourg vs Lithuania
FT MOL FRA
1 - 4
 Moldova vs France
FT AND ICE
0 - 2
 Andorra vs Iceland
FT ALB TUR
0 - 2
 Albania vs Turkey
Today GEO SWI 07:30 PM Georgia vs Switzerland
Today GIB REP 10:30 PM Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland
Today SWE ROM 10:30 PM Sweden vs Romania
Today MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
Tomorrow SPA NOR 01:15 AM Spain vs Norway
Tomorrow LIE GRE 01:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Greece
Tomorrow ITA FIN 01:15 AM Italy vs Finland
Tomorrow BOS ARM 01:15 AM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Armenia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us