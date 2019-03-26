Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo suffers injury during Portugal's 1-1 tie with Serbia

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Portugal faced yet another draw in their quest for a Euro 2020 qualification as the defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Serbia on Monday.

The result marks Portugal's second consecutive draw in the Euro qualifiers even as Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to the national team.

Dusan Tadic scored an early opener for Serbia courtesy of a penalty but Danilo Pereira made sure Portugal caught up with a 25 yard strike towards the end of the first half.

Two games into his return, the 34-year-old suffered a minor hamstring injury that would keep him away for a week or two. Juventus fans will hope the talismanic star returns soon as they have a number of important clashes in the weeks ahead.

Ronaldo, who was removed in the 30th minute of the game, has eased any fear of a major injury saying (via ESPN), "I am not worried, I know my body. It happens, it's football ... I am fine because I know I will come back in one or two weeks."

"I would have liked to have been at [Portugal's] other games. It has been eight months because I needed time for myself. It was a big move in my life, I switched clubs, for my family and children too, I needed to time to adapt. I missed the national team, but sometimes we have to think in ourselves and it was the best decision."

Portugal, who were favourites to make it through Group B, now sit at third place with two points, behind Ukraine and Luxemburg. Fernando Santos' side are next scheduled to face Switzerland for the semi-final of the Nations League in June.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to address the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's injury:

Cristiano Ronaldo injured in Portugal's match against Serbia and had to come off immediately. Ovation from the stadium for him. pic.twitter.com/GulElehwUv — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) March 25, 2019

30 minutes with Ronaldo and Portugal are down 1 goal. He goes out and 10 minutes later Portugal equalizes... pic.twitter.com/3vtkkDHFup — John° (@Puiginho_) March 25, 2019

Ronaldo left and Portugal scored and tied the game against Serbia at half time But but Ronaldo carries his national team on his back. — madan (@EnjoyArthur) March 25, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo off and Portugal score.



Coincidence ?



I think not. — A (@ManUtdSZN) March 25, 2019

Ronaldo out to injury no words right now Pepe is our captain pic.twitter.com/lmapueWeLf — joana (@sexualkarla) March 25, 2019

It'd be mad if Ronaldo picked up an injury that could only be treated by doctors in the United States. 🙃 — Cormac O'Malley (@cormacpro) March 25, 2019

Ronaldo could be out for a while. Hopefully that injury isn’t too serious — Kevin Crotty (@the_crotty) March 25, 2019

Ronaldo faked an injury because he doesn’t want to go 180mins without scoring a goal. Same way he faked the injury in that final against France because he thought they were going to lose. — Chewbacca 🦍 (@Sasquatch__) March 25, 2019

Ronaldo subbed off and Portugal equalizes? Lmao you just can’t make this up man. — SK (@Shantan0707) March 25, 2019

Messi and Ronaldo faking injuries to get off international duty — J. (@Messilizer) March 25, 2019

Ronaldo faking an injury so he can be fresh for Juve. Superb stuff.

He always prioritizes the most important competitions.

I have to respect that. — Jimmy (@FCBJimmy_) March 25, 2019

Another non existent injury for Ronaldo just when his team needs him the most, mhhmm interesting!!



Where have i seen this before? — Ultimate10 (@ClassicMessi10) March 25, 2019

