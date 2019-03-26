Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo suffers injury during Portugal's 1-1 tie with Serbia
Portugal faced yet another draw in their quest for a Euro 2020 qualification as the defending champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Serbia on Monday.
The result marks Portugal's second consecutive draw in the Euro qualifiers even as Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to the national team.
Dusan Tadic scored an early opener for Serbia courtesy of a penalty but Danilo Pereira made sure Portugal caught up with a 25 yard strike towards the end of the first half.
Two games into his return, the 34-year-old suffered a minor hamstring injury that would keep him away for a week or two. Juventus fans will hope the talismanic star returns soon as they have a number of important clashes in the weeks ahead.
Ronaldo, who was removed in the 30th minute of the game, has eased any fear of a major injury saying (via ESPN), "I am not worried, I know my body. It happens, it's football ... I am fine because I know I will come back in one or two weeks."
"I would have liked to have been at [Portugal's] other games. It has been eight months because I needed time for myself. It was a big move in my life, I switched clubs, for my family and children too, I needed to time to adapt. I missed the national team, but sometimes we have to think in ourselves and it was the best decision."
Portugal, who were favourites to make it through Group B, now sit at third place with two points, behind Ukraine and Luxemburg. Fernando Santos' side are next scheduled to face Switzerland for the semi-final of the Nations League in June.
