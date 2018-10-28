Twitter reacts as Crystal Palace end Arsenal’s 11-game winning streak

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST News 506 // 28 Oct 2018, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 by Crystal Palace on Sunday

Arsenal’s 11-game winning streak has finally ended after the Gunners drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. Unai Emery’s side had been on a clean sweep but could not extend their winning run when they made the short trip to Selhurst Park.

The Gunners started the game with a slightly changed line-up from the one that defeated Leicester City last week. For the first time in three games, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette started together, with stand-in captain Mezut Ozil completing an attacking trident.

But despite starting the game on the ascendency, it was the home side that drew first blood. Crystal Palace attacker Luka Milivojevic opened the scoring right on the stroke of half-time after converting from the penalty kick.

However, the Gunners returned for the second half a totally different side and deservedly grabbed the equaliser seven minutes after the restart. Midfielder Granit Xhaka powered home from the edge of the box to level matters in the game.

Just four minutes later, Arsenal went 2-1 up thanks to another brilliant goal from Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker had been quiet the whole game, but showed up at the right time to put the Gunners ahead. Everything looked set to be a 12th straight win for Emery side, until they conceded another penalty in the 83rd minute.

Milivojevic stepped up once again and scored, bringing Crystal Palace level at 2-2. The result ends Arsenal’s 11-game winning streak in all competitions which started back in September. The Gunners had not dropped any points since losing their opening two league games against Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

The draw with Crystal Palace, however, still keeps the Gunners in the top four race, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool still ahead of the Gunners.

The world of Twitter, though, has been alive after Arsenal’s winning streak was ended at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Don't forget guys, we can't judge Arsenal until they've played Man United, Spurs and.... Tottenham 👍 pic.twitter.com/5AdUWjk7rv — George (@georgebann) October 28, 2018

Great picture from Arsenal's second goal at Selhurst Park pic.twitter.com/nygMPJfOyL — T #FreeNketiah (@NketiahEra) October 28, 2018

Arsenal fans had the audacity to come for Klopp's teeth una pic.twitter.com/s6bpzO985a — liverpooIstuff (@liverpooIstuff) October 28, 2018

Arsenal won that fixture last season under Wenger pic.twitter.com/OOwtzCCePL — Enemy of The State Seth Curry (@Rackedup10) October 28, 2018

When Arsenal comes from 1-0 down to lead 1-2 under 5 mins. #COYG #CRYARS pic.twitter.com/cw95k43KZh — MiMi RiRi (@xxMimiriri) October 28, 2018

Remember when Arsenal fans were claiming they were winning all the games they should be ...



😂😭🤣#FOYG pic.twitter.com/V5CuZjNIcE — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) October 28, 2018

Arsenal in the first half vs second half pic.twitter.com/Jr7jO1Wvl9 — Sharky (@afcSharky) October 28, 2018

emery's arsenal first half vs second half pic.twitter.com/1qmZOjhZB1 — Stan The Golden Boy (@tristandross) October 28, 2018

When you've backed Arsenal for the first time during their eleven match win-streak and they end up drawing: pic.twitter.com/vZ87GQN5vS — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 28, 2018