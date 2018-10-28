×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reacts as Crystal Palace end Arsenal’s 11-game winning streak

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
506   //    28 Oct 2018, 22:52 IST

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 by Crystal Palace on Sunday
Arsenal were held to a 2-2 by Crystal Palace on Sunday

Arsenal’s 11-game winning streak has finally ended after the Gunners drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. Unai Emery’s side had been on a clean sweep but could not extend their winning run when they made the short trip to Selhurst Park.

The Gunners started the game with a slightly changed line-up from the one that defeated Leicester City last week. For the first time in three games, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexander Lacazette started together, with stand-in captain Mezut Ozil completing an attacking trident.

But despite starting the game on the ascendency, it was the home side that drew first blood. Crystal Palace attacker Luka Milivojevic opened the scoring right on the stroke of half-time after converting from the penalty kick.

However, the Gunners returned for the second half a totally different side and deservedly grabbed the equaliser seven minutes after the restart. Midfielder Granit Xhaka powered home from the edge of the box to level matters in the game.

Just four minutes later, Arsenal went 2-1 up thanks to another brilliant goal from Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker had been quiet the whole game, but showed up at the right time to put the Gunners ahead. Everything looked set to be a 12th straight win for Emery side, until they conceded another penalty in the 83rd minute.

Milivojevic stepped up once again and scored, bringing Crystal Palace level at 2-2. The result ends Arsenal’s 11-game winning streak in all competitions which started back in September. The Gunners had not dropped any points since losing their opening two league games against Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

The draw with Crystal Palace, however, still keeps the Gunners in the top four race, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool still ahead of the Gunners.

The world of Twitter, though, has been alive after Arsenal’s winning streak was ended at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Here are some of the best tweets:

 


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Crystal Palace Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Twitter Reactions Unai Emery
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal | Match...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Can Crystal Palace end their...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Granit Xhaka plays as a left-back once...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/19: Predicted Arsenal XI vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Max Meyer joins Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Victory at Crystal Palace exemplifies Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: 4 key takeaways
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us