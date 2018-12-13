×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as CSKA Moscow beat Real Madrid 3-0

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
101   //    13 Dec 2018, 02:29 IST

CSKA Moscow managed to beat Real Madrid twice in the Champions League this season
CSKA Moscow managed to beat Real Madrid twice in the Champions League this season

It was a difficult outing for Real Madrid as they were beaten 3-0 by CSKA Moscow in their Champions League group stage fixture.

The Russian side were all over Real Madrid's defence right from the start and got the lead when the youngster, Fyodor Chalov guided the ball past Thibaut Courtois from the edge of the box in the 37th minute of the game. Georgi Shchennikov scored just two minutes before the half-time to increase the Koni's advantage by two goals.

The Los Blancos tried hard to make there way back into the game but Arnór Sigurðsson scored his team's third goal in the 73rd minute to put the game beyond the reach of the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid enjoyed 69% of the possession during the game but they failed to make the most of it. Madrid also had 19 shots on goal compared to Moscow's 13.

The Madrid based team are currently 4th on the Liga table, five points behind the leaders, Barcelona. They struggled to fire under their ex-manager, Julen Lopetegui and are now struggling to adjust under Santiago Solari as well. However, with the January transfer window just a few weeks away, the Spanish giants will be looking forward to using it as an opportunity to strengthen their squad.

The Los Blancos will host Rayo Vallecano during the weekend before making a trip to Estadio de la Cerámica to play Villarreal.

On the other hand, CSKA Moscow are third on the Russian Premier League table and are among the top contenders to win the league this season. They will play against Arsenal Tula during the weekend and then against Ruben Kazan and FC Ural respectively.

Football fans reacted to Real Madrid's shocking defeat on twitter and here are some of the best tweets.


Advertisement

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football CSKA Moscow Football Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter Reactions
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Twitter explodes as Real Madrid lose 0-1 to CSKA Moscow...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA Moscow: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Real Madrid lose to CSKA Moscow in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid lost to CSKA Moscow
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo fans brutally troll Real Madrid after...
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow prove age is just a number as European kings...
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
CSKA hero Vlasic happy in Moscow
RELATED STORY
5 "cursed" footballers
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us