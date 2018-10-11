Aston Villa fans react as Dean Smith is appointed the manager with John Terry as assistant

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 370 // 11 Oct 2018, 12:55 IST

Brentford v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

Aston Villa has appointed Dean Smith as their new manager, with John Terry in an assistant managerial role. The club has also appointed Jesus Garcia Pitarch as Sporting Director.

Terry and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry were previously set to become the new managerial duo at Villa Park.

However, hopes of a legendary managerial duo at Villa Park have been quashed as reports emerged that Monaco are set to name Henry as their new manager after having made the decision to sack Leonardo Jardim.

Monaco have reportedly made contact with the representatives of their former striker over the possibility of his appointment as manager of the club.

The 2016-17 Ligue 1 champions have been keen on sacking Jardim as the side started the season in poor form, winning only one game in their first nine so far.

Speaking of the new appointments, Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow said, "These three appointments represent the start of a new era and direction at Aston Villa and we are delighted to secure their services after an extensive search."

"Dean has a clear and successful coaching philosophy as well as a real understanding of Aston Villa Football Club. He is also knowledgeable about the Championship."

"The board welcomes him to the club and is looking forward to working with him and his staff. John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean."

"And Jesus also brings a huge amount of experience in his particular role having worked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. He will ensure the club has an integrated approach running from the academy through the U23s and into the first-team."

Twitter has since been flooded with reactions to the news:

Couldn’t be happier about Dean Smith’s appointment and having John Terry is an unbelievably good move. One happy Villa fan here. #UTV #OneOfOurOwn — Chas Benson (@dartman501) October 11, 2018

Dean Smith Villa manager there's a surprise. John Terry assistant manager. Give this time hopefully a shout for play offs or top two. At least there'll be attacking football with more than 3 shots or there or thereabouts on target. #avfc — Chris Barr (@cjdb1234) October 11, 2018

Good morning @georgekay et al @MiSoulTweets I don't do football much, (for good reason) but I am feeling positive regards my Aston Villa, new manager Dean Smith, John Terry assistant coach. It's a good look.

Happy #TBT #MiSoulFAM 🙂 — Terry Hylton (@Terry2Wheels) October 11, 2018

Not a bad bit of news to wake up to this morning, Villa fans! 😳👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼



We want to know your thoughts on the appointment of Dean Smith with John Terry as his right-hand man...#AVFC 🦁 https://t.co/GNVIHqWMYe — TheMidlandSix (@themidland6) October 11, 2018

This could all go horribly wrong for villa, Dean Smith is a great appointment but John Terry is a no no 🙈 christ knows what the obsession is with that nob, got some catching up to do vile 😉 🐺👍 — Clonket74 (@clonket74) October 11, 2018

Dean Smith is a good coach. What I don’t understand about Villa is why John Terry seemed to be the shout as assistant no matter who got the job. — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) October 10, 2018

welcome to villa park #DeanSmith and the one and only #johnTerry — rikki beard (@BeardRikki) October 10, 2018

‘He’s a villa fan like you

A villa fan like me

Dean Smith loves The Holte

And so does John Terry’@AVFCOfficial #avfc — GTHEB (@BruceRioch4) October 10, 2018

At last!!!! Welcome Dean Smith and welcome back John Terry. Exciting times ahead... #utfv #AVFC 🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/zaTfk80EkV — Fortress Villa Park (@FortressPark) October 10, 2018

Notes once again thrown into the wind but hopefully the beginning of a new era at #AVFC! Welcome Dean Smith, and welcome back John Terry! Delighted with that combo - #UTV! pic.twitter.com/rhs9nBSpkT — Tom Julian (@TomJsays) October 10, 2018

Welcome Dean Smith and the returning John Terry. Hopefully get some structure going and some good attacking football⚽️. Lets all get behind the dynamic duo UTV — Villamatt (@villamatt39) October 10, 2018