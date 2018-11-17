Twitter reacts as Dejan Lovren brags about elbowing Sergio Ramos

Dejan Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren continued his taunts at his Real Madrid counterpart Sergio Ramos following Croatia's win over Spain in a UEFA Nations League clash.

The Croatian initially mocked Ramos ahead of the match, claiming that Los Blancos captain is made to look better by his team-mates.

After the game, Lovren was then seen taunting the Spaniard in an Instagram live video calling him and the Spain squad "p******", before uploading a picture of himself beating Ramos in an aerial duel.

In the video, the defender was heard saying, "Elbowed him good," while making an elbow gesture in reference to his challenge on Ramos during the Nations League game.

"Haha! 3-2! Go ahead and talk now, buddy. Buddy! They are a bunch of p*****s."

The defender then pointed to the Croatian flag on his shirt saying, "Only this side is worthy. Now to beat England and walk out like a boss!"

The centre-back then posted a picture of the incident on Instagram and captioned it: "Good Morning Croatia."

Meanwhile, Ramos appeared to have no interest in the criticism as he insisted so in the pre-game news conference.

He said (via The Mirror), "I’m not going to answer Lovren or whoever wants to win three front pages or start the news bulletin. Everyone wins things for himself on the pitch."

The Spaniard is far from popular among the Liverpool faithful following his challenge on Mo Salah in the Champions League final in May.

Lovren has since been critical of the Real Madrid star saying earlier this month (via Sport English), "If you look, Ramos, he has many more mistakes than me but he’s at Real Madrid.

"With [Cristiano] Ronaldo, when you make a mistake, it’s 5-1, 5-2 and nobody sees the mistake.

"I’m quite unlucky, when I make the mistake it’s 1-0 – finished. But I carry on, I’m like that."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to Lovren's posts:

