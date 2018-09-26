Twitter reacts as Derby County beat Manchester United in the EFL Cup
Championship side Derby County pulled a stunning upset by beating Manchester United 8-7 on penalties in the EFL Cup.
Juan Mata gave the Red Devils a lead with a brilliant finish in the 3rd minute of the game before Liverpool's loanee, Harry Wilson, equalised for the Rams with a stunning free-kick in the second half. Jack Marriott thought he had won it for the Derby with his goal in the 85th minute, but Marouane Fellaini forced the game into the extra time scoring by deep in injury time.
As extra time is no longer played in the early rounds of the EFL Cup, the game went straight to penalties. Both teams were faultless from the spot, before Scott Carson saved from Phil Jones, sending the Rams through to the next round of the competition.
Manchester United have had a tough start to the season and this defeat will increase the pressure on Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager looked frustrated after the game, and criticised his team's attitude as they threw away a lead for the second consecutive match
The Reds Devils finished second last season, but are on the seventh place in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.
Jose Mourinho criticised the board for not providing him with a sufficient amount of funds to spend in the transfer market, and the big-name players like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are struggling to perform as well.
Derby County are sixth in the Championship, and are among the favorites to promoted to the Premier League this season, having missed out in the play-offs last year.
Twitter reacted to Manchester United's defeat, and here are some of the best tweets.