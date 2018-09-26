Twitter reacts as Derby County stuns Manchester United

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Derby County, under head coach Frank Lampard, stunned Manchester United in a thrilling 2-2 draw before United lost it in the spot kick with a score of 8 to 7 goals in the third round of the League Cup.

Lampard, who played under Mourinho during his time in Chelsea, was shocked as he said :

"I'm a bit shell-shocked [but] in a good way, To have the personality to step up and take penalties and perform the way they did, I'm just a proud manager, they were great. I am trying to build a group to be successful and nights like this are incredible. To go against world-class players and play that way, it's right up there."

Lampard, who retired from football in 2017, took his first step into the managerial career with Derby County on 31 May 2018 on a three-year contract. He named a full squad side for the Cup and said :

"It was the easiest selection I've had. They played so well against Brentford, and I knew how much they all wanted to play. I wanted to come here and win."

Jose Mourinho made nine changes to the games with the like of Pogba, De Gea, Sanchez, Shaw missing the game or in the bench. Meanwhile, the game also saw United's goalkeeper Sergio Romero sent off after handling the ball outside the box, leaving the Red Devils with ten men.

Lampard also gave his honor to his former boss after the match as he said :

"He was very complimentary, he was very welcoming, from the beginning of the day. It was an honor for me. I played for Jose Mourinho, and he changed my career. He changed my mind when I was 25 years of age, and I was part of a very successful era at Chelsea usually because of him. To stand next to him on the touchline was an honor.”

Manchester United will have their next Premier League against West Ham United this Saturday, and they need to bounce back, especially after this defeat.

Fans have reacted on Twitter as Derby County stunned Manchester United.

He’ll go right to the top. — Neil (@neilmuir22) September 25, 2018

Congratulations on your win tonight on penalties.well deserved Frank and Derby County👏😊 — Mrs julie Edwards (@MrsjulieEdward1) September 25, 2018

the greatest — Khuram Javaid (@khuram_javaid) September 26, 2018

Congrats Lamp, one on the boss — Ayo Faditan (@ayofaditan) September 26, 2018

This celebration is world class 😂😂😂 — Situation (@liversituation) September 25, 2018

You expect a team headed by LAMPARD to miss a PENALTY? — Adidja Azim (@KevKartel) September 25, 2018