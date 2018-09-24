Twitter reacts as Didier Deschamps defends Paul Pogba amidst recent criticism

France coach Didier Deschamps has come out to defend World Cup winner Paul Pogba amidst criticism he received from some fans, pundits and sections of the media.

The 25-year-old midfielder had an impressive campaign at the World Cup in Russia, helping France to the world title with his third goal in the final against Croatia.

The Frenchman's performances for his country have been impeccable and it looks like the midfielder is taking the winning attitude to United, having scored four goals for the side so far, and efficiently pulling strings in the Red Devils midfield.

Despite his impressive performance, former Liverpool man Graeme Souness has been harsh in his recent criticism of Pogba, stating that he would rather have James Milner than the Frenchman on his team.

In the blog, the Scotsman said, "With Pogba, it's all about him and his game. He's not going to stop me, he lets you play, and that's one of the criticisms. Having the ball is only half of the game. A big part of being a top player, as he aspires to be, is you have to stop the guy you're up against."

When asked who he'd rather have in midfield, the former Liverpool man said, "It isn’t even a question. Milner, every day of the week. He’s a proper player. Who would I rather play against? Paul Pogba."

Deschamps has defended the midfielder's performances at the FIFA Football Conference in London, on Sunday.

When asked how Pogba fared better in Russia than under Jose Mourinho at United, the French coach said: "I think the rest of the world, and certainly in France, has an image of Paul Pogba that doesn’t really reflect who he is."

"He’s been in the national team since 2013 and he’s always thought about the collective. There’s this idea that he’s a bit individualistic and only thinks about himself but that’s not the case at all. I think that’s one thing that needs to be said."

"Another is that he arrived at the World Cup really prepared and he took on the mantle of leadership, on and off the pitch. He became a bit of a spokesman for the team and he can do that because he’s a good speaker."

"I’ve spoken to him about his relationship with the media and I think he’s been unfairly criticised in the past. That’s why there has been this aggressive vibe and he’s had this strained relationship."

"But criticism is part of the job and I think you learn to take that on board as you get more experienced. That’s what’s happened with him and I think he’s gained some respect. He joined us ready to become a world champion and he took the whole squad with him."

Fans have since reacted to the comments on Twitter:

