Twitter reacts as Egypt is eliminated from World Cup 

Egypt has been eliminated from the World Cup after making their first appearance in 28 years. Here is how the fans reacted to the news.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor 21 Jun 2018, 00:01 IST
1.60K

Russia v Egypt: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Salah could not save his team from elimination

After Uruguay secured all three points against Saudi Arabia, Egypt was eliminated from the competition. The African nation had failed to register a single point in their first two matches and just like Morocco, they have been eliminated from the World Cup.

In Egypt's opener against Uruguay, Hector Cuper's side was condemned to a loss after Jose Gimenez scored in the 89th minute. The result awarded Uruguay all three points. Egypt and Liverpool savior, Mohamed Salah, was left on the bench throughout the whole duration of the match. On Tuesday night, the forward started for his nation but could only witness his side fall to another defeat.

Russia, the host nation, had put up a convincing second-half performance. Although Salah converted the penalty for his side, it was too late to change the result of the game. Now that the only South American nation of the group had secured their second consecutive victory, it meant that both Russia and Uruguay are through to the knock-out stages of the competition.

The Pharaohs first appearance in the competition after 28 years certainly did not last long. Salah's side will still have to face Saudi Arabia in the last group stage match, where hopefully either side can get their first point of the competition. Meanwhile, the host will battle it out against Uruguay to find out who emerges as the top of Group A.

No one had really expected Russia to be a strong contender in the World Cup. However, Stanislav Cherchesov is certainly doing a great job as the team's manager and leading his side to defy the critics. As the lowest ranked side of the competition, it came as a surprise that Russia would be playing in the Round of 16.

It will definitely be a blow for the Egyptians who will return home after the final group stage match that they would be playing. Here is how the fans reacted to the elimination news.

FIFA WC 2018 Egypt Football Mohamed Salah Twiter reactions
