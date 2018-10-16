Twitter reacts as England beat Spain in UEFA Nations League encounter
England defeated Spain by a thrilling three goals to two in League A of the UEFA Nations League. Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock in the 16th minute of the first half, breaking his three year goal drought at international level for The Three Lions.
Marcus Rashford then netted the second goal in the 29th minute, and Sterling scored his second goal and third for The Three Lions in the 38th minute.
Spain tried to come back with goals from Paco Alcacer in the 58th minute and Sergio Ramos at the tail end, but they couldn't as The Three Lions were ahead by three goals. This defeat also meant that Spain is defeated for the first time in 15 years at home since 2003.
Raheem Sterling after an excellent performance said:
"Today we started well, finished strong as we needed to win. It was a beauty when the net rippled, and I put a lot of pressure on myself. It means a lot to me to score in a game like this"
England head coach Gareth Southgate also said:
"We are encouraging people to take risks, for an incredibly young team I thought it was a mature performance. They should be very proud. We got undone from two set plays, which we shouldn't but some young players had to withstand huge pressure. It was a great experience"
England's squad in the UEFA Nations League is comprised mostly of young players, with an average age of 23, with Kieran Trippier the oldest at 28 years. England after this win currently stands in second position, with 4 points from 3 games. Next up they will face Croatia at Wembley Stadium on 18 November.
Meanwhile, Spain is on top the table with 6 points from 3 games (two wins and a loss). Their next match in the Nations League is against Croatia on 16 November.
Twitter reacted as England recorded a famous victory against Spain.