Twitter reacts as England beat Spain in UEFA Nations League encounter

This defeat also meant that Spain is defeated for the first time in 15 years at home since 2003

England defeated Spain by a thrilling three goals to two in League A of the UEFA Nations League. Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock in the 16th minute of the first half, breaking his three year goal drought at international level for The Three Lions.

Marcus Rashford then netted the second goal in the 29th minute, and Sterling scored his second goal and third for The Three Lions in the 38th minute.

Spain tried to come back with goals from Paco Alcacer in the 58th minute and Sergio Ramos at the tail end, but they couldn't as The Three Lions were ahead by three goals. This defeat also meant that Spain is defeated for the first time in 15 years at home since 2003.

England after this win currently stands in second position, with 4 points from 3 games

Raheem Sterling after an excellent performance said:

"Today we started well, finished strong as we needed to win. It was a beauty when the net rippled, and I put a lot of pressure on myself. It means a lot to me to score in a game like this"

Gareth Southgate

England head coach Gareth Southgate also said:

"We are encouraging people to take risks, for an incredibly young team I thought it was a mature performance. They should be very proud. We got undone from two set plays, which we shouldn't but some young players had to withstand huge pressure. It was a great experience"

England's squad in the UEFA Nations League is comprised mostly of young players, with an average age of 23, with Kieran Trippier the oldest at 28 years. England after this win currently stands in second position, with 4 points from 3 games. Next up they will face Croatia at Wembley Stadium on 18 November.

Meanwhile, Spain is on top the table with 6 points from 3 games (two wins and a loss). Their next match in the Nations League is against Croatia on 16 November.

Twitter reacted as England recorded a famous victory against Spain.

My god same English media up to there old tricks.

Granted good result but calm down .

Spain are rebuilding as well as England. — stephen weldon (@84weldon) October 16, 2018

So frustrating not being top after dropping points to Croatia :( Nice that we have finally shown we can beat a big team though ! — James1905 (@James19053) October 16, 2018

Spain were officially Southgated — Dapz (@Shipoopi95) October 16, 2018

Glad they one. Time to get overexcited & start thinking they will win the Euros. It's a good thing they luckily beat Spain. 3-0 at halftime doesn't tell the tale. A high Spain defensive line led to 3 counter attacks. Spain were unlucky to not score 3 themselves in the 1st half.🤣 — Eugene Tyson (@Euge_Tyson) October 16, 2018

@England won the first but lost the 2nd half. I would like to see the team come out in the 2nd when in such a position and say to opponents we can do that to you again instead of retreating into a defensive.#EnglandVsSpain — Mohammed Abdullah (@Mohamme16655761) October 16, 2018

The fact that Southgate has made the nation not hate international breaks is incredible, inspirational and is one of many reasons he deserves a knighthood 🙌🏻 #EnglandVsSpain — Elliott Jacob Stockdale (@EJStockdale) October 15, 2018

Great performance. Great match and great result . This is so much better then meaningless friendlies . Well done England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ThreeLions #EnglandVsSpain — chris cumner-price (@chriscumner) October 15, 2018