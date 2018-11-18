Twitter reacts as England beat Croatia in UEFA Nations League

England came from behind to beat Croatia 2-1

After an early scare from Croatia, England started to find some rhythm in the match against the World Cup finalists. Gareth Southgate's men were out to get revenge against the country which threw them out of contention for the World Cup trophy back in the summer.

At Wembley Stadium, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling threatened their opponents on multiple occasions in the early parts of the first half. The Three Lions looked dominant and came close to scoring, unlike Croatia.

Kane has not scored since the World Cup match against Colombia but came close to netting in the 15th minute of the game. Lovre Kalinić though made excellent saves to deny the hosts. Despite all the action on both ends of the pitch, both sides were unable to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes of the game.

11 minutes after the restart, Andrej Kramaric twisted and turned in England's penalty box, which left Eric Dier and John Stones helpless, before putting the ball in the net. The scoreline meant England would be bottom of the group if things remained the same.

Less than 15 minutes before the final whistle, Jesse Lingard came on as a substitute to score for the second time this week. Kane poked the ball through Kalinic's legs and Lingard finished with composure.

Things changed immediately after Lingard and Jordan Sancho had come on. England sprung back to life and with just five minutes left on the clock, Kane scored to put England on top of Group A with seven points.

Here is how Twitter reacted to England's dramatic victory over Croatia.

RIP John Stones, #Kramaric just ended him on a 3v 7 counter where he threw in the patented Kramaric shot fake like 19x — Abel Meszaros (@BundesPL) November 18, 2018

Kramaric take a bow son, what a goal that was !!#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/SYRbMRyE3Z — That Mech Kid ! (@r3al__AJ) November 18, 2018

2 - Jesse Lingard has scored as many goals in his last two games for England (2) as he had managed in his first 20 caps for the Three Lions. Hope. #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/ft2DwfKiAK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2018

🦁 Games played to score 20 goals for England...



- Harry Kane: 35



- Wayne Rooney: 49#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/6AfAddgYf4 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) November 18, 2018

Harry Kane scores



My brain:



don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it



me: it’s coming home #ENGCRO — Tom Aggett (@aggettchills) November 18, 2018

If only Croatia had the "best defender in the world" to stop Harry Kane there.



Oh wait...#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/BcK2YexOuq — 888sport (@888sport) November 18, 2018

Not a major championship but gotta feeling it’s a huge step for this young England squad 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGCRO — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) November 18, 2018

*England finish top of Group A4*



My brain:

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it

Don't say it



Me: IT'S COMING HOME#ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/Fnosk4M7aL — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) November 18, 2018

Who needs a World Cup when you’re on your way to the Nations League finals thingy? 🏆 #ENGCRO — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 18, 2018

When we said it was coming home, we meant the nation's league #ENGCRO — Henry Garner (@Henry_Garner2) November 18, 2018

When England go from relegation to winning the group in the space of 45 minutes 😲 #ENGCRO pic.twitter.com/wdcVZvq6Na — Did It Cross The Line? (@diditcross) November 18, 2018

Chilwell added £10m on his transfer valuation today. Class. Lingard, Alli and Sancho off the bench is some serious threat. #ENGCRO — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 18, 2018

#ENGCRO | I mean obviously i'd preferred to have reached the World Cup Final this Summer, but getting some revenge over Croatia feels quite good doesn't it... — Dan Tracey (@dantracey1983) November 18, 2018

What a comeback and what a great game! Come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ENGCRO #southgateyouretheone..... 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) November 18, 2018