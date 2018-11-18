Twitter reacts as England beat Croatia in UEFA Nations League
After an early scare from Croatia, England started to find some rhythm in the match against the World Cup finalists. Gareth Southgate's men were out to get revenge against the country which threw them out of contention for the World Cup trophy back in the summer.
At Wembley Stadium, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling threatened their opponents on multiple occasions in the early parts of the first half. The Three Lions looked dominant and came close to scoring, unlike Croatia.
Kane has not scored since the World Cup match against Colombia but came close to netting in the 15th minute of the game. Lovre Kalinić though made excellent saves to deny the hosts. Despite all the action on both ends of the pitch, both sides were unable to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes of the game.
11 minutes after the restart, Andrej Kramaric twisted and turned in England's penalty box, which left Eric Dier and John Stones helpless, before putting the ball in the net. The scoreline meant England would be bottom of the group if things remained the same.
Less than 15 minutes before the final whistle, Jesse Lingard came on as a substitute to score for the second time this week. Kane poked the ball through Kalinic's legs and Lingard finished with composure.
Things changed immediately after Lingard and Jordan Sancho had come on. England sprung back to life and with just five minutes left on the clock, Kane scored to put England on top of Group A with seven points.
