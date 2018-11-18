×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Twitter reacts as England beat Croatia in UEFA Nations League

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor
297   //    18 Nov 2018, 21:36 IST

England came from behind to beat Croatia 2-1
England came from behind to beat Croatia 2-1

After an early scare from Croatia, England started to find some rhythm in the match against the World Cup finalists. Gareth Southgate's men were out to get revenge against the country which threw them out of contention for the World Cup trophy back in the summer.

At Wembley Stadium, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling threatened their opponents on multiple occasions in the early parts of the first half. The Three Lions looked dominant and came close to scoring, unlike Croatia.

Kane has not scored since the World Cup match against Colombia but came close to netting in the 15th minute of the game. Lovre Kalinić though made excellent saves to deny the hosts. Despite all the action on both ends of the pitch, both sides were unable to break the deadlock in the first 45 minutes of the game.

11 minutes after the restart, Andrej Kramaric twisted and turned in England's penalty box, which left Eric Dier and John Stones helpless, before putting the ball in the net. The scoreline meant England would be bottom of the group if things remained the same.

Less than 15 minutes before the final whistle, Jesse Lingard came on as a substitute to score for the second time this week. Kane poked the ball through Kalinic's legs and Lingard finished with composure.

Things changed immediately after Lingard and Jordan Sancho had come on. England sprung back to life and with just five minutes left on the clock, Kane scored to put England on top of Group A with seven points.

Here is how Twitter reacted to England's dramatic victory over Croatia.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Nations League 2018-19 England Football Croatia Football Harry Kane Jesse Lingard Twitter Reactions Gareth Southgate
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
2018-19 UEFA Nations League: England vs Croatia| Preview...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England, Spain or Croatia - Who...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Croatia v England: Preview
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why England vs Croatia in the UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
England vs Croatia: Match preview, England's predicted XI...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018: 5 On-field battles that could...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 5 things we learnt from Croatia vs...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League, Croatia 0-0 England - Hits and Flops...
RELATED STORY
Croatia 0-0 England: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why England could not score against Croatia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us