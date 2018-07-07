Twitter reacts as England knock Sweden out of the World Cup
150 // 07 Jul 2018, 21:53 IST
The third quarter-final between England and Sweden saw The Three Lions triumph over the latter courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline.
On the half-hour mark, Harry Maguire opened the scoring for England via a powerful header after flinging himself away from Emil Forsberg. Dele Alli then doubled the lead with a header that came off as a result of Jesse Lingard's neat cross at the edge of the box.
In consequence, Gareth Southgate's side will now face either Russia or Croatia in the semi-final on 11 June 2018.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the match.