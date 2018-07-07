Twitter reacts as England knock Sweden out of the World Cup

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 150 // 07 Jul 2018, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sweden v England: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The third quarter-final between England and Sweden saw The Three Lions triumph over the latter courtesy of a 2-0 scoreline.

On the half-hour mark, Harry Maguire opened the scoring for England via a powerful header after flinging himself away from Emil Forsberg. Dele Alli then doubled the lead with a header that came off as a result of Jesse Lingard's neat cross at the edge of the box.

In consequence, Gareth Southgate's side will now face either Russia or Croatia in the semi-final on 11 June 2018.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the match.

Sweden went further than Argentina, Spain, Italy, Netherlands and Germany, but it couldn’t stop England from bringing it home. #ItsComingHome — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) July 7, 2018

17 of the 23 players in England's squad for the 2018 World Cup were not born yet on the previous occasion they reached the #WorldCup semifinals (1 Jul 1990), including today's goalscorers Harry Maguire and Dele Alli #SWEENG — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) July 7, 2018

#ENG have reached the semi-final of the #WorldCup for just the third time



☑️ 1966

☑️ 1990

☑️ 2018



The #ThreeLions roar into the final four. pic.twitter.com/b701qtJtpV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 7, 2018

Can't wait to see @Ibra_official eating Fish and Chips in an England jersey with David Beckham 😂😂😂 #Epic#WorldCup #SWEENG — ℂ𝕚𝕜𝕦 🇰🇪 (@Ciku_Muriithi) July 7, 2018

It all now makes sense why Harry Kane hasn’t scored today 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GvT2x3qaDF — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 7, 2018

I've never seen an England team play with this confidence before. It's fantastic. I love it. Football's coming home! Well played lads, bring on the semi finals! 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 7, 2018

Dele Alli scores for #ENG after 21 months pic.twitter.com/tLtt7t4PdY — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 7, 2018

It’s only Sweden

It’s only Swede

It’s only Swed

It’s only Swe

It’s only Sw

It’s only S

It’s only

It’s onl

It’s on

It’s o

It’s

It’s c

It’s co

It’s com

It’s comi

It’s comin

It’s coming

It’s coming h

It’s coming ho

It’s coming hom

It’s coming home — Andy Castell (@AJ3) July 7, 2018

Dele Alli became the 2nd youngest player to score a World Cup goal for England, behind only Michael Owen in 1998. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2018

150 - Donald Trump has offered Everton $150 million for Jordan Pickford. Wall. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) July 7, 2018

Pickford in goal today like... pic.twitter.com/idXFwNECow — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 7, 2018

3 - Harry Maguire’s forehead is the 3rd largest man-made object that can be seen from space. Target. — OptaJoke (@OptaJoke) July 7, 2018

Sweden: Can I copy your homework?



England: Yeah just change it up a bit so it doesn't look obvious you copied.



Sweden: Ok pic.twitter.com/D30LhCqoHy — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 7, 2018

Without immigration the England team would not be here! pic.twitter.com/8wvSKOWnK8 — Christiana Amarachi Mbakwe (@Christiana1987) July 7, 2018

ENGLAND IS HEADING TO THE SEMIS after a 2-0 win over Sweden!!!#WorldCup #ENG pic.twitter.com/Mzmk4cAmVf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 7, 2018

England go where the Golden Generation never could 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ZizQpNYOrg — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2018

Sweden gave us The Pirate Bay, they deserve better than this — Zito (@_Zeets) July 7, 2018

FT England 2 Sweden 0 - IT'S COMING HOME!!!! pic.twitter.com/s775GJpSmw — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) July 7, 2018

Gareth Southgate representing all #ENG fans right now 🏆 pic.twitter.com/75GchWb1Kw — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) July 7, 2018