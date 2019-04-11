Fans react on Twitter as FC Barcelona defeat Manchester United in their first-ever victory at Old Trafford

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 598 // 11 Apr 2019, 12:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona earned a 1-goal advantage against Manchester United at Old Trafford

In what was a highly-anticipated match at Old Trafford, FC Barcelona defeated the Red Devils with a 1-0 margin; returning home with a crucial away goal. Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez, upon his return to Old Trafford, forced an own goal via Luke Shaw in the early minutes of the game to seal the win for the visitors.

Having secured a one-goal advantage in the first leg, the Spanish giants will have their noses in front in the second leg at the Camp Nou next week.

Following a dominating start to the game, the visitors drew the first blood as Sergio Busquets found Lionel Messi running into the 18-yard box with a splendid lob-pass. The Argentine then chipped the ball to the back post, finding Luis Suarez, who headed the ball back across the goal, forcing a deflected goal from Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw. In the rest of the match, David de Gea stood his ground for the following threats while the opponent goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, remained untested.

While the Catalans dominated the ball possession, the hosts relished more shots on target. Out of the ten shots fired towards the Barcelona goal, seven were on target. However, there wasn't anything special to beat Barca's German shot-stopper ter Stegen. On the other hand, Manchester United skipper Ashley Young put up a shambolic performance for the hosts. The 33-year-old was found wasting possession on numerous occasions; out of the 11 crosses he delivered, none found a teammate.

In what was their fourth defeat in the last five games, the Red Devils showed nerves and the fight-back spirit despite conceding so early in the game. Solskjaer's men will host West Ham United in the Premier League before traveling to Barcelona for the second leg fixture.

On the other hand, the Blaugrana will face Huesca in the La Liga before turning their attention towards the crucial clash against the Red Devils. Having maintained a comfortable lead on the point's table, the La Liga giants have the advantage of resting some key players at the weekend in a bid to keep them fresh for the return leg in the Champions League quarter-final.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted as Barcelona beat Manchester United at the Old Trafford:

Man U fans be like at least they didn't beat us 5-0 and Smalling broke Messi's nose 😂😂😂#MUNBAR pic.twitter.com/wF0HAQCZlg — Gbenga (@ThaArtfulTeaser) April 10, 2019

For ManUnited to beat Barcelona, it has to assemble a team like this:

Goal keeper,Spiderman. Defenders

Batman, undertaker, Goku and Iron Man

Midfielders:Thor, Harry Potter, super man, pikachu.Strikers:Jet li and Jackie Chan

Substitutes: Eminem, Bruce Lee,M Bison, #Barcelona — Playboi_Ralph🕊️ (@Rafael_Ug_Agba) April 10, 2019

Advertisement

#MUNBAR

Nobody :



United fans : we played well, Messi didn't score, if it was arsenal, it would have conceded 4 pic.twitter.com/MI20TGeCpO — Classmonitor 💯 (@classmonitorUG) April 10, 2019

48 passes involving each and every Barcelona player tonight before scoring, Safe to say Barca’s only goal tonight was made made in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/vOviRzQKEQ — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 10, 2019

At least I managed a goal against Barcelona with Celtic pic.twitter.com/nDqaM7Y9Nl — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) April 10, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during contract negotiations with Ashley Young #MUNBAR pic.twitter.com/TXyycEVIOT — Musti (@MustiA98) April 10, 2019

#MUNBAR Smalling trying to get Messi away. pic.twitter.com/mc84mWvKKX — Abdulrasheed Isa Bello (@Abdulrizzy_eazy) April 10, 2019

Solskjaer to Ashley Young in the dressing room... #MUNBAR pic.twitter.com/80magoLnCk — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) April 10, 2019

Solskjaer to Man Utd at half time



"...you see, he's not machine. He's a man..." #MUNBAR pic.twitter.com/vD4bCv5fTW — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) April 10, 2019

Ernesto Valverde becomes the first coach in FC Barcelona's history to win an official match at Old Trafford.



Historic. pic.twitter.com/1xHOpHWJnF — Medo (@Mediostability) April 10, 2019

Barca's best player with Barca's worst pic.twitter.com/CcFnrkwspe — I've nothing to say (@virus_szn) April 10, 2019

Advertisement