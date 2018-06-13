Twitter reacts as Fernando Hierro replaces Julen Lopetegui as Spain's new manager

Fernando Hierro has taken charge of the Spanish national team and here is how Twitter reacted to it!

Fernando Hierro will take charge of Spain during the World Cup

Fernando Hierro has been appointed as the Spanish national team's manager in order to replace Julen Lopetegui, who was shockingly axed two days ahead of Spain's match against Portugal in the FIFA World Cup.

The former Real Madrid star is Spain's sporting director and has won 89 international caps for his country.

The 50-year-old only has one year of managerial experience when he was in charge of the Spanish club Oviedo from June 2016 to June 2017.

The Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales announced the sensational decision of sacking Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday at a press conference at the Krasnodar Stadium.

Rubiales revealed,

"We have been forced to dispense with the national coach. We wish him the greatest of luck.

"The negotiations have occurred without any information to the Spanish FA and we were informed just five minutes before the press release. There’s a way to act that needs to be fulfilled."

"I know it's a very difficult situation. I know there's going to be criticism whatever I do."

"I'm sure this will, in time, make us stronger. I admire Julen very much, I respect him very much. He seems a top trainer and that makes it harder to make the decision."

Rubiales was furious with the manner Spanish FA found out about Lopetegui's commitment with Real Madrid.

There is a way that you must act, Julen has worked in a great way with the team, but we cannot accept how he has acted in this case.

The Spanish national team is the team of all the Spaniards. We only found out just five minutes before that he was leaving for Madrid.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Fernando Hierro's appointment:

First off, the official tweet:

OFICIAL | Fernando Hierro asumirá el cargo de seleccionador nacional durante el Campeonato del Mundo de Rusia. https://t.co/g576TRpp3D — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 13, 2018

And here's the resulting uproar:

📢 Julen Lopetegui's replacement has been revealed! 📢



Spain sporting director Fernando Hierro will take charge for the #WorldCup.



👉 https://t.co/nHCKQOAfQN#bbcworldcup pic.twitter.com/qd8CqzfDT2 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 13, 2018

Congratulations to former Real Madrid player and coach assistant Fernando Hierro who has replaced Real Madrid’s new coach Lopetegui as Spain’s NT Manager. pic.twitter.com/yCGExLfG1d — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) June 13, 2018

OFFICIAL: Fernando Hierro will take charge of Spain during the #WorldCup following the sacking of Julen Lopetegui. pic.twitter.com/SKIRvOBxh4 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 13, 2018

🇪🇸 Congratulations to the new @SeFutbol national team coach, Fernando Hierro! 👏



Good luck at the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup! 🙌#BWFC 🐘 🏰 pic.twitter.com/fYiGsLMP93 — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) June 13, 2018

Fernando Hierro is to lead Spain at the World Cup. Absolute scenes when he brings Sam Allardyce in as his assistant... pic.twitter.com/WRgWRKVXn9 — UNILAD Football (@UNILADFooty) June 13, 2018

🇪🇸 Fernando Hierro is set to lead Spain into the #WorldCup, 13 years after an eventful #PL farewell... pic.twitter.com/YrETlxkN9U — Premier League (@premierleague) June 13, 2018

BREAKING: Fernando Hierro named Spain manager for the 2018 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/cQ9ko898B8 — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) June 13, 2018

Spain have appointed Bolton LEGEND Fernando Hierro as their new manager for the World Cup!!



Reckon his time working under Big Sam will serve him well in the tournament! pic.twitter.com/CRhdyGQQWW — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) June 13, 2018

Fernando Hierro named Spain's new national team coach for #WorldCup https://t.co/v3kLRGuLIu pic.twitter.com/y3OtRw9ejK — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 13, 2018

Ah yes, sack Lopetegui for his affiliation with Real Madrid. What’s the logical appointment? The legendary captain of Real Madrid: Fernando Hierro. This is getting funnier by the second. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 13, 2018

Hierro is the absolute right man for the Spain job. The lessons he learned under Big Sam in his year at Bolton will serve him and Spain well. Now to find out whether Kevin Nolan has a Spanish grandparent — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) June 13, 2018

BREAKING - #ESP confirm Fernando Hierro will be Coach for #WorldCup. More follows. — footballespana (@footballespana_) June 13, 2018

Fernando Hierro's last job as coach saw him take Real Oviedo to an 8th placed finish in the Segunda. Now he'll lead Spain at the World Cup! — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) June 13, 2018

Fernando Hierro: Was Real Oviedo manager for the 2016/17 Segunda División season, winning 17, drawing 10 and losing 15 of 42 matches to return a win success rate of 40.5% pic.twitter.com/kFwci8gUem — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 13, 2018

You won't believe this. Spain have now confirmed that it'll be actually Fernando Hierro taking charge of the NT at the WC and not Celades.



Seriously, what is going on? — Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 13, 2018

Or not... it's Hierro in charge. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 13, 2018

Hierro will be Spain’s new iron man. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 13, 2018

Fernando Hierro is the new Spain manager.



My fave Hierro fun fact: he scored 21 league goals in 37 appearances in the 1991-1992 season for Real Madrid. — Yomi Kazeem (@TheYomiKazeem) June 13, 2018

Fernando Hierro has been hired to lead the Spain in the World Cup, moments after they sacked Real Madrid-bound Lopetegui.



My question is, if Hierro wasn’t able to stop Edilson in 2000 as Madrid captain, what makes him think he’ll stop Jesus from the sidelines in 2018? pic.twitter.com/bu0uni9Slu — Philippe Mekh ✠ (@Zeytuntsi) June 13, 2018

Jose Mourinho worked under and learned from Bobby Robson at Barcelona.



Pep Guardiola worked with and learned from Johan Cruyff at Barcelona.



Fernando Hierro worked with and learned from Sam Allardyce at Bolton Wanderers. pic.twitter.com/YElwTv5XNJ — bet365 (@bet365) June 13, 2018

Perez needs to announce Celades and Hierro as assistant managers for Lopi ASAP — Señor Lopetegui did nothing wrong (@Asensiazo) June 13, 2018

Personally I don't think Spain will suffer for this. Lope has done the work of forging a system so Hierro basically has to just handle psychology and substitutions properly which he should be able to do — EchoChambers Are Bae by Gene Peterson (@EuginhoCortez) June 13, 2018

OFFICIAL:



Fernando Hierro will take charge of Spain at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia after the dismissal of Julien Lopetegui.



His appointment comes exactly 20 years after he scored this beautiful free kick against Nigeria in France '98 👇#YourSportsMemo #SterlingBank pic.twitter.com/Kfgh89EyC0 — ACLSports (@acl_sports) June 13, 2018

I'm just really happy Spain 'protected their image' by replacing Lopetegui with Hierro. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) June 13, 2018

Congratulations to Fernando Hierro becoming new national team manager of spain ! Now all wanderers are in with a second chance of winning the World Cup 😂👏🏻😂❤️good luck Fernando . — superagent73 (@superagent73) June 13, 2018

