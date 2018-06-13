Twitter reacts as Fernando Hierro replaces Julen Lopetegui as Spain's new manager
Fernando Hierro has taken charge of the Spanish national team and here is how Twitter reacted to it!
Fernando Hierro has been appointed as the Spanish national team's manager in order to replace Julen Lopetegui, who was shockingly axed two days ahead of Spain's match against Portugal in the FIFA World Cup.
The former Real Madrid star is Spain's sporting director and has won 89 international caps for his country.
The 50-year-old only has one year of managerial experience when he was in charge of the Spanish club Oviedo from June 2016 to June 2017.
The Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales announced the sensational decision of sacking Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday at a press conference at the Krasnodar Stadium.
Rubiales revealed,
"We have been forced to dispense with the national coach. We wish him the greatest of luck.
"The negotiations have occurred without any information to the Spanish FA and we were informed just five minutes before the press release. There’s a way to act that needs to be fulfilled."
"I know it's a very difficult situation. I know there's going to be criticism whatever I do."
"I'm sure this will, in time, make us stronger. I admire Julen very much, I respect him very much. He seems a top trainer and that makes it harder to make the decision."
Rubiales was furious with the manner Spanish FA found out about Lopetegui's commitment with Real Madrid.
There is a way that you must act, Julen has worked in a great way with the team, but we cannot accept how he has acted in this case.
The Spanish national team is the team of all the Spaniards. We only found out just five minutes before that he was leaving for Madrid.
