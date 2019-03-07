Twitter reacts as Florentino Perez asks Zinedine Zidane to return to Real Madrid after Champions League elimination

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 10.93K // 07 Mar 2019, 12:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez

It looks like Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is clutching at straws amid the club's current crisis as reports have surfaced that the Spaniard has asked Zinedine Zidane to come back to the Bernabeu to fill his old role as manager.

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zidane last summer, Los Blancos have been in the midst of chaos as their empire almost immediately came crashing down.

The European champions were twice beaten by arch-rivals Barcelona last week, in games that saw them crash out of the Copa del Rey and end their hopes of winning the league title.

Their most recent defeat and arguably their most hurtful was their 4-1 loss to Ajax in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixture on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid, who have long been associated with success in the Champions League, crashed out of the competition, putting the future of boss Santiago Solari at further risk. Rumours of Jose Mourinho's return to the Bernabeu have also been doing the rounds amid the managerial uncertainty at the club.

However, it appears Perez is looking at someone else to take the reins and bring Real Madrid back to its former self.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon recently revealed that Perez has already approached Zinedine Zidane, asking him to return to the club.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, Calderon said, "I know that this morning the president [Perez] called Zidane to ask him back, he said not now. He has left open the possibility of coming back in June."

He added, "The first option for the president has always, always been Mourinho."

Advertisement

"But the problem is who is going to run the club in the office? They are talking of the possibility of Zidane or Mourinho - they are completely different coaches with completely different ideas of football."

"It is an erratic and whimsical president who has brought us to this situation. There is the option of bringing in Mourinho now, but to me there is no point."

"At this moment of the season anything you do is going to be wrong, I suppose that they will wait until the end of the season but this is a very long time, three months, to suffer all the critics and the anger of the fans."

Twitter has since erupted with reaction to the news:

Zidane telling no to Florentino Perez pic.twitter.com/toKhg9XyMF — Rk (@RkFutbol) March 6, 2019

Real called Zidane back today and asked for him to coach the first team again.. Wouldn’t be surprised if CR gets a call from RM with €130m+/year contract..



18/19 season has been lesson for Florentino Perez primarily.. know who your best is and act accordingly https://t.co/11Zdt0b6lI — Kris (@_krris) March 7, 2019

Perez calling Ronaldo and Zidane tonight pic.twitter.com/hZpDYZvnOQ — zino (@Albzino) March 5, 2019

Perez in front of Zidane whenever things go south at Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/rnc7ipP15U — Nikhil (@Nikilled) March 6, 2019

Zidane on call with Florentino Perez today morning pic.twitter.com/trgMp7yhhX — Rk (@RkFutbol) March 6, 2019

Perez asking Zidane to return to Madrid?



Ha. — Tyler (@Eriugam_) March 6, 2019

Zidane coming back will make many big big players join Madrid. Perez in do or die situation — Mujeeb (@A_MujeebRazzaq) March 6, 2019

It will be so dumb of Zidane to come back with Perez still president, he messed up the pretty little thing of Ours https://t.co/odH970HT0Q — blackfanta💛 (@Am_Adedamola) March 6, 2019

Rumours that Perez wants Zidane back. His offer is full control over the team and a crazy transfer budget to build his dream team. I hope it’s true. #zizoucomeback pic.twitter.com/TTlMEZKu5i — Ahmad 🇵🇸 (@AhmadOthmanCR7) March 6, 2019

Zidane gonna pull the biggest I told you so on Perez when he come back — 🕊 (@malinixm) March 6, 2019

Advertisement