Twitter reacts as former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque says Usain Bolt could make it in football

Since announcing his retirement from athletics in 2017, eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has been incredibly open about his dream to make it in professional football.

The 32-year-old has tried out with various clubs in Europe but is yet to receive a professional contract. Bolt is currently training with Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners and made his debut on August 31 where he came on as a substitute winger for 20 minutes.

Enjoyed getting some playing time tonight with the Central Coast Mariners FC. Thanks to all the fans who came out to support. #CCMFC #dontthinklimits #workinprogress pic.twitter.com/NM5pRMVLlf — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 31, 2018

Former Spain and Real Madrid coach Vicente del Bosque has expressed his confidence in the athlete believes that Bolt could make it in football. Del Bosque led Real Madrid to two Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles and also inspired Spain to victory at the 2010 World Cup and the Euro 2012.

Speaking to the Olympic Channel, Del Bosque said, "With space, he could be a very good footballer."

"He could be a full-back that covers a lot of space, but it depends because it's not just about covering 100, or 60 or 70 metres of the pitch.

"It's about doing it many times over and that requires stamina, which I don't know whether he has or not -- although I'm sure he has prepared.

"Without a doubt as a full-back, with his back towards the crowd and the touchline, that's where he would be most useful."

Vicente del Bosque says Usain Bolt could make a good full-back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eyalvciihX — Euro Football Daily (@EFDSquad) September 13, 2018

Del Bosque also addressed the fact that Bolt is preparing to start his football career at the age of 32, saying, "To start playing professional football at the age of 32 isn't normal."

"It's difficult because despite being in peak physical condition, I believe that the technical part is the fundamental part of football. A player's fantastic conditioning -- being fast, agile, powerful -- should support the technical ability."

"He will probably learn the tactical side and get to understand the game better both defensively and offensively."

"I'm sure he will find a solution to all of that, but the most difficult part will be to acquire the technical skills you need for any play. Control, passing, dribbling, a good touch on the ball, skills that you normally have had since childhood."

Fans have since reacted to the news on Twitter:

Never thought I'd see a World Cup winning coach discussing whether Usain Bolt could be a good full-back. — Dan Cancian (@dan_cancian) September 13, 2018

only good as a striker that chases long balls even then his touch needs work — Alexander Smith (@Alex32007) September 12, 2018

That's actually not a bad idea....🤔🤔🤔 — Nick Doge (@The_Nick_Doge) September 12, 2018

if I was him I'd simply pick up the ball and run with it !!! — Pynes Band (@PynesBand) September 13, 2018

I believe he shouldn’t play at all. — 🦔 (@JimmyHalterman) September 12, 2018

Sydney (AFP) – World Cup-winning coach Vicente del Bosque has some advice for sprint king Usain Bolt’s new Australian club — play him in defence. @usainbolt @JamaicaGleaner . @bbhasb gave this advice back in April, del Bosque agrees — Bert Bryan (@bbhasb) September 14, 2018

Well he's not gonna get better at any position when he's overseas for a "commercial opportunity". What a farce. — Craig Alt (@craigaalt) September 13, 2018

To utilise his full potential, Vicente del Bosque believes the 32 year old sprint king, Usain Bolt may be best suited to playing in defence as a full-back rather than a winger... pic.twitter.com/1sjCTcbFUd — Kahang'i Kitavi (@rkahangi) September 12, 2018

Do you think Usain Bolt will make it in football? Let us know in the comments!