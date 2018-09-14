Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque says Usain Bolt could make it in football

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
149   //    14 Sep 2018, 12:07 IST

Central Coast Mariners v Central Coast Football
Central Coast Mariners v Central Coast Football

Since announcing his retirement from athletics in 2017, eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has been incredibly open about his dream to make it in professional football.

The 32-year-old has tried out with various clubs in Europe but is yet to receive a professional contract. Bolt is currently training with Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners and made his debut on August 31 where he came on as a substitute winger for 20 minutes.


Former Spain and Real Madrid coach Vicente del Bosque has expressed his confidence in the athlete believes that Bolt could make it in football. Del Bosque led Real Madrid to two Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles and also inspired Spain to victory at the 2010 World Cup and the Euro 2012.

Speaking to the Olympic Channel, Del Bosque said, "With space, he could be a very good footballer."

"He could be a full-back that covers a lot of space, but it depends because it's not just about covering 100, or 60 or 70 metres of the pitch.

"It's about doing it many times over and that requires stamina, which I don't know whether he has or not -- although I'm sure he has prepared.

"Without a doubt as a full-back, with his back towards the crowd and the touchline, that's where he would be most useful."


Del Bosque also addressed the fact that Bolt is preparing to start his football career at the age of 32, saying, "To start playing professional football at the age of 32 isn't normal."

"It's difficult because despite being in peak physical condition, I believe that the technical part is the fundamental part of football. A player's fantastic conditioning -- being fast, agile, powerful -- should support the technical ability."

"He will probably learn the tactical side and get to understand the game better both defensively and offensively."

"I'm sure he will find a solution to all of that, but the most difficult part will be to acquire the technical skills you need for any play. Control, passing, dribbling, a good touch on the ball, skills that you normally have had since childhood."

Fans have since reacted to the news on Twitter:


Do you think Usain Bolt will make it in football? Let us know in the comments!

Topics you might be interested in:
Usain Bolt Vicente del Bosque Leisure Reading
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Talented England stars struggle tactically, suggests Del...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui is ready for Real Madrid job – Del Bosque
RELATED STORY
De Gea is a complete goalkeeper - Del Bosque
RELATED STORY
No special treatment for Usain Bolt: Central Coast Mariners
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Spain thrashes Croatia in UEFA Nations...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui to Real Madrid: How have others fared in...
RELATED STORY
Spain in chaos 2 days before World Cup after coach fired
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
Usain Bolt trains for 1st time with Central Coast Mariners
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Spain could still win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
La Liga 2018-19
Tomorrow REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Serie A 2018-19
16 Sep JUV SAS 06:30 PM Juventus vs Sassuolo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us