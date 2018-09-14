Twitter reacts as former Spain coach Vicente del Bosque says Usain Bolt could make it in football
Since announcing his retirement from athletics in 2017, eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has been incredibly open about his dream to make it in professional football.
The 32-year-old has tried out with various clubs in Europe but is yet to receive a professional contract. Bolt is currently training with Australian A-League club Central Coast Mariners and made his debut on August 31 where he came on as a substitute winger for 20 minutes.
Former Spain and Real Madrid coach Vicente del Bosque has expressed his confidence in the athlete believes that Bolt could make it in football. Del Bosque led Real Madrid to two Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles and also inspired Spain to victory at the 2010 World Cup and the Euro 2012.
Speaking to the Olympic Channel, Del Bosque said, "With space, he could be a very good footballer."
"He could be a full-back that covers a lot of space, but it depends because it's not just about covering 100, or 60 or 70 metres of the pitch.
"It's about doing it many times over and that requires stamina, which I don't know whether he has or not -- although I'm sure he has prepared.
"Without a doubt as a full-back, with his back towards the crowd and the touchline, that's where he would be most useful."
Del Bosque also addressed the fact that Bolt is preparing to start his football career at the age of 32, saying, "To start playing professional football at the age of 32 isn't normal."
"It's difficult because despite being in peak physical condition, I believe that the technical part is the fundamental part of football. A player's fantastic conditioning -- being fast, agile, powerful -- should support the technical ability."
"He will probably learn the tactical side and get to understand the game better both defensively and offensively."
"I'm sure he will find a solution to all of that, but the most difficult part will be to acquire the technical skills you need for any play. Control, passing, dribbling, a good touch on the ball, skills that you normally have had since childhood."
