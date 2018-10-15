Twitter reacts as France's Laurent Koscielny retires from international football

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has announced his retirement from international football while also detailing the difficulty of not being able to play at the World Cup in Russia.

The 33-year-old sustained an Achilles injury in Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final game against Atletico Madrid towards the end of last season.

France went on to win the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Speaking with Canal+, the defender said, "The World Cup will remain a dark spot of my career."

"The injury was hard to accept. The result was even harder because they won the World Cup. I have a selfish side. I tell myself that I could have been part of the adventure and won the Cup. And I would have it in a corner of my head for the rest my life. It's difficult and no one can put themselves in my shoes."

"I was really happy for them, but also disgusted. You can not feel like a world champion, as the 60 million French could. It's a strange feeling that during the tournament I wanted them to qualify, but at the same time I wanted them to lose. That was my feeling at the time."

The Frenchman added, "It's my first big injury, mentally you're getting very strong, you're learning a lot about football and life, I've worked every day at St-Raphael, and put my family aside."

"These are things in life, and you have to face all of that, during my rehabilitation, I was selfish, I only thought of myself, and I did not pay attention to my family."

Koscielny spoke of France boss, Didier Deschamps bluntly for not offering him support during the injury, saying, "Deschamps called me once [since the World Cup], during my birthday in September. Lot of people disappointed me, and there are lots of other coaches. It feels like a slap on the face."

"I think I gave what I could give to the French team. The national team has a very good generation with great players."

"My injury has not changed my decision: for the Blues it's over for me. But I remain a supporter of the French team."

Koscielny has made 51 appearances for Les Blues.

What an absolute legend. My favorite player at the club.. a man who has given it his all. A world champion in my eyes. Go on Lolo! #Koscielny #COYG https://t.co/Zf8iS9nh7J — [andrew cooper] (@coopdeville_) October 14, 2018

#Koscielny not winning the league with Arsenal is one of my biggest Arsenal regrets. His statement just a reminder of how big a toll injuries are to players. :( — Nitish🔥 (@13nitish) October 14, 2018

I know I feel professional jealousy every single day. Especially when I could have but don't get to be the hero. But never say that out loud. Anyway, unbound love for #Koscielny, my captain. 😟 — Nitish🔥 (@13nitish) October 14, 2018

I'm sorry that Koscielny got hurt, but these comments smack of indulgent self pity



You can't carry passengers when trying to win a World Cup. Which Deschamps did



Get over it, mate. And try to be remotely fucking happy for your country 👎 pic.twitter.com/6YhTv3PpKR — FPL Chancer (Dan) 🇨🇽 (@fplchancer) October 14, 2018

Brutally honest interview by Koscielny. He says he wanted France to lose because he missed out on the World Cup. That injury really hurt him, hopefully he comes back hungrier than ever to captain Arsenal. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) October 14, 2018

So #Koscielny is retiring from France because DD didn't call him to see if he's OK often enough.



Nothing at all to do with the fact he's 33, nearly 34 and has two beasts in Varane and Umtiti ahead of him in the pecking order.



Nothing at all to do with that. 😶#AFC — Burnsie 🏴NUFC🏳️ (@BenArfaChance) October 14, 2018

Laurent Koscielny....what a joke. There's 4 CB's in the French squad better than you. Ridiculous decision and statement!!! #France #koscielny #earlyretirement — Dan Vierke (@danvierke) October 14, 2018

Laurent Koscielny has announced his international retirement. His sole focus now remains on Arsenal:



"I want to continue at Arsenal. I do not know what level I'm going to have, I have not resumed training, but I want to fight."



Hope to see him soon.



pic.twitter.com/U2CKJ2Iv98 — Darren (@DF_Arsenal) October 14, 2018

Arsenal should retire the #6 shirt for Laurent Koscielny when he leaves. Legend. — Dostoyevsky (@KozielloEN) October 14, 2018