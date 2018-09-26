Twitter reacts as Frank Lampard's Derby knock Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Manchester United continued its bad run of games as Frank Lampard's Derby County shocked former manager Jose Mourinho by knocking the Red Devils out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

The Rams beat Mourinho's side 8-7 on penalties after the teams had drawn 2-2 at full time.

Juan Mata opened the bank for United within five minutes of the game but the Rams quickly equalized with a fantastic free-kick from Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson.

Things took a turn for the worse for Mourinho's side as United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was sent off for handling outside of his penalty area in the 67th minute. This prompted Mourinho to give former Derby goalkeeper Lee Grant his competitive debut for the Red Devils.

The Rams were soon ahead again after Jack Marriott scored in the 85th minute, a goal that was initially thought to be the winner. The goal marks Marriott's first goal for the club.

Hopes of an easy win for Lampard's side were squandered when Marouane Fellaini came off the bench to score a last-gasp header to help the 10-man hosts level up against their opponents.

The game went to penalties which saw both sides executing effective spot kicks. After 15 successful penalties, however, United's Phil Jones missed his effort to give the Championship side the 8-7 win.

United have now lost three games in all competitions and the exit from the Carabao Cup puts even more pressure on Mourinho whose side dropped more Premier League points last Saturday in a draw against the Wolves at home.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the win, an elated Lampard said, "I'm shell-shocked. What a performance."

"To go down early at Old Trafford and play as well as they did was superb. We had the personality to take penalties and play the way we did. I am a proud manager."

"It was the easiest selection I have had, the players were superb against Brentford [in Saturday's 3-1 Championship win] and they deserved the chance to play at Old Trafford."

"I wanted to bring a team who could really compete. I am so proud of them. I am trying to build a group to be successful and nights like this are incredible. To go against world-class players and play that way, it's right up there."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the victory:

Manchester United have been outplayed by Derby and Wolves in consecutive matches. How has it come to this? — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 25, 2018

If every #MUFC win from hereon in is to be seen as power to Mourinho’s elbow and every setback considered proof that Pogba’s concerns are well-placed, then it was first blood to Paul as United went crashing out of the #CarabaoCup at HOME to CHAMPIONSHIP side Derby County. — Edwin Æ (@eduinata) September 26, 2018

Forget the penalties, we’ve been outclassed by Wolves and Derby at “The Theatre of Dreams” in the space of 4 days. This club is in utter chaos and I think I speak on behalf of all United fans, we’re sick of it. — M_90 🇹🇿 (@mzee_noty) September 26, 2018

The funniest thing about United v Derby was that United actually tried — Joshua (@PatrickEnis) September 26, 2018

Look at Derby players trying to waste time, like United will actually score 😂 — 4.9 rated app (@SemperFiUtd) September 25, 2018

Have to hand it to Frank Lampard and Derby County. Took the game to United and deserved the win. Mason Mount and Harry Wilson look destined for great things. Ran the match tonight. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 25, 2018

United look like the Championship side and Derby look like they are the biggest club in England. — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) September 25, 2018

There comes a moment where you tend to shift your allegiance or you don't believe in the man you believed for almost 2.5 years.



I think my moment arrived yesterday where I decided even if Mourinho goes, I wouldn't care now.



Outplayed by WOLVES AND DERBY AT OT!!!!! #MUFC — Manchester United Updates (@mnuupdates) September 26, 2018

I like how the Liverpool boy on loan at derby was the reason for United’s defeat 😆😆😆 — NabeelZia (@Nabeel_Zia23) September 26, 2018

I swear this is embarrassing beyond words. Out to Derby at OT. That’s a tough one to take as a fan.



United seem to be in deep trouble. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) September 25, 2018

Lampard just moved into the management world and he has kicked off his transition to a great start as Derby County have earned 16 points in the opening 9 games of the Championship season.