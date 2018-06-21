World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts to Gareth Southgate's shoulder injury in training

England Gaffer Gareth Southgate suffered a bizzare injury in training and here is a look at how Twitter reacted.

Akshaj Sinha ANALYST Humor 21 Jun 2018, 02:44 IST

Southgate is England's first casualty of the World Cup

A big blow for the English national team as head coach Gareth Southgate injured his shoulder in training. The England boss sustained a dislocated shoulder during a 10 km run in Repino, the World Cup base for the entire squad.

Southgate tripped and ended up with a nasty fall on his arm. He was instantly rushed to a nearby medical facility and later returned to the England base in Repino with a sling around his right arm.

The 47-year-old stated that it was better that he was the one who suffered the injury and not one of the players. Harry Kane's heroics in the opening game gave England a winning start in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and now shift their attention to their next game against debutants Panama on June 24.

Here is a look at the best tweets:

Ambulance arriving at England team hotel in Repino this afternoon after manager Gareth Southgate dislocated his shoulder pic.twitter.com/gU5ksJ6wGu — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 20, 2018

‘Gareth Southgate has dislocated his shoulder while out running’ pic.twitter.com/aBgR3nBjoG — Declan Taylor (@DeclanTaylor87) June 20, 2018

England boss Gareth Southgate has dislocated his shoulder. Let's hope he recovers in time to lift the #WorldCup on July 15 😏https://t.co/AvRXXAmkUl — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 20, 2018

Gareth Southgate dislocating his shoulder has to be the second best World Cup injury to an England staff member. pic.twitter.com/5mwCXgF0xu — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 20, 2018

I hear Gareth Southgate dislocated his shoulder while out for a run today... pic.twitter.com/ZD5imuSW3T — Staunchius (@StaunchusPilate) June 20, 2018

Gareth Southgate ‘dislocated his shoulder running’ sounds a lot better than “slipping when celebrating another Maguire unicorn win” #England pic.twitter.com/Y85XKrwAg5 — Ste Rannard (@SteRannard) June 20, 2018

3 Things We Learned In The #WorldCup Today:



1. Messi fans are probably not enjoying the tournament so far.

2. The Uruguayan national anthem is “Himno Nacional” which literally means “National Anthem”.

3. Whatever running technique Gareth Southgate uses, don’t do that. — Warmballers (@Warmballers) June 20, 2018

Gareth Southgate has put his shoulder out wanking over a picture of harry Kane. — Christiangodsall (@godsall4) June 20, 2018

Poor Gareth Southgate fell and dislocated his shoulder today! Luckily for him England already lifted the World Cup against Tunisia or that would’ve been an awkward one. @ITVSport — Willie Quinn (@liamocoinn) June 20, 2018

As if Gareth Southgate has dislocated his shoulder from celebrating Kane's winner on Monday 😂 — Wheel 🤙 (@Wheel2Wheel_) June 20, 2018

Ian Wright out here, asking the all the pertinent questions as usual 😂😂 #GarethSouthgate #thewoods — gip gip grant (@applecrumbleg) June 20, 2018

Half time ITV coverage when news of Gareth Southgate dislocating his shoulder.

"He was trying to get a PB for a 10k & I'm guessing he's slipped in the woods & fallen & dislocated his shoulder"



Ian Wright's first question: "what was he doing in the woods?"



😂😂😂😂 — JackieP (@WathTyke) June 20, 2018

I hear #GarethSouthgate went down quicker than a granny on a cold morning. What was he doing in the woods? pic.twitter.com/zEX11oafdN — Owen (@Owen300513) June 20, 2018

Rumour has it Gareth Southgate dislocated his shoulder practising lifting the World Cup #ENG #WorldCup — Jack (@JtheHall) June 20, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate dislocates his shoulder, but, no, Sergio Ramos had nothing to do with it https://t.co/7yy9IVtCCV — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 20, 2018

Thank fuck it wasnt kane 😂😂 — peter gardner (@petergardner50) June 20, 2018

Just heard about @GarethSouthgate running injury while on for a new 10km PB. Is it strange that my first thought was “I wonder what his PB is?” 😆🏃 #runnersquestions #runr #Ukrunchat — Mo Coops (@MoWarrillow) June 20, 2018

Breaking News: Gareth Southgate suffers a dislocated shoulder after practicing Iran style throw-ins. — Football's Coming Home (@ChrisJS7) June 20, 2018