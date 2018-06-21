Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts to Gareth Southgate's shoulder injury in training

England Gaffer Gareth Southgate suffered a bizzare injury in training and here is a look at how Twitter reacted.

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Humor 21 Jun 2018, 02:44 IST
180

FBL-WC-2018-ENG-TRAINING
Southgate is England's first casualty of the World Cup

A big blow for the English national team as head coach Gareth Southgate injured his shoulder in training. The England boss sustained a dislocated shoulder during a 10 km run in Repino, the World Cup base for the entire squad.

Southgate tripped and ended up with a nasty fall on his arm. He was instantly rushed to a nearby medical facility and later returned to the England base in Repino with a sling around his right arm.

The 47-year-old stated that it was better that he was the one who suffered the injury and not one of the players. Harry Kane's heroics in the opening game gave England a winning start in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and now shift their attention to their next game against debutants Panama on June 24.

Here is a look at the best tweets:


FIFA WC 2018 England Football Gareth Southgate
World Cup 2018: Watch England football stars play Kabaddi...
RELATED STORY
England 2-1 Tunisia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 English Players to Look Out for in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Harry Kane drags...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 left-backs in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 debutants at the 2018 Football World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 Group Games to Watch
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 7 teenagers playing in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 of the youngest players going to Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 Right-Backs in the Tournament
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
Today DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Today FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Today ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
Tomorrow BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Tomorrow SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us