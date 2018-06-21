World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts to Gareth Southgate's shoulder injury in training
England Gaffer Gareth Southgate suffered a bizzare injury in training and here is a look at how Twitter reacted.
A big blow for the English national team as head coach Gareth Southgate injured his shoulder in training. The England boss sustained a dislocated shoulder during a 10 km run in Repino, the World Cup base for the entire squad.
Southgate tripped and ended up with a nasty fall on his arm. He was instantly rushed to a nearby medical facility and later returned to the England base in Repino with a sling around his right arm.
The 47-year-old stated that it was better that he was the one who suffered the injury and not one of the players. Harry Kane's heroics in the opening game gave England a winning start in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and now shift their attention to their next game against debutants Panama on June 24.
Here is a look at the best tweets: