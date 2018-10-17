Twitter reacts as Germany lose to France; call Greizmann's header 'Puskas-worthy'
Die Mannschaft continued their dismal run of form in their UEFA Nations League game against France on Tuesday.
Joachim Loew's Germany blew their early lead to succumb to a 2-1 defeat to the World Cup Champions.
With the defeat, Germany have lost six matches in a calendar year for the first time in their history, having previously lost to Brazil, Mexico, Austria, the Netherlands, South Korea and most recently, France.
The Germans opened the bank at the Stade de France when Toni Kroos converted a penalty in the 14th minute.
However, the second half saw Paris Saint-Germain star Antoine Greizmann striking twice to stop the Germans from advancing to the Final Four tournament in June, which will see top tier group winners of the Nations League play against one another.
After the game, manager Loew said, "I’m disappointed with the result, although though I must say the defeat is different to Saturday’s."
"Not because of the result but because of the performance. I’m very pleased with the performance."
"I think we were on an even level with what is probably the best team in the world."
"But France has a lot of individual quality, and if you’re not careful you’ll get punished straight away."
"I think we deserved to win because we were the best team but that’s not how things work."
"We lacked a bit of intelligence and sangfroid. If we’d been able to score a second we could have played in a calmer manner and won the match."
Greizmann's goals came in the 62nd and 80th minute but what caught the attention of fans the most was his equalizer.
The header came in from a Lucas Hernandez pass which was wonderfully converted by Greizmann as he struck it in past Manuel Neuer.
Fans were incredibly delighted with the goal with some even suggesting that it is worthy of a Puskas.
Twitter has since exploded with reaction to the game: