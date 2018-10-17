Twitter reacts as Germany lose to France; call Greizmann's header 'Puskas-worthy'

Antoine Griezmann

Die Mannschaft continued their dismal run of form in their UEFA Nations League game against France on Tuesday.

Joachim Loew's Germany blew their early lead to succumb to a 2-1 defeat to the World Cup Champions.

With the defeat, Germany have lost six matches in a calendar year for the first time in their history, having previously lost to Brazil, Mexico, Austria, the Netherlands, South Korea and most recently, France.

The Germans opened the bank at the Stade de France when Toni Kroos converted a penalty in the 14th minute.

However, the second half saw Paris Saint-Germain star Antoine Greizmann striking twice to stop the Germans from advancing to the Final Four tournament in June, which will see top tier group winners of the Nations League play against one another.

After the game, manager Loew said, "I’m disappointed with the result, although though I must say the defeat is different to Saturday’s."

"Not because of the result but because of the performance. I’m very pleased with the performance."

"I think we were on an even level with what is probably the best team in the world."

"But France has a lot of individual quality, and if you’re not careful you’ll get punished straight away."

"I think we deserved to win because we were the best team but that’s not how things work."

"We lacked a bit of intelligence and sangfroid. If we’d been able to score a second we could have played in a calmer manner and won the match."

Greizmann's goals came in the 62nd and 80th minute but what caught the attention of fans the most was his equalizer.

The header came in from a Lucas Hernandez pass which was wonderfully converted by Greizmann as he struck it in past Manuel Neuer.

Fans were incredibly delighted with the goal with some even suggesting that it is worthy of a Puskas.

Twitter has since exploded with reaction to the game:

If there was a Puskas Award for headers, #Griezmann's equaliser for France against Germany would be a contender. Brilliant. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) October 16, 2018

France is the new Germany. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2018

Just watching highlights. That Griezmann header was sweet. Just guided in that driven cross. Exquisite! — Deji Ologbenla (@DejiOlogbenla) October 16, 2018

Antoine Griezmann. What. A. Header. He had no right to get it there, the skill and technique required to do that is ridiculous. He meant that, 100%. An exceptional header from a world-class player. What a game of football we've just witnessed in Paris. 👏 #FRAvGER — Scott Taylor 🎙️ (@ScottTaylorUK) October 16, 2018

Haven’t seen many headers better than this, as Germany lose for a record breaking 6th time this year!



Griezmann 🔥 #FRAGERpic.twitter.com/3ddLK70MOc — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) October 16, 2018

so if #holland beats #france on nov 19 #germany will degrade to division B #leagueofnations who would have ever dreamed of this scenario — jf (@jfjnl) October 17, 2018

I could watch that Griezmann header all night. Majestic. — Jack Cooper (@jack_eyes) October 16, 2018

Wow, Germany is beating France. That’s a real “Man Bites Dog” story. pic.twitter.com/wAyF1s8gC0 — Jack Garner (@Joe_Aleksandr) October 16, 2018

That’s a lovely header from Griezmann to equalise for France but Germany can feel very hard done by about that penalty for the second #NationsLeague — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) October 16, 2018

Griezmann's goal vs Germany reminds me of his crucial away goal vs Barca CL 2016. 🤕. Pure instinct. Unreal header — Rohan (@Rohandinho_) October 16, 2018