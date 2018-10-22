Twitter reacts as Gerrard gets first away win as Rangers boss; Liverpool fans beg Klopp to play Ryan Kent after phenomenal display

Rachel Syiemlieh

Rangers v Hearts - Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership

Sunday saw Steven Gerrard's Rangers secure his first away win as the club's manager after a 1-4 victory over Hamilton.

The win marks the side's fifth Scottish Premiership win this campaign, leaving the Rangers at five points behind leaders Hearts. The result also means that the Rangers have now won their last seven visits to Hamilton.

The Rangers' goals came from Ryan Kent in the 41st minute, James Tavernier in the 84th and 87th minute and A Morelos in the 94th minute.

Speaking after the game, Rangers boss Gerrard said, "It gets that pressure off us."

"People were talking before the game that we hadn't won away from home this season."

"Sometimes you've got to win when we're not at it and have to grind results and I thought today we grinded one out."

"In terms of the result, I'm very pleased. It's a big three points from us."

"If you take into consideration that it's after international players have had some time off, it's a tricky environment with the plastic pitch, I'm pleased with the players, the way they showed character at 1-1 to go and win the game, but we've played better."

The first Rangers goal marked Kent's third goal of the season, having previously netted in his side's defeats to Dundee and Hearts.

Kent joined the Ibrox outfit on a season-long loan from Liverpool and appears to have been putting up decent performances for Gerrard's side.

Following the game, Liverpool fans have expressed their excitement not only for their beloved legend Gerrard for his managerial venture but also for Kent. Some are even begging Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to start the 21-year-old winger once he comes back to Anfield.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the winger:

What a brilliant finish! The lad's in very good form!



So happy for you, @ryankent. and boy, aren't @RangersFC having a good time under Stevie? <3 #Liverpool #Rangers https://t.co/ruN7wSCQJM — Raj Shuva (@RajShuva) October 21, 2018

Ryan Kent and Harry Wilson to #LFC 1st team squad — IFAN__LAROSA (@Niaz_Ifan15) October 21, 2018

I love Ryan Kent, hope he comes back next season to be apart of the squad. Quality player — Dylan Walker (@Frosty_The_Duck) October 21, 2018

Lovely finish from Ryan Kent for Rangers! 👀 want this guy to succeed at Liverpool so badly! #LFC — Jake (@Jacob1996Howell) October 21, 2018

What a player Ryan Kent is — Kyle Lines (@lines_kyle11) October 21, 2018

Emphatic finish from Ryan Kent, he's having the time of his at Rangers under Steven Gerrard! pic.twitter.com/M6WnR2B840 — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) October 21, 2018

Ryan Kent’s goal for Rangers today. He has said he is open to staying permanently at Rangers. Would be sad to lose him https://t.co/5NBI9UoKvy — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) October 21, 2018

Sign Ryan Kent immediately he's deadly , reckon Liverpool will let us keep him ? — 🇬🇧💙✋🗡️🛡️ (@No5urrender) October 21, 2018