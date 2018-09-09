Twitter reacts as Harry Kane defends Ramos for Mo Salah's injury in Champions League
England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has recently commented on defender Sergio Ramos' infamous challenge on Mohamed Salah during the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool in May.
The England captain faced off against Ramos as England hosted the Spaniards in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
The game, which saw the visitors win 2-1, marks Ramos' first game in England since he fouled Mo Salah in the Champions League final.
The challenge saw Ramos dragging the Egyptian forward down to the ground, after which Salah had to be taken off owing to an injury which was later confirmed to be damaged shoulder ligaments. The Real Madrid captain has been subject to fans' anger and criticism ever since.
Before the Nations League game against Spain, Harry Kane had his say on the controversy rubbishing claims that Ramos intentionally injured Salah.
The striker said, "I haven’t spoken to Jordan (Henderson) about him or the Champions League final (defeat), I don’t think he would want to talk about that too much, as I wouldn’t."
"But Ramos is a competitive player. A great, great defender on and off the ball. We played against him last year against Madrid."
The Spurs striker added, "He’s a tough centre half. He wasn’t over the top, he didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. He tests the boundaries, but that’s what the referees are there for."
Sergio Ramos predictably received no warm welcome at Wembley as he was booed by England fans throughout the game.
Kane's comments will surely attract the ire of Liverpool fans everywhere as controversy continues to follow the infamous incident.
Fans have since reacted to the comments on social media:
The game on Saturday was England's first since their incredible campaign at the World Cup in Russia.