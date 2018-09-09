Twitter reacts as Harry Kane defends Ramos for Mo Salah's injury in Champions League

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A

England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has recently commented on defender Sergio Ramos' infamous challenge on Mohamed Salah during the Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool in May.

The England captain faced off against Ramos as England hosted the Spaniards in the UEFA Nations League at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The game, which saw the visitors win 2-1, marks Ramos' first game in England since he fouled Mo Salah in the Champions League final.

The challenge saw Ramos dragging the Egyptian forward down to the ground, after which Salah had to be taken off owing to an injury which was later confirmed to be damaged shoulder ligaments. The Real Madrid captain has been subject to fans' anger and criticism ever since.

Before the Nations League game against Spain, Harry Kane had his say on the controversy rubbishing claims that Ramos intentionally injured Salah.

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

The striker said, "I haven’t spoken to Jordan (Henderson) about him or the Champions League final (defeat), I don’t think he would want to talk about that too much, as I wouldn’t."

"But Ramos is a competitive player. A great, great defender on and off the ball. We played against him last year against Madrid."

The Spurs striker added, "He’s a tough centre half. He wasn’t over the top, he didn’t do anything out of the ordinary. He tests the boundaries, but that’s what the referees are there for."

Sergio Ramos predictably received no warm welcome at Wembley as he was booed by England fans throughout the game.

Kane's comments will surely attract the ire of Liverpool fans everywhere as controversy continues to follow the infamous incident.

Fans have since reacted to the comments on social media:

Liverpool fans will not be pleased. https://t.co/JCIMD3Zk8Q — Football Headlines (@Footheadl) September 8, 2018

Harry Kane & Sergio Ramos will probably bum each other on field this evening due to their mutual hatred of Mohamed Salah — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) September 8, 2018

i hope ramos does an absolute number on harry kane. — smittens. (@smittensbh9) September 8, 2018

I find it funny that Harry Kane has said that Sergio Ramos tested the boundaries with his foul on @MoSalah and did nothing wrong, yet would complain if it happened to him. Clearly double standards from a jealous player! So hope Kane doesn't win the Golden Boot because of it! pic.twitter.com/81eJiAQnZf — Ryan (@RyTLFC) September 8, 2018

In the light of the furore over Salah & Ramos in the CL Final & obviously with Liverpudlians being "Scouse not English", I think it's only fitting that the British government have decided to award Sergio Ramos with an honorary knighthood at half time tonight — Graham Kingsbury (@grayjam68) September 8, 2018

Harry Kane is a fucking prick still salty about loosing the goal King to Salah last season, he can praise Ramos all he wants it still won't change anything. https://t.co/bFtTPNZ8tX — freddy starr (@freddystarr1) September 9, 2018

Just like everyone else Kane just dislikes Liverpool — Darren Russell (@D_Russell10) September 9, 2018

@HKane wonder how youd be if itd had happened to one of your spurs players when you played him..? Still miffed just because you didnt get the premiership golden boot, perhaps thats why you say the tackle was ok... ??? — Annie H (@Aniflo07) September 9, 2018

Wooooow really ? — Dani Ingsylovski (@lihatjendela) September 8, 2018

Why does'nt that surprise me! — Margaret Watkins (@midgewatkins1) September 9, 2018

Y tf is Kane Being asked about Ramos' tackle v Salah — English Messi (@EnglishMessi15) September 8, 2018

The game on Saturday was England's first since their incredible campaign at the World Cup in Russia.