Twitter reacts as Harry Kane finally scores in August
Kane finally scores in August
The English striker is recognised as one of the best forwards in the world. He recently won the Golden Boot award in the World Cup held in Russia.
However, for seven hours he had not scored in the Premier League during the month of August. He finally broke the jinx this season as he slotted home in the 77th minute against Fulham.
To his credit, the 25 year old created chances for himself and worked hard. Like Mohamed Salah, he was always in the right place at the right time. Prior to losing out on the Premier League Golden Boot, Kane had won the title for two consecutive seasons.
In his 215 appearances to date, the former Arsenal academy player has scored 141 times. This means that he has been scoring 0.65 goals per match. There is no doubt about his ability and potential to bring Tottenham to greater heights.
Tottenham cruised to an easy victory over Fulham. In the early stages of the second half, the London rivals threatened the Lilywhites and looked stronger. However, a goal from Kieran Trippier dashed Fulham's hopes of winning the game. When Kane scored, it meant that the newly promoted club had close to zero chance of getting a single point.
Prior to Chelsea facing Arsenal and the rest of the matches on Sunday afternoon, Tottenham currently sit at the top of the standings. They won their first two matches and have a goal difference of six.
The goal Kane scored would probably give him the confidence to continue scoring in the month of August and kick-start the internal determination in him. Here was how Twitter reacted to his first goal in August.
All stats via transfermarkt