Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Harry Kane finally scores in August

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Feature
391   //    18 Aug 2018, 22:55 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Kane finally scores in August

The English striker is recognised as one of the best forwards in the world. He recently won the Golden Boot award in the World Cup held in Russia.

However, for seven hours he had not scored in the Premier League during the month of August. He finally broke the jinx this season as he slotted home in the 77th minute against Fulham.

To his credit, the 25 year old created chances for himself and worked hard. Like Mohamed Salah, he was always in the right place at the right time. Prior to losing out on the Premier League Golden Boot, Kane had won the title for two consecutive seasons.

Tunisia v England: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Harry Kane captained England at the World Cup and won the coveted Golden Boot in the process

In his 215 appearances to date, the former Arsenal academy player has scored 141 times. This means that he has been scoring 0.65 goals per match. There is no doubt about his ability and potential to bring Tottenham to greater heights.

Tottenham cruised to an easy victory over Fulham. In the early stages of the second half, the London rivals threatened the Lilywhites and looked stronger. However, a goal from Kieran Trippier dashed Fulham's hopes of winning the game. When Kane scored, it meant that the newly promoted club had close to zero chance of getting a single point.

Prior to Chelsea facing Arsenal and the rest of the matches on Sunday afternoon, Tottenham currently sit at the top of the standings. They won their first two matches and have a goal difference of six.

The goal Kane scored would probably give him the confidence to continue scoring in the month of August and kick-start the internal determination in him. Here was how Twitter reacted to his first goal in August.

All stats via transfermarkt

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Twiter reactions
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Mauricio Pochettino claims Harry Kane is disappointed
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Harry Kane stopped Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer roundup: Real Madrid to offer €450...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: August preview for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Finally! Kane scores a Premier League goal in August
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Goalkeeper gives big update on...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Tottenham Hotspur would be unstoppable this...
RELATED STORY
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Tottenham Hotspur's chances of success in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us