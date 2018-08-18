Twitter reacts as Harry Kane finally scores in August

The English striker is recognised as one of the best forwards in the world. He recently won the Golden Boot award in the World Cup held in Russia.

However, for seven hours he had not scored in the Premier League during the month of August. He finally broke the jinx this season as he slotted home in the 77th minute against Fulham.

To his credit, the 25 year old created chances for himself and worked hard. Like Mohamed Salah, he was always in the right place at the right time. Prior to losing out on the Premier League Golden Boot, Kane had won the title for two consecutive seasons.

Harry Kane captained England at the World Cup and won the coveted Golden Boot in the process

In his 215 appearances to date, the former Arsenal academy player has scored 141 times. This means that he has been scoring 0.65 goals per match. There is no doubt about his ability and potential to bring Tottenham to greater heights.

Tottenham cruised to an easy victory over Fulham. In the early stages of the second half, the London rivals threatened the Lilywhites and looked stronger. However, a goal from Kieran Trippier dashed Fulham's hopes of winning the game. When Kane scored, it meant that the newly promoted club had close to zero chance of getting a single point.

Prior to Chelsea facing Arsenal and the rest of the matches on Sunday afternoon, Tottenham currently sit at the top of the standings. They won their first two matches and have a goal difference of six.

The goal Kane scored would probably give him the confidence to continue scoring in the month of August and kick-start the internal determination in him. Here was how Twitter reacted to his first goal in August.

Harry Kane in August in the Premier League:



✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️✖️⚽️



15 games, 49 shots, finally a goal. pic.twitter.com/tBdn51ikoJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 18, 2018

If at first you don't succeed...😏



After over 17 hours of play, Harry Kane has finally scored in the month of August! pic.twitter.com/ehfmStgh6E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 18, 2018

1 - Harry Kane has scored a Premier League goal in August for the first time ever, in his 15th game in the month. Finally. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is up and running for the season and finally ends that August jinx.



Our star centre-forward finds the bottom corner with a beautiful finish to extend our lead after a wonderful assist from Erik Lamela.#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/z7Tn0yn8Po — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) August 18, 2018

Harry Kane scoring in August can only mean one thing 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bOJ4UtGhv8 — Kane10 (@HarryKaneGoals) August 18, 2018

After 1068 minutes, Harry Kane finally scores in August. ✅ pic.twitter.com/ks6cj6I5uA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 18, 2018

So Harry Kane has finally scored a goal in the month of August. That’s another piece of memorabilia that Spurs fans can stick in their trophy cabinet. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) August 18, 2018

Harry Kane scored in August? I might finally hit a Lottery jackpot pic.twitter.com/Is3xpjcjtQ — 18 August🎉🎈🎂🎁 (@iAmKingducer) August 18, 2018

To recap: Spurs win, Lamela and Winks back, Harry Kane August curse broken, Spurs top of the table.



Pretty much a perfect day. I’m @dustingm — COYS! — Cartilage Free Captain (@cartilagefree) August 18, 2018

Harry Kane isn't even giving the other forwards a months head start anymore. It's over, @premierleague. — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) August 18, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: HARRY KANE SCORES IN AUGUST!!!!!!!!!!!!



MIRACLES DO HAPPEN! pic.twitter.com/RodyXoF7pE — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) August 18, 2018

Harry Kane has broken the August curse!!! — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) August 18, 2018

A HISTORIC MOMENT! Harry Kane scores in August 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DdqqwwDIkU — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 18, 2018

#coys… my report from wembley: happy harry kane is up and running for the first time this season 👌 #coys top of the boys today! — entelyse (@entelyse) August 18, 2018

Harry Kane❤️ my FPL🙊 — Johan Cruyff (@qwecimaino) August 18, 2018

Whoever says Harry Kane "doesn't score" in August Is a bit wrong — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿ssphyscho🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sthstandphyscho) August 18, 2018

Like if you was alive when Harry Kane scored in August. — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) August 18, 2018

