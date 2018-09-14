Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as Harry Kane's lack of form troubles England and Tottenham Hotspur fans

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
249   //    14 Sep 2018, 17:08 IST

England v Spain - UEFA Nations League A
Harry Kane

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed concerns of a health issue, insisting that the striker is still one of the best in Europe, adding that Spurs' coaching staff know the England captain well enough to help him during this period.

Last season, Kane scored a staggering 30 goals in the Premier League, and was also awarded the World Cup Golden Boot as he led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 in a magnificent campaign in Russia.

Former England coach Gary Neville has also called for Kane to be rested after a disappointing performance against Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Speaking ahead of their game against Liverpool on Saturday, Pochettino said,

“He needs to provide the team with his best, but maybe in this circumstances we are like a team, or when he plays with England it’s maybe not the best conditions for a striker to give the best"
“It’s not that I want to justify him, it’s only because the period during the season always change"
“The most thing here is the confidence and trust we have in him. There’s no doubt that he’s one of the best strikers or players in England and in Europe."
“No doubt with Harry but because Harry’s so big a player everyone expects him in every single action for him to do something different."
“That’s why the expectations and perspective are completely different to another player."
“It’s our fifth season at Tottenham and if someone knows him really well I think we do"
“We know Harry Kane very well in the last more than four years we work with him. We know that it’s not a situation that worries us"
“We are in a situation that is under control”

Twitter has since reacted to the situation.

Tottenham Hotspur return to the Premier League this Saturday with a game against Liverpool.

