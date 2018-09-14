Twitter reacts as Harry Kane's lack of form troubles England and Tottenham Hotspur fans

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 249 // 14 Sep 2018, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Harry Kane

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed concerns of a health issue, insisting that the striker is still one of the best in Europe, adding that Spurs' coaching staff know the England captain well enough to help him during this period.

Last season, Kane scored a staggering 30 goals in the Premier League, and was also awarded the World Cup Golden Boot as he led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup 2018 in a magnificent campaign in Russia.

Former England coach Gary Neville has also called for Kane to be rested after a disappointing performance against Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Speaking ahead of their game against Liverpool on Saturday, Pochettino said,

“He needs to provide the team with his best, but maybe in this circumstances we are like a team, or when he plays with England it’s maybe not the best conditions for a striker to give the best"

“It’s not that I want to justify him, it’s only because the period during the season always change"

“The most thing here is the confidence and trust we have in him. There’s no doubt that he’s one of the best strikers or players in England and in Europe."

“No doubt with Harry but because Harry’s so big a player everyone expects him in every single action for him to do something different."

“That’s why the expectations and perspective are completely different to another player."

“It’s our fifth season at Tottenham and if someone knows him really well I think we do"

“We know Harry Kane very well in the last more than four years we work with him. We know that it’s not a situation that worries us"

“We are in a situation that is under control”

Twitter has since reacted to the situation.

Every year I hear @HKane is tired and then he goes and bangs more goals in than ever in September October November! Happy to leave it to the manager and watch Harry shoot another 40 plus goals this season already up on last seasons goals by now! Good luck this weekend Harry! — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) September 13, 2018

He starts slow every season, he’s probably looking sharper this season since he’s actually scored in August — laviers (@joellaviers) September 14, 2018

I’m wondering if we’ll ever see the Old Harry Kane again.

He’s lost something. A bit of snap. Everything looks an effort & mechanical.

Like he’s running through treacle. Not playing on instinct,more about fitting into the system.

Not sure it was the injury might be simply f*cked — Dave Ellis (@fullback03) September 8, 2018

Harry Kane is another player who can do no wrong in pundits eyes, you're not allowed to criticise him when he has played poor, it's always someone else's fault... — Karl Humphreys (@khbcfc93) September 14, 2018

Let him rest — Dennis (@Chuxzym) September 13, 2018

Must be so strenuous getting paid millions to run around for 90 mins a week bless him — Roger Fuller (@rogerphotoman) September 12, 2018

Yes. Give him the day off, the week off.. the whole year off. Only scores against the likes of Panama so save him for those little games and get a decent striker for the others. — James McConachie (@JMcConachie) September 12, 2018

Alli & Lloris injured..Harry Kane looking jaded.Big chance for Liverpool to bag the 3 points at Wembley on Saturday & lay another marker down. — AnfieldUrchin (@AnfieldUrchin) September 13, 2018

Not too mention Xhaka probably runs an extra 2km per game than Harry Kane does. You won’t see Xhaka needing a rest. — Darren (@DF_Arsenal) September 12, 2018

What really annoys me is that Sky and Talksport both say Spurs should give him a rest, they owe him a duty of care, but surely England should have rested him for two pointless games. Spurs pay his wages not England #clubovercountry #COYS — Mark Hurst (@Retro80sHusty) September 13, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur return to the Premier League this Saturday with a game against Liverpool.