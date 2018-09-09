Twitter reacts as Harry Maguire signs a new deal with Leicester City

Harry Maguire has just signed a new five-year deal

Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year deal with his current club, bringing the speculation that he could move to another club to an end. After a successful World Cup campaign with England, Maguire was linked to a move to Old Trafford. Now that he has committed his future to The Foxes, it seems even more unlikely that rivals will be able to pry him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The English defender put up an extremely convincing performance for his nation while playing in Russia. His play was so impressive that he was recognized as one of the heroes for the Three Lions. Maguire made his international debut only in October 2017. Less than a year later, he was already playing in the World Cup despite not having much international experience. The 25-year-old played all seven games in the competition under Gareth Southgate and scored once. Nothing else could have gone better for him and it seemed like a dream come true for him to get the limelight and earn himself a reputation.

According to WhoScored, Maguire's strengths are in his tackling and ability to concentrate throughout the match. He has established himself as a regular for Leicester City and the England national team. It is certainly a huge gain for the club as they managed to keep hold of Maguire who is likely to earn £80,000 a week in his new deal. In the summer, the Red Devils were rumoured to be keen on signing the centre-back but Jose Mourinho would have to fork out close to £50 million for him. The market value for him has certainly escalated after a near flawless display at the World Cup. Here was how Twitter reacted to Maguire committing his future to Leicester City.

Delighted to have signed a new deal with @LCFC. Can’t wait to see what the future brings. 💙🦊 #LCFC https://t.co/UNa1PLKZbO — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 9, 2018

Congrats big man 🙌🏽 — Danny Batth 'Bart' (@Danny_Batth) September 9, 2018

COMGRATULATIONS AMAZING MAGUIRE — Enjoy your life (@english4alu) September 9, 2018

Harry Maguire signs new five year contract with Leicester! Man Utd fans will be crying everywhere 🤣 — Kopite Corner (@Kopite_Corner) September 9, 2018

Harry Maguire signing a new Leicester deal no one really wants to go to man United under mourinho do they — Soph (@SophGallagher4) September 9, 2018

Man Utd fans getting salty that Maguire signed a new contract saying he has no ambition. But Leicester has a premier league trophy in the last 5 years and United don't — itfc Radders (@ITFCradders) September 9, 2018

Man Utd will have to go for Alderweireld because Maguire has renewed ✍️. pic.twitter.com/cXh7QCn15b — Yinhla🇧🇪 (@Kopholic) September 9, 2018

Vardy. Ndidi. Schmeicel. Now Maguire, all signed new contracts.



Chilwell. Gray. Maddison. Pereira. Ghezzal, all young talent.



The future is bright for us #LCFC — Jᴀᴄᴋ ₁₅ (@BigHarryyyy) September 9, 2018

Harry Maguire signing a five year deal does not end a potential move to Manchester United, or any other big club. It just increases his wages until January / next summer, and ensures Leicester can demand a higher fee for him. Contracts mean nothing in the modern game. #lcfc #mufc — Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) September 9, 2018

The whole signing a new contract doesn’t mean jack all for the club! It’s clear intent of the player agent, player and club to receive more money later down the line. Im sorry, but if a big club comes in for Maguire. They will pay the asking price or the release clause 🤷‍♂️ — Scott Widdowson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🔧 (@SuperWidzy) September 9, 2018

Harry Maguire signing a new 5 year deal at Leicester is a stroke of genius from Leicester. He’s an excellent defender and has rightly earned more praise after his World Cup exploits. He deserves this. All praise to Leicester for tying down Maguire and Vardy. pic.twitter.com/nf6H36M2jQ — Alex Fraser-Odin (@GamerKidFraser) September 9, 2018

Dont know why the maguire contract means anything only means he will get paid more then leave for larger amount next season so Leicester will do better out of it too! — Sally (@SallyHonch_x) September 9, 2018

Maguire signing a 5 year deal with the club is the best news I’ve heard all week😄 — chloewilliams (@chloe_lcfc1) September 9, 2018

Maguire signing a new deal at Lcfc. Fair play but reminds me of Baines staying with Everton. Chances are his chance at a big move has sailed. Hard to see his stock ever being as high as it was this Summer. — Jedge (@IAmJedge) September 9, 2018

Harry Maguire defensive stats at the World Cup:



Most aerial duels ✅

Most aerial duels won ✅

Most attempted shots ✅

More touches in the opposition box ✅

More knockout goals than Messi and Ronaldo ✅



Leicester have signed him up until 2020 ✍️#LCFC #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/sSfl9pfaMK — bwin (@bwin) September 9, 2018

Dear man utd fans Stick with Smalling Jones and Rojo for 5 years.#Maguire2023 — Sarri-Ball⚽ (@Sarriball20) September 9, 2018