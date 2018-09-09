Twitter reacts as Harry Maguire signs a new deal with Leicester City
Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year deal with his current club, bringing the speculation that he could move to another club to an end. After a successful World Cup campaign with England, Maguire was linked to a move to Old Trafford. Now that he has committed his future to The Foxes, it seems even more unlikely that rivals will be able to pry him in the upcoming winter transfer window.
The English defender put up an extremely convincing performance for his nation while playing in Russia. His play was so impressive that he was recognized as one of the heroes for the Three Lions. Maguire made his international debut only in October 2017. Less than a year later, he was already playing in the World Cup despite not having much international experience. The 25-year-old played all seven games in the competition under Gareth Southgate and scored once. Nothing else could have gone better for him and it seemed like a dream come true for him to get the limelight and earn himself a reputation.
According to WhoScored, Maguire's strengths are in his tackling and ability to concentrate throughout the match. He has established himself as a regular for Leicester City and the England national team. It is certainly a huge gain for the club as they managed to keep hold of Maguire who is likely to earn £80,000 a week in his new deal. In the summer, the Red Devils were rumoured to be keen on signing the centre-back but Jose Mourinho would have to fork out close to £50 million for him. The market value for him has certainly escalated after a near flawless display at the World Cup. Here was how Twitter reacted to Maguire committing his future to Leicester City.