Twitter reacts as hilarious story of Peter Crouch and Xabi Alonso's wife goes viral

Peter Crouch has recently been sharing some hilarious stories while promoting his new book, How to Be a Footballer.

Crouch had initially revealed what went on in the Old Trafford locker room when Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Manchester United players teasing him about Lionel Messi.

"Rio Ferdinand would tell us stories about how Cristiano Ronaldo would stand in front of the mirror naked, running his hand through his hair, and say, 'Wow. I'm so beautiful!' Crouch told the Daily Mail.

"The other United players would try to wind him up. 'Whatever. Leo Messi is a better player than you. And he would shrug his shoulders and smile again. 'Ah yes. But Messi does not look like this..."

The veteran striker now has a new story and it involves former teammate Xabi Alonso's wife.

The Stoke City striker has recalled the time he met Alonso's wife Nagore Aranburu - not knowing that she was dating the ex-Real Madrid maestro.

The striker met Aranburu shortly after joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2004 when he was staying at the Hope Street Hotel, where she was working. Crouch had then thought that he had a fair chance to woo her.

Writing in his column in the Daily Mail, Crouch said, "On signing for Liverpool, I stayed at the Hope Street Hotel. On reception was a girl so good-looking I couldn't quite believe she was smiling at me all the time.

"I told the lads in training. 'Honestly, she's beautiful. I think I've got a shout here.' Jamie Carragher called a few other senior players over. 'Tell them again, Crouchie.' So I did. 'She's all over me. I'm on fire.'

"Carra again, all interest. 'What does she look like?' Amazing. Dark-haired. Spanish-looking. I'm in there.' It turned out she was Xabi Alonso's partner He was nice about it. So was she. Carra less so."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the hilarious story:

