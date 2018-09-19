Twitter reacts as Iker Casillas becomes the first player to play in 20 Champions League seasons

FC Porto v Desportivo das Aves - Portuguese Super Cup

The first day of the 2018/19 Champions League was a thrilling one as fans were rewarded with thrilling games and incredible individual records were broken.

In Barcelona's game against PSV, Argentine ace Lionel Messi became the first player ever to notch eight UEFA Champions League hat-tricks.

Messi went into the game tied with Cristiano Ronaldo in Champions League hat-tricks: each having scored seven. The Argentine is now ahead of the Portuguese in the feat and has now scored 48 hat-tricks in all competitions.

Another individual record was broken when Porto met Schalke in a group D match of the European League. During the game, Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas became the very first player in history to feature in 20 Champions League seasons.

The 37-year-old started for FC Porto in their first Champions League game of the season and in doing so, surpassed Manchester United Ryan Giggs who played in 19 Champions League campaigns.

Giggs is followed by another Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes at third place, who took part in 17 seasons in European elite competition.

Casillas joins the elite bunch of only eleven players who have featured in the world's top club competition for at least 15 campaigns.

The list of the players who have played in at least 15 seasons is given below:

20 seasons: Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto – 1999/2000–2018/19)

19 seasons: Ryan Giggs (Man. United – 1994/95–2013/14, excluding 1995/96 campaign)

17 seasons: Paul Scholes (Man. United – 1998/99–2012/13, excluding 2011/12 campaign)

16 seasons: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona – 1998/99–2014/15, excluding 2003/04 campaign)

16 seasons: Arjen Robben (PSV, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Bayern – 2002/03–2017/18)

15 seasons: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris, Man. United – 2002/03–2017/18, excluding 2016/17 campaign)

15 seasons: Raúl González (Real Madrid, Schalke – 1995/96–2010/11)

15 seasons: Gary Neville (Man. United – 1994/95–2009/10, excluding 1995/96 campaign)

15 seasons: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man. United, Real Madrid – 2003/04–2017/18)

15 seasons : Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea, Roma – 2000/01–2014/15)

15 seasons : Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona – 2002/03–2017/18, excluding 2003/04)

Fans have since reacted to Iker's feat on Twitter:

