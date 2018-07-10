Twitter reacts as Jack Wilshere signs for West Ham

West Ham United unveil new signing Jack Wilshere

Wilshere has signed for West Ham after deciding to leave Arsenal as his contract came to an end. Not too long ago, the 26-year-old was reportedly in Turkey to finalize the deal. It shocked many that the English midfielder had decided to move to play in the Super Lig, given that West Ham and Crystal Palace were two Premier League clubs which were interested to sign him. Now, it has been unveiled that Wilshere eventually decided to continue his career as a Premier League player.

After 10 long years with the first team, Wilshere decided to call it an end. Arsene Wenger had placed lots of trust in the midfielder throughout the Frenchman's reign. Even though the player suffered multiple long-term injuries, Wenger never gave up on him.

After Unai Emery took over the role of Arsenal's manager, talks have not progressed well between the two parties. Upon learning that he would have limited game-time from next season onwards, Wilshere announced his departure from his boyhood club.

Most former and current Arsenal players wished him well for his future as the news became official. From now on, it would be surreal to see that the midfielder is wearing the kit of another club and playing in the opposition end at the Emirates Stadium.

The English international is strong in his dribbling and passing skills. However, his crossing and finishing leave much to be desired. Hopefully, with The Hammers, he would be able to fulfill his potential and develop under Manuel Pellegrini.

Wilshere signed a three-year deal with his new club on a free transfer. He becomes one of the many players that Pellegrini is looking to add into the squad in order to strengthen West Ham's standards for the upcoming season.

The East London club was nearly relegated after a subpar season. The team finished 13th eventually with just 42 points. While Arsenal fans are upset over his departure, not all West Ham fans are happy that he has joined. Here was how fans reacted to Wilshere's signing.

@JackWilshere Good luck for your next chapter, Jack - and we'll see you back here on August 25 👊#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AEkt8ymMqt — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 9, 2018

Gutted to see @JackWilshere in another teams shirt but I wish him all the best at West Ham, thank you for giving your all when wearing our shirt, an thank you for being so down to earth and honest off the pitch 👊🏼 — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) July 9, 2018

Delighted to have officially signed for West Ham United!

After speaking with the manager and those at the club I knew my future was at the London Stadium and I can’t wait to get going now.

It’s well known that I come from a family of Hammers and it’s a special moment to sign… pic.twitter.com/N5MAoh2Mmi — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 9, 2018

Good luck @JackWilshere great signing for @WestHamUtd. My Dad is happy 👍🏻 — Ray Parlour (@RealRomfordPele) July 9, 2018

West Ham qualifying for Europe this season confirmed. Best of luck @JackWilshere, may fitness and happiness follow you to East London. pic.twitter.com/GUifCGWEdV — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) July 9, 2018

Wilshere bigger than the club he signed for. Hope he brings them success. Good luck Jacky boy..😀 pic.twitter.com/LHvBU3OYRb — Rahul (@RahulMahajan7) July 9, 2018

Jack Wilshere has joined Mark Noble to complete the most Brexit midfield in the history of the Premier League pic.twitter.com/0bcEYuys7p — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 9, 2018

BEST DAY EVER!!!!!! 🤘🏾🙏🏾⚒ @JackWilshere welcome home kid 😆❤️ — Snapchat ~ STMM (@StevoTheMadMan) July 9, 2018

West Ham are getting a bargain for Jack Wilshere on a free. If he can stay fit they could be climbing up the table next season. — Lucy ⚪️🔴 (@lacaubazette) July 9, 2018

I'm waiting for Jack Wilshere and Andy Carroll to collide in training and both completely fall apart like Voltron. — West Ham American (@WestHamAmerican) July 9, 2018

Jack Wilshere has been signed due to the club not meeting government targets for disabled employees. He is not expected to play any more games than our current disabled member of staff, Andy Carroll. dg — Dave Gold (@davidgoId_) July 9, 2018

Dier scoring winning penalty’s in world cups and jack wilshere in talks with West Ham



Levels 😎 — Bethnal Green Spurs (@BethnalYids) July 5, 2018

Jack Wilshere has destroyed his career. — Fener Int (@fenerint) July 9, 2018

You signed for a club that hasnt finished higher than 7th for 45 years you finally found your level @jackwilshere 😂😂😂 — Ryan Glover (@RyanJamieGlover) July 9, 2018

Let's hope for West Ham's sake that they can keep Jack Wilshere fit... pic.twitter.com/HlRra5kkkX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 9, 2018