Twitter reacts as Jack Wilshere signs for West Ham
Wilshere has signed for West Ham after deciding to leave Arsenal as his contract came to an end. Not too long ago, the 26-year-old was reportedly in Turkey to finalize the deal. It shocked many that the English midfielder had decided to move to play in the Super Lig, given that West Ham and Crystal Palace were two Premier League clubs which were interested to sign him. Now, it has been unveiled that Wilshere eventually decided to continue his career as a Premier League player.
After 10 long years with the first team, Wilshere decided to call it an end. Arsene Wenger had placed lots of trust in the midfielder throughout the Frenchman's reign. Even though the player suffered multiple long-term injuries, Wenger never gave up on him.
After Unai Emery took over the role of Arsenal's manager, talks have not progressed well between the two parties. Upon learning that he would have limited game-time from next season onwards, Wilshere announced his departure from his boyhood club.
Most former and current Arsenal players wished him well for his future as the news became official. From now on, it would be surreal to see that the midfielder is wearing the kit of another club and playing in the opposition end at the Emirates Stadium.
The English international is strong in his dribbling and passing skills. However, his crossing and finishing leave much to be desired. Hopefully, with The Hammers, he would be able to fulfill his potential and develop under Manuel Pellegrini.
Wilshere signed a three-year deal with his new club on a free transfer. He becomes one of the many players that Pellegrini is looking to add into the squad in order to strengthen West Ham's standards for the upcoming season.
The East London club was nearly relegated after a subpar season. The team finished 13th eventually with just 42 points. While Arsenal fans are upset over his departure, not all West Ham fans are happy that he has joined. Here was how fans reacted to Wilshere's signing.