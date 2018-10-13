Twitter reacts as James Rodriguez scores a stunning goal against USA

Colombia beat the United States of America in a thrilling 2-4 international friendly match

James Rodriguez scored in the 34th minute with a curling shot to break the deadlock in the first half, and led Colombia to another win against the United States of America in a thrilling 2-4 international friendly match.

The Colombians who were trailing 2-1 in the second half equalised with a goal from Bacca in the 56th minute, and then Falcao and Borja netted the winning goals in the 74th and 79th minutes to overrun the Americans 2-4.

James made his debut for the Colombian national team in 2011 during a friendly match against Bolivia. He has gone on to make an appearance in 67 games, scoring a total of 22 goals in all competitions.

His performance in the 2014 World Cup earned him the Golden Boot as the tournament's highest scorer with 6 goals. He also won the FIFA Puskas Award for best goal of the year, as he scored a volley against Uruguay in the World Cup 2014 tournament.

The Colombian striker won the Bundesliga in 2017-18 for Bayern

Meanwhile, at club level, James was loaned from Real Madrid to Bayern Munchen in 2017 for two seasons. The Colombian striker went on to win the Bundesliga in 2017-18, scoring 9 goals, and making an appearance in 29 games.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to James Rodriguez's stunning goal.

James Rodriguez bends a beautiful shot beyond Steffen for the opener. Move began with James dispossessing Weah far too easily.#USMNT can’t keep the ball. #USACOL — Caught Offside (@COsoccerpod) October 12, 2018

James Rodriguez could've sat down, taken a nap, woken up, eaten a snack, and the #USMNT defense would still not have picked him up. Shocking defending so far from the US. Very permeable down #COL 's right. #USAvCOL — Nipun Chopra, PhD (@NipunChopra7) October 12, 2018

James plays different when he’s in the Colombia jersey — yyy (@flowerweekends) October 12, 2018

Unreal goal. Body and foot facing almost completely perpendicular when he hits it. I'd put James' top 10 goals up against anybodies. — Fleece Johnson (@1fleecejohnson) October 12, 2018

that goal is insane — jam'n (@ben_ripple) October 12, 2018

A new puskas Goal ??? 👏👏👏 — alvarodeBH (@alvaropdutra) October 12, 2018

First: That defending was joke... Second: Got to love when a shot is so perfect that the keeper just watches and appreciates it. — Johnny Mori (@PA_Man_U_Fan) October 12, 2018

This man never scores average goals, he always seeking for the extraordinary. — Montaserić (@mont92sadeg) October 12, 2018