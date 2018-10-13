×
Twitter reacts as James Rodriguez scores a stunning goal against USA

Ontiwell Khongthaw
ANALYST
Feature
178   //    13 Oct 2018, 00:06 IST

Colombia beat the United States of America in a thrilling 2-4 international friendly match
Colombia beat the United States of America in a thrilling 2-4 international friendly match

James Rodriguez scored in the 34th minute with a curling shot to break the deadlock in the first half, and led Colombia to another win against the United States of America in a thrilling 2-4 international friendly match.

The Colombians who were trailing 2-1 in the second half equalised with a goal from Bacca in the 56th minute, and then Falcao and Borja netted the winning goals in the 74th and 79th minutes to overrun the Americans 2-4.

James Rodriguez scored in the 34th minutes with a curling shot to break the deadlock in the first half
James Rodriguez scored in the 34th minute with a curling shot to break the deadlock in the first half

James made his debut for the Colombian national team in 2011 during a friendly match against Bolivia. He has gone on to make an appearance in 67 games, scoring a total of 22 goals in all competitions.

His performance in the 2014 World Cup earned him the Golden Boot as the tournament's highest scorer with 6 goals. He also won the FIFA Puskas Award for best goal of the year, as he scored a volley against Uruguay in the World Cup 2014 tournament.

The Colombian striker won the Bundesliga in 2017-18 for Bayern
The Colombian striker won the Bundesliga in 2017-18 for Bayern

Meanwhile, at club level, James was loaned from Real Madrid to Bayern Munchen in 2017 for two seasons. The Colombian striker went on to win the Bundesliga in 2017-18, scoring 9 goals, and making an appearance in 29 games.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to James Rodriguez's stunning goal.

Ontiwell Khongthaw
ANALYST
"Football is a game that has the power to inspire and nurture the sense of responsibility, confidence, and discipline in everyone."
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
