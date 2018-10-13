Twitter reacts as James Rodriguez scores a stunning goal against USA
James Rodriguez scored in the 34th minute with a curling shot to break the deadlock in the first half, and led Colombia to another win against the United States of America in a thrilling 2-4 international friendly match.
The Colombians who were trailing 2-1 in the second half equalised with a goal from Bacca in the 56th minute, and then Falcao and Borja netted the winning goals in the 74th and 79th minutes to overrun the Americans 2-4.
James made his debut for the Colombian national team in 2011 during a friendly match against Bolivia. He has gone on to make an appearance in 67 games, scoring a total of 22 goals in all competitions.
His performance in the 2014 World Cup earned him the Golden Boot as the tournament's highest scorer with 6 goals. He also won the FIFA Puskas Award for best goal of the year, as he scored a volley against Uruguay in the World Cup 2014 tournament.
Meanwhile, at club level, James was loaned from Real Madrid to Bayern Munchen in 2017 for two seasons. The Colombian striker went on to win the Bundesliga in 2017-18, scoring 9 goals, and making an appearance in 29 games.
