Twitter reacts as Jonny Evans returns to Premier League

Jonny Evans has been unveiled as a new player of Leicester City. He joins the Foxes at a bargain price after West Brom was relegated.

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
Humor 08 Jun 2018, 15:47 IST
523

FBL-WC-2018-NIR-PRESSER
Jonny Evans has been announced as Leicester City's latest signing

On Friday morning, Leicester City announced the signing of West Bromwich Albion player, Jonny Evans. The defender has signed a three-year contract with the Foxes after the Premier League club met the player's £3.5 million release clause. West Brom were relegated at the end of the last season and will not be able to afford Evans any Premier League action next season.

The center-back was linked to moves away from the Baggies in January. However, Alan Pardew, who was West Brom's manager at that point in time, had refused to sell his player. Arsenal were keen on improving their defense and the Northern Ireland defender was a target for the Gunners. Now, the former West Brom captain has completed his medical and been announced as a new signing for Claude Puel's side.

The 30-year-old player is regarded as one of the most dependable and experienced defenders in England. During the 2017/18 season, Evans had an average pass accuracy of 81% and he won an average of 51% of his duels.

Leicester City finished the season in ninth place and the club had a negative goal difference. In the coming season, Puel would surely emphasize the need for a better defense throughout the season in order to prevent conceding such a huge number of goals.

As compared to all the other teams in the top 11, Leicester City conceded the most goals overall. Evans will be a great addition to the team, bringing in some leadership and experience to the backline. Selling the defender at such a cheap price will surely be a blow to West Brom, who could have earned much more with the offers in January. This transfer is certainly Leicester's gain and West Brom's loss. Here is how Premier League fans on Twitter reacted to the transfer.

Premier League 2017-18 West Bromwich Albion Football Leicester City Jonny Evans Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Leicester City Transfer News
