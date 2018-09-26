Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba will never captain Manchester United again

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Feature
467   //    26 Sep 2018, 18:25 IST

Ent
The relationship between Pogba and Mourinho appears to have reached breaking point

It’s such a bad time to be associated with Manchester United, as The Red Devils continue to battle with a poor start to the season.

Jose Mourinho and his charges drew over the weekend to Wolverhampton Wanderers, before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby County on Tuesday night.

But the dominant story in both games has been Paul Pogba’s reported frosty relationship with Mourinho. The French international appears to have fallen out with his manager in recent times and reports suggest their relationship has reached breaking point.

Pogba appeared to criticise Mourinho following Man United’s dull 1-1 draw with Wolves, suggesting the team plays too defensively.

I can’t tell you because I’m a player. It’s not me.
I’m not the manager, I cannot say that, but obviously we should show more options of playing, the 25-year-old told the media in the aftermath of the Wolves game.

However, Mourinho was not enthused by the comments of his deputy captain, and decided to put him in his place by completely stripping him off captaincy duty.

The Portuguese is reported to have called out Pogba during Monday’s training session, informing him that he will never captain Man Utd again as long as he remains coach.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Derby game, Mourinho confirmed that he had indeed stripped Pogba of captaincy duty, but denied any fall out.

The only truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain anymore.
But no fall-out. No problems at all. The same person that decides Paul is not second captain anymore was exactly the same person that decides that Paul was the second captain, myself.
I am the manager, I can make these decisions, no fall out at all, no problems at all. Just one decision that I don't have to explain, he said.

The world of Twitter has been abuzz about the issue, and here are some of the best tweets.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Twiter reactions Jose Mourinho
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Reports: Mourinho informs Pogba he'll never captain...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as rumors of Paul Pogba leaving United...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho questions his players amid reports Pogba won't...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Paul Pogba thanks Jose Mourinho after...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Jose Mourinho possibly confirmed his declining...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Didier Deschamps defends Paul Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Paul Pogba needs to be the permanent...
RELATED STORY
3 players who reportedly want to leave Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us