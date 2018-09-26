Twitter reacts as Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba will never captain Manchester United again

The relationship between Pogba and Mourinho appears to have reached breaking point

It’s such a bad time to be associated with Manchester United, as The Red Devils continue to battle with a poor start to the season.

Jose Mourinho and his charges drew over the weekend to Wolverhampton Wanderers, before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby County on Tuesday night.

But the dominant story in both games has been Paul Pogba’s reported frosty relationship with Mourinho. The French international appears to have fallen out with his manager in recent times and reports suggest their relationship has reached breaking point.

Pogba appeared to criticise Mourinho following Man United’s dull 1-1 draw with Wolves, suggesting the team plays too defensively.

I can’t tell you because I’m a player. It’s not me.

I’m not the manager, I cannot say that, but obviously we should show more options of playing, the 25-year-old told the media in the aftermath of the Wolves game.

However, Mourinho was not enthused by the comments of his deputy captain, and decided to put him in his place by completely stripping him off captaincy duty.

The Portuguese is reported to have called out Pogba during Monday’s training session, informing him that he will never captain Man Utd again as long as he remains coach.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Derby game, Mourinho confirmed that he had indeed stripped Pogba of captaincy duty, but denied any fall out.

The only truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain anymore.

But no fall-out. No problems at all. The same person that decides Paul is not second captain anymore was exactly the same person that decides that Paul was the second captain, myself.

I am the manager, I can make these decisions, no fall out at all, no problems at all. Just one decision that I don't have to explain, he said.

The world of Twitter has been abuzz about the issue, and here are some of the best tweets.

Major fall out at Man United between Pogba and Mourinho following Pogba’s “attack” comments last weekend.



Has been told, in front of the players, he will never be United captain again. Full story by @RobDawsonESPN on ESPN FC now. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) September 25, 2018

Sky must be dropping the rest of that Pogba/Mourinho video later. Sounds like Mourinho says 'get out'/'go and get out' right at the end, before Pogba turns around and the clip stops. — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) September 26, 2018

Relationship between Pogba and Mourinho really doesn't look good pic.twitter.com/BR4fHEwV4f — Urban Arsenal (@ArsenalUrban) September 26, 2018

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho in training this morning. This is not good Manchester United fans. Not good at all. 👀 pic.twitter.com/rehDzKLfh4 — 360Sources (@360Sources) September 26, 2018

Is it true Paul Pogba has told Mourinho he wants to leave #mufc and join Barcelona. Raiola: "I have no comments". Can you deny that Pogba has told Mourinho he wants out and to go to Barca? "I have no comments". — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) September 26, 2018

Jose Mourinho: "You see the man who sat on the opposite bench? That is my old player. Frank Lampard. That is a warrior, a leader on and off the field. A real captain, who puts the team first, different to what I have right now."



Shots fired! Over to you Paul Pogba pic.twitter.com/gtXGjBeYbD — Danny Welbeck (@WellBeast) September 26, 2018

That footage of Pogba and Mourinho is not good for Man United, that’s a broken relationship, one of them will leave, but who? — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) September 26, 2018

Another incident of Pogba and Mourinho failing out ... sad to see actual evidence of this. #MUFC #GGMU pic.twitter.com/4VNdVxhQOe — UnitedReds.com (@UnitedReds_com) September 26, 2018

Watching this, I don’t see how Pogba’s the one with the problem?



He’s just come out to train and greet everyone and Mourinho seems to say something...pic.twitter.com/QAFhW06Zgr — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) September 26, 2018

Jose Mourinho and Mata - Fight



Jose Mourinho and Casilas - Fight



Jose Mourinho and Ronaldo - Fight



Jose Mourinho and Salah - Fight



Jose Mourinho and Pogba - Fight



Jose Mourinho and Wife - Fight



If U love to Fight that much plz go n Coach Anthony Joshua@MisturBets — #BOB_BaseOnBelieveTips (@bobilieve) September 26, 2018

Pogba and Mourinho are doing wonders for Alexis. With their relationship making the news every day, the media seem to have forgotten about the fact Alexis hasn’t scored for over 800 minutes, all the while pocketing c£500k per week! 😂 — Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) September 26, 2018

Man united fans backing pogba are ridiculous , both must go not just Mourinho , your one of the biggest institutions in football and pogba is showing you no respect! — Bluechatter (@Bluelondonchat) September 26, 2018

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Paul Pogba is no longer Manchester United's vice-captain, but denied reports of a bust-up between the pair.



What an absolute mess. It isn’t getting better and blindly backing Mourinho seems like walking yourself into a tornado. — Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) September 26, 2018

A friendly reminder that Pogba joined Manchester United with no UCL,and Jose Mourinho joined after being sacked by Chelsea.Pogba came through the academy and knows the brand of football at United.I don't see why he gets the hate for a valid opinion.#mufc — Dan Mwaigah (@Dm57official) September 26, 2018

The massive deterioration of Sanchez at Man Utd should have given fans a clue on how useless and unprogressive Mourinho is!



He simply doesn't know how to develop teams.



Martial is a mess. Pogba, a World Cup winner now a mess. I don't even want to talk about Sanchez. — The Morris Monye Factor (@monye_morris) September 26, 2018