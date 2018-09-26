Twitter reacts as Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba will never captain Manchester United again
It’s such a bad time to be associated with Manchester United, as The Red Devils continue to battle with a poor start to the season.
Jose Mourinho and his charges drew over the weekend to Wolverhampton Wanderers, before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby County on Tuesday night.
But the dominant story in both games has been Paul Pogba’s reported frosty relationship with Mourinho. The French international appears to have fallen out with his manager in recent times and reports suggest their relationship has reached breaking point.
Pogba appeared to criticise Mourinho following Man United’s dull 1-1 draw with Wolves, suggesting the team plays too defensively.
I can’t tell you because I’m a player. It’s not me.
I’m not the manager, I cannot say that, but obviously we should show more options of playing, the 25-year-old told the media in the aftermath of the Wolves game.
However, Mourinho was not enthused by the comments of his deputy captain, and decided to put him in his place by completely stripping him off captaincy duty.
The Portuguese is reported to have called out Pogba during Monday’s training session, informing him that he will never captain Man Utd again as long as he remains coach.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the Derby game, Mourinho confirmed that he had indeed stripped Pogba of captaincy duty, but denied any fall out.
The only truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain anymore.
But no fall-out. No problems at all. The same person that decides Paul is not second captain anymore was exactly the same person that decides that Paul was the second captain, myself.
I am the manager, I can make these decisions, no fall out at all, no problems at all. Just one decision that I don't have to explain, he said.
