×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter reacts as Julen Lopetegui gets sacked by Real Madrid

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
365   //    30 Oct 2018, 08:07 IST

Lopetegui has been sacked after just two months into his job
Lopetegui has been sacked after just two months into his job

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked just a few months into his new job as Real Madrid's coach. The club has not been performing well domestically and in Europe. The most recent 5-1 thrashing at Camp Nou in the El Clasico was probably the stimulus which led to his sacking. Perhaps, Lopetegui was not the right candidate to serve Real Madrid from the very start.

Things went wrong for Lopetegui when Los Blancos announced that the Spaniard will replace Zinedine Zidane after his World Cup duties. The Spanish FA did not like such an abrupt announcement and plan, as such, they sacked Lopetegui just two days before the World Cup competition was due to begin.

Now, Real Madrid too has decided to end the club's relationship with the 52-year-old after five consecutive winless games in Spain. In Europe, even though the UEFA Champions League winners did overcome Roma and Plzen, they suffered a shocking defeat to CSKA Moscow. Managing such a big club like Real Madrid was probably tougher than managing the national team even though Lopetegui knew many of the players beforehand.

There are rumours that the LaLiga club could bring in Antonio Conte, who is available after Chelsea parted ways with him in the summer. Others point towards equally suitable candidates such as Arsene Wenger and Mauricio Pochettino. Now sitting in ninth position in the league table, the club is seven points behind leaders Barcelona. Should they want to challenge for the domestic title, the club needs to appoint someone experienced at such a high level of football in the long run.

The interim manager, Santiago Solari, is to take over the management role at least until further notice. The 42-year-old was once a player of the club, but he does not have much experience managing the first team. Here is how fans reacted to the news of his sacking on Twitter.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Twitter Reactions Zinedine Zidane Julen Lopetegui
Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
I am an avid Arsenal fan who started watching football back in 2014. COYG
Reports: Real Madrid approach Julen Lopetegui successor
RELATED STORY
Reports: Julen Lopetegui could be sacked next week with...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Levante humble Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Top 3 contenders to replace Julen Lopetegui as Real...
RELATED STORY
El Clásico looms large for Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players who could shine under Julen Lopetegui 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Julen Lopetegui was destined to suffer as...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Real Madrid should keep Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Julen Lopetegui is more of a victim but might become an...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Julen Lopetegui faces a do or die Clasico
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov LEG ATL 05:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
03 Nov REA REA 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
03 Nov VAL GIR 11:00 PM Valencia vs Girona
04 Nov RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
04 Nov EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
04 Nov VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
04 Nov REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
04 Nov HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us