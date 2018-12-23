Twitter reacts as Lacazette rages after being subbed off by Emery again

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal played host to Burnley on Saturday in a game that saw the Gunners get back to winning ways after their unbeaten run was broken by Southampton.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alex Iwobi helped the North London outfit register a 3-1 win over Sean Dyche's men.

Aubameyang found the net twice in the game, taking back his top spot in the Premier League goal-scoring charts and adding to his goal tally (14) in all competitions for the Gunners.

Under-fire Mesut Ozil also made his return to the Arsenal squad following a series of omissions by manager Unai Emery in recent weeks.

The German playmaker was given the captain's armband for the game and he gloriously reminded his boss and the fans what it is they had missed in previous games.

Emery was pleased with the former Real Madrid man, saying (via The Express UK), "Very good response. I think he played like we needed, today."

"His skills, his commitment with us today was very good and he helped us."

"I spoke yesterday with you in the press conference, we need Mesut Ozil and like today, he was there for us."

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette, who set up Aubameyang for his second goal, was left fuming when he was subbed off with ten minutes to go in the game.

Lacazette could be seen angrily talking and gesticulating to his coaching staff before taking his seat.

Emery has responded to the forward's reaction saying, "I think he was happy with our victory. He wants to score and when a striker doesn’t score, I like it if he is angry with this situation."

"But he worked very well today. For me, the last match was the best he has played. I think he is coming back to the best Lacazette to help us."

Fans, including Ian Wright, have since taken to Twitter to have their say on Lacazette's frustrations:

Laca obviously disappointed. As a striker you know when there are still goals out there - game is stretched and he wants to score!!!! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 22, 2018

I understand him. You dont sub your best player at every fuckin match #lacazette — Akrobat (@Akrobatiq) December 22, 2018

Lacazette that's uncalled for.😟😟

But well,at Chelsea,we have no striker,all we have a lame lampposts.

We can assure you of 1st team opportunities, no substitutions and most Importantly TROPHIES!😂😂😂😂#lacazette #ARSBUR — Derrick Ashimwe (@DerrickAshimwe) December 22, 2018

When Emery sees Lacazette is still on the pitch before FT pic.twitter.com/AJXcHOCSvx — Iman | ايمان (@nana_alaouie) December 22, 2018

Live scenes of my man Lacazette when Emery took him off pic.twitter.com/WAQYCJEGOH — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) December 22, 2018

Sun tomorrow: Lacazette and Emery have fallen out. Lacazette is planning to leave the club in January. — Olle Lemoine (@OlleLemoine) December 22, 2018

Dear unai Emery stop subbing Lacazette..Let him play every match — Auditor 🇺🇬 (@nayigamariam) December 23, 2018

