Twitter reacts as Leeds United hold Manchester United to frustrating 0-0 draw at Elland Road

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Elland Road by fierce rivals Leeds United. The game was in stark contrast to the explosive encounter between these two sides in 2020 at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils smashed six past Marcelo Bielsa's side.
Star players Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani were rested for the game with their upcoming European semi-final in mind, with Dan James replacing the Frenchman in their starting XI.
The first half lacked a spark and a cutting edge from both sides who denied their rivals any space in the final third. This was particularly the case with Leeds, who kept a watchful eye on the Red Devils' attacking threats.
The best moment in the half came from Marcus Rashford, who dispatched a venomous free-kick from close range which was parried away by an outstretched Illan Meslier.
The game picked up pace in the second half and looked much more like a historic derby. There was an edge to the players as they fought for every second ball as they ramped up their search for the opener.
Both sides began to have chances as the game was a much more open affair in the second 45 minutes. Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka combined excellently on the right-hand side to carve out a superb opportunity only for the Portuguese to drag his shot wide.
At the other end, Kalvin Phillips found Helder Costa with a smashing ball and the winger's volley went behind for a corner. Leeds bombed forward in numbers and began leaving spaces for the Red Devils to attack, but they failed to capitalise and find the opener.
In the end, it was a rare goalless draw between two of the most high-octane sides in the Premier League. Manchester United continue to strengthen their stronghold on second place, while Leeds look all but certain to finish in the top half, which is an excellent finish for a newly-promoted side.
The Red Devils now turn their attention to AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semi-final.
