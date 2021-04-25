Twitter reacts as Leeds United hold Manchester United to frustrating 0-0 draw at Elland Road

Manchester United were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Elland Road by fierce rivals Leeds United. The game was in stark contrast to the explosive encounter between these two sides in 2020 at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils smashed six past Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Star players Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani were rested for the game with their upcoming European semi-final in mind, with Dan James replacing the Frenchman in their starting XI.

The first half lacked a spark and a cutting edge from both sides who denied their rivals any space in the final third. This was particularly the case with Leeds, who kept a watchful eye on the Red Devils' attacking threats.

The best moment in the half came from Marcus Rashford, who dispatched a venomous free-kick from close range which was parried away by an outstretched Illan Meslier.

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

The game picked up pace in the second half and looked much more like a historic derby. There was an edge to the players as they fought for every second ball as they ramped up their search for the opener.

Both sides began to have chances as the game was a much more open affair in the second 45 minutes. Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka combined excellently on the right-hand side to carve out a superb opportunity only for the Portuguese to drag his shot wide.

At the other end, Kalvin Phillips found Helder Costa with a smashing ball and the winger's volley went behind for a corner. Leeds bombed forward in numbers and began leaving spaces for the Red Devils to attack, but they failed to capitalise and find the opener.

Luke Shaw has now created 66 chances in the league this season, Filip Kostić (80) is the only defender in Europe's top five divisions with more.



The best the Premier League has to offer. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/QsG72Fhjfw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 25, 2021

In the end, it was a rare goalless draw between two of the most high-octane sides in the Premier League. Manchester United continue to strengthen their stronghold on second place, while Leeds look all but certain to finish in the top half, which is an excellent finish for a newly-promoted side.

The Red Devils now turn their attention to AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League semi-final.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

If I struggle to sleep again tonight..



I’ll just put that Leeds v Manchester Utd game on repeat — Marshall89HD (@Marshall89HD) April 25, 2021

pic.twitter.com/171JhNeaFm — Out of Context Manchester United (@nocontextunited) April 25, 2021

50 - @ManUtd's Luke Shaw has created 11 chances in his last two @premierleague games; in 2021, he has created more chances than any other player in the division (50). Progressive. pic.twitter.com/9Tj0A55gYh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021

Bruno fernandes having 0 open play goals last 17 games isn’t talked about enough 😭😭Player of the year?? pic.twitter.com/9iEdHJ51X2 — Ali (@Ali_Szn14) April 25, 2021

Full Time: Leeds 0-0 Man Utd.pic.twitter.com/GgHTGtnVJa — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 25, 2021

Never really felt like either side got out of bed properly but that's the end of a very difficult run of games for Leeds and from six featuring Man Utd/City, Liverpool and Chelsea, they've taken 12 points. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) April 25, 2021

Solskjær before the game: "It's not going to be 0-0, I can guarantee it's not going to be 0-0. " pic.twitter.com/25mTZT9Tzn — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) April 25, 2021

Fred must have the self confidence of David Beckham to be standing over these free kicks at every given opportunity — ‘ (@vintageredss) April 25, 2021

Kalvin Phillips just pocketed Bruno Fernandes for 90 minutes and people have the audacity to say he doesn’t deserve the England call up. #LUFC — LUFC Lewis (@LewisDeighton17) April 25, 2021

Bruno Fernandes when a player gets with in 1 metre of him 🙄#LUFC | #LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/ZRHWEPnWbM — Right In The Gary Kellys (@RITGK) April 25, 2021

Lee Dixon just said he’d let Craig Pawson take a freekick before Fred💀 — Lyés (@WholeLottaLyes) April 25, 2021

7 - Manchester United have drawn more Premier League games nil-nil than any other side this season (7) - only in 1980-81 (8) have the Red Devils been involved in more goalless draws in a single league campaign. Stalemate. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021

I have respect for Ole but he made a mistake by not playing Bruno Fernandes today icl. — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) April 25, 2021

Bruno Fernandes is now officially unbeaten at all away grounds in the Premier League. — Trey (@UTDTrey) April 25, 2021

When Luke Shaw is our best creative player week in week out there’s a serious issue. We don’t need defenders

WE NEED forwards like Sancho & Grealish #LEEMUN #MUFC — Unofficialpund1 (@unofficialpund1) April 25, 2021

Bruno Fernandes in the last 10 games#LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/T5QVHfMHSC — Stefano Walshe (@StefanoWalsh) April 25, 2021

🗓 On 20th September 2011, Paul Pogba made his first senior #mufc appearance against Leeds United.



Today, he made his 200th senior appearance for the club, against the same opposition. One of our own ❤ pic.twitter.com/ylFz9Iwv8t — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) April 25, 2021

Paul Pogba - 18 minutes.

Edinson Cavani - 9 minutes.

Donny van de Beek - 5 minutes.



Considering he was one of the best super subs in the history of football, I really don’t understand why it takes Ole so long to make changes. He needs to start making them a lot more quicker. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) April 25, 2021

We need to see Aaron Wan Bissaka and Jadon Sancho on the same flank.



Going to be an silly amount of footwork happening. — Captain Scamerica (@Nigerianscamsss) April 25, 2021