Twitter reacts as Levante humble Real Madrid 2-1
Things are getting more difficult for Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid as his team suffered their fourth loss in five games and set an unwanted new record with the defeat to Levante at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid started the game poorly and Levante were all over them during the opening stages of the game. In-form midfielder, Jose Luis Morales scored his third LaLiga goal of the season to give his side the lead in the 5th minute of the game. Roger Marti scored from the penalty spot to give Levante a 2-0 lead as early as the 13th minute of the game.
The Blancos tried hard to get back into the game and Marcelo pulled one goal back during the 72nd minute but Levante's defence stood firm and didn't let Julen Lopetegui's team take anything away from the game.
Real Madrid enjoyed 71% of the possession during the game but they failed to make the most of it. Madrid also had 34 shots on goal compared to Levante's six.
The Madrid based team are currently 5th on the Liga table, five points behind the leaders Alaves. They have struggled to fire under their new manager and have lost three of their opening nine games. Madrid will host Plzen in their Champions League group stage match during midweek before facing Barcelona at the Camp Nou next weekend.
On the other hand, Levante are seventh on the table with 13 points. They will host Leganes at Ciutat de València next weekend before playing Lugo in their Copa del Rey round of 32 fixture at the end of this month.
Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's shocking defeat and here are some of the best tweets.