Twitter reacts as Levante humble Real Madrid 2-1

Uday Jaria FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 944 // 20 Oct 2018, 18:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid have lost 3 of their opening 9 LaLiga games

Things are getting more difficult for Julen Lopetegui at Real Madrid as his team suffered their fourth loss in five games and set an unwanted new record with the defeat to Levante at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid started the game poorly and Levante were all over them during the opening stages of the game. In-form midfielder, Jose Luis Morales scored his third LaLiga goal of the season to give his side the lead in the 5th minute of the game. Roger Marti scored from the penalty spot to give Levante a 2-0 lead as early as the 13th minute of the game.

The Blancos tried hard to get back into the game and Marcelo pulled one goal back during the 72nd minute but Levante's defence stood firm and didn't let Julen Lopetegui's team take anything away from the game.

Real Madrid enjoyed 71% of the possession during the game but they failed to make the most of it. Madrid also had 34 shots on goal compared to Levante's six.

The Madrid based team are currently 5th on the Liga table, five points behind the leaders Alaves. They have struggled to fire under their new manager and have lost three of their opening nine games. Madrid will host Plzen in their Champions League group stage match during midweek before facing Barcelona at the Camp Nou next weekend.

On the other hand, Levante are seventh on the table with 13 points. They will host Leganes at Ciutat de València next weekend before playing Lugo in their Copa del Rey round of 32 fixture at the end of this month.

Twitter reacted to Real Madrid's shocking defeat and here are some of the best tweets.

Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Levante this afternoon, meaning their winless run is now five games in all competitions.



Missing someone? @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/a31EPif72S — MobileBet (@MobileBetUK) October 20, 2018

If real Madrid was a house.. pic.twitter.com/Z98sw4kr74 — Joza' (@jozamh) October 20, 2018

Rare picture of Real Madrid searching for a win pic.twitter.com/POEgj7rOv0 — #MUFCholic (@Timo_Utd) October 20, 2018

Real Madrid be like pic.twitter.com/gacbuD0jeH — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 20, 2018

*Newspapers linking Wenger to Real Madrid*

Me: pic.twitter.com/xZFraKTaTk — Muntaha (@__Damu) October 20, 2018

From grandly celebrating 3 CL’s in a row to celebrating a goal vs Levante while losing. There’s literally no in between at Real Madrid — Ryan. (@Rygista) October 20, 2018

How many matches have Real Madrid gone without a win? #LopeteguiIN pic.twitter.com/MDo8jOVWkE — N🎗️ (@Messi_Nutmegs) October 20, 2018

Just dress like Barça and you are sure to beat Real Madrid #RMALEV pic.twitter.com/GkpIQ6w0lT — FollowForFollow (@EjehSunday8) October 20, 2018

Meanwhile In Spain!

Real Madrid 0 - 2 Levante



Hello Courtois!

How is Family In Spain??

😂😂#RealMadrid #CHEMUN #courtois pic.twitter.com/bN39sOqwxY — Football Parrot 🐦 (@ParrotFootball) October 20, 2018

I warned Real Madrid not to let Ronaldo go..#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/POdyodXlrn — DYLAN🇰🇪 (@dylantwiz) October 20, 2018

Real Madrid have now gone 465 minutes without scoring, their longest goal drought in their 116-year history. pic.twitter.com/pQu7Yu56va — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) October 20, 2018

Ronaldo somewhere in Turin watching Real Madrid in mess rn like...#RMALEV #RealMadridLevante pic.twitter.com/1eip0BqmQS — That Mech Kid ! (@r3al___AJ) October 20, 2018