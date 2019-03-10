×
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi becomes top-scorer and top-assister in Europe's top five leagues

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
3.03K   //    10 Mar 2019, 11:59 IST

Lionel Messi is now the player with the most goals and assists in Europe's top five leagues.
Lionel Messi is now the player with the most goals and assists in Europe's top five leagues.

Barcelona maintained their seven-point lead at the top of the table with a 3-1 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night.

The Catalan giants were initially taken by surprise when Real Madrid loanee Raul de Tomas gave the visitors a shock lead in the 24th minute.

The equaliser, however, came a few minutes later, when Lionel Messi took a free kick to give Gerard Pique a well-placed header.

Barcelona continued their momentum in the second half when a challenge on Luis Suarez gave Messi the perfect opportunity to get on the score-sheet from the spot. Suarez himself found the net in the 82nd minute to further secure the win for the league leaders.

The goal against Rayo Vallecano marked Messi's 26th league goal this season, thereby extending his lead over Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe (24 goals) in the race for the European Golden Shoe by two goals. Following close behind in the race are Serie A forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Quagliarella with 19 goals each. 

With his role in Pique's goal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner registered his 12th assist and can now also boast of being the player with the most assists in Europe's top five leagues.

Incredibly, Messi and Suarez have together scored the same number of LaLiga goals (43) as the entire Real Madrid team so far this season. 

The game also marks the Argentine's 443rd appearance for the Blaugrana, thereby making him the player with the second highest number of league appearances for the club. The record for the most number of league appearances is currently held by Xavi Hernandez who boasts of 505 LaLiga appearances for Barcelona.

Fans have since taken to social media to react to Messi's new milestones:


