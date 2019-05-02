Luis Suarez's celebration after scoring against Liverpool evokes hilarious Twitter reactions

Luis Suarez celebrating after scoring against his former club Liverpool.

Barcelona have taken a big step towards booking their place in the finals of the Champions League as they beat Liverpool 3-0 in the first leg of the semi-final at Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 26th minute of the game before Lionel Messi doubled Barca's lead in the 75th minute by guiding the ball into an open goal after Suarez's initial effort was denied by the crossbar.

The Argentine international then scored a spectacular free-kick in the 82nd minute of the game to put the Spanish club into the driving seat to qualify for finals of the Champions League for the first time in four years.

Liverpool also created a number of decent goalscoring chances to score during the game but they failed to capitalize on them.

Former Liverpool striker Suarez celebrated after scoring Barcelona's opening goal in 26th minute, which made many of the Reds' fans really upset. The Uruguyan spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Mereysiders and scored 69 goals in 110 Premier League games during his time at Anfield.

He left the English club for Barcelona in 2014 and it was the first time he faced his former club in a competitve game since leaving.

Barcelona have already secured the La Liga title after defeating Levante 1-0 at Camp Nou last week. They will play Celta Vigo next in the league before making a trip to England to play Liverpool for the second leg. Also the Blaugrana could possibly win the treble this season, as they have also booked their place in the finals of the Copa del Rey.

On the other hand, Liverpool are chasing their first league title since 1990 and are currently second in the Premier League table, one point behind their rivals, Manchester City. They will now play Newcatsle United in the league next before hosting the Spanish giants for the return leg on April 8.

Football fans reacted to Luis Suarez celebrdating against his old club on Twitter and here are some of the best tweets.

Suarez celebrated like he never played for Liverpool. Like he doesn't know a club called Liverpool existed. Like he's never won a trophy with Liverp...oh yeah. — TheFirst (@_jamesamoo) May 1, 2019

Suarez didn't hold back in his celebrations against his old club did he lol! Wonder if he'll dare do that next week? Cretin — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) May 1, 2019

So excited for Liverpool fans complaining about Suarez celebrating that goal after they defended him for biting players and being an actual racist — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) May 1, 2019

Honest apologies to @Evra, Luis Suarez is actually inexcusably disgraceful to the game mate.



If this is how he treats his ex team, he definitely did mean what he said to an United fan in a racial connotation. — LFC (@RockyKlopp) May 1, 2019

Check out Suarez .every contentious decision on the ref to book any LFC player ...celebrating like we are no one to him ..but he’s a legend for some on here 🙄 #LFC — Grizz (@GrizzKhan) May 1, 2019

Suarez made his own wife sit in the backseat just because Messi was riding along with him and Liverpool fans thought he wouldn't celebrate against them. 😂🐐 pic.twitter.com/MC7d9BSQoQ — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) May 2, 2019

So they traveled to Spain, completely trashed a tourist attraction, pushed numerous fans into a fountain, racially abused a asian man to then end the day with a Suárez knee slide? I love dis game! — Josh (@manunitedmedia) May 1, 2019

Liverpool fan: "Suarez won't celebrate if he scores against us dude. He is our legend."



Suarez: pic.twitter.com/JULbrRyvdM — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) May 2, 2019

Imagine thinking suarez , a player that actually bites people , will show your club respect pic.twitter.com/vuu4whVCdj — kenna (@kennagq) May 1, 2019

Luis Suarez celebrating against Liverpool. You love to see it. 💉 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) May 1, 2019

Suarez seems to hate Liverpool more than Man Utd fans do 😂😂 — Irish Reds (@ManUtdIrishReds) May 1, 2019

Liverpool fans right now pic.twitter.com/9W7YLDRwQl — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 1, 2019