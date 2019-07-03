Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi endures another heartbreak after Argentina lose to Brazil in the Copa America

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 964 // 03 Jul 2019, 10:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Lionel Messi's international woes continued as Argentina succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of old rivals Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America earlier today.

Gabriel Jesus netted the opener in the 19th minute before Roberto Firmino sealed the victory with a simple tap-in in the 72nd minute.

The win takes Brazil to the Copa America final, where they are set to face either Chile or Peru in a battle for their tenth South American title at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The Albiceleste, who missed a number of key chances during the game, have long struggled on the international stage and did not have the most optimistic of starts to their Copa America campaign.

Lionel Scaloni's men lost their opening game 2-0 to Colombia before drawing 1-1 with Paraguay in their second group stage game. The side saved themselves from another humiliating exit with an unconvincing win over Qatar. A quarter-final win over Venezuela then took them to the semi-finals at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Lionel Messi, who has constantly been criticized for his failures with Argentina, was hoping to lift his first major trophy with the national team after coming close three times. The Barcelona maestro lost the 2014 FIFA World Cup final to Germany and faced defeat in the Copa America final twice (2015 and 2016).

Speaking after the game, Scaloni said, "On merit, the team that should have gone to the final was Argentina. We were superior to Brazil."

"We showed that this group of players feel the shirt like nobody [else]. We leave an image for the future of this national team and a very good way forward."

Football fans have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on yet another heartbreak for Messi and Argentina.

Advertisement

Clear pen against Aguero not given before Brazil scored its second goal. Argentina got absolutely robbed. pic.twitter.com/GeVuPvX0Fx — Matias Wodner, First of His Name (@matiwod) July 3, 2019

Messi trying to carry Argentina every single time be like... 😂😂😂🇦🇷#BRAARG pic.twitter.com/BVH4b7nI5R — Dr. OluwaSeun 🍋 (@llemurn) July 3, 2019

Feel for Argentina because they came to play today. Messi was brilliant, De Paul, Otamendi, and Paredes were class, and they had Brazil on the ropes.



Two posts, a clear penalty not given, and the other bounces just didn’t go their way. Desperately unlucky. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) July 3, 2019

📊 [Squawka] | Lionel Messi for Argentina at the 2019 Copa América:



• Most take-ons completed (20)

• Most shots (16)

• Most fouls won (15)

• Most chances created (9)



Doing it all? Doing too much? pic.twitter.com/E3TlKtckyp — BarçaTimes Statistics (@BT_Stats) July 3, 2019

Football, sadly, isn't fair. Brazil have been ruthless, they've punished some poor Argentina defending. But this is so, so, so undeserved. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) July 3, 2019

They hit the bar. They hit the post. They should have got a penalty. They faced a biased ref. And Brazil weren’t better than them for most part of the game.



Very unlucky Semi-Final for Argentina. pic.twitter.com/0C0vL4DDWw — AFC Ajax 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) July 3, 2019

Messi carrying Argentina likepic.twitter.com/0IlXAMO4it — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 3, 2019