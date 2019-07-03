Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi endures another heartbreak after Argentina lose to Brazil in the Copa America
Lionel Messi's international woes continued as Argentina succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of old rivals Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2019 Copa America earlier today.
Gabriel Jesus netted the opener in the 19th minute before Roberto Firmino sealed the victory with a simple tap-in in the 72nd minute.
The win takes Brazil to the Copa America final, where they are set to face either Chile or Peru in a battle for their tenth South American title at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
The Albiceleste, who missed a number of key chances during the game, have long struggled on the international stage and did not have the most optimistic of starts to their Copa America campaign.
Lionel Scaloni's men lost their opening game 2-0 to Colombia before drawing 1-1 with Paraguay in their second group stage game. The side saved themselves from another humiliating exit with an unconvincing win over Qatar. A quarter-final win over Venezuela then took them to the semi-finals at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte.
Lionel Messi, who has constantly been criticized for his failures with Argentina, was hoping to lift his first major trophy with the national team after coming close three times. The Barcelona maestro lost the 2014 FIFA World Cup final to Germany and faced defeat in the Copa America final twice (2015 and 2016).
Speaking after the game, Scaloni said, "On merit, the team that should have gone to the final was Argentina. We were superior to Brazil."
"We showed that this group of players feel the shirt like nobody [else]. We leave an image for the future of this national team and a very good way forward."
Football fans have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on yet another heartbreak for Messi and Argentina.