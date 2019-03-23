Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi faces defeat on return to Argentina national team duty

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Barcelona star Lionel Messi's return to his national team did not go down well as Argentina succumbed to an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Venezuela at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Friday.

The game marked Messi's first international game after nine months, following Argentina's early exit from the FIFA World Cup last summer.

Lionel Scaloni's side was stunned by an early deficit as Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon scored a sixth minute goal for his side. Two more goals from Jhon Murillo and Josef Martinez all but secured the win for Venezuela.

Messi, who has been in phenomenal form for Barcelona this season, failed to find the back of the net and only registered one shot on target during the game.

The 31-year-old has netted 39 goals in 36 games in all competitions for the Catalan giants, who are at the top of the Spanish league table and are qualifiers for the Champions League quarter-finals. The Blaugrana even have a Copa del Rey final against Valencia to play on May 25.

Messi is often criticized for failing to replicate his Barcelona form when playing for Argentina. He even returned from international retirement only to be knocked out at the World Cup last year. Since then, the Argentine has taken a break from international duty but made his return in the blue-and-white jersey yesterday.

To add to the disappointing result, the Barcelona captain suffered a groin injury during the game and will miss Argentina's friendly against Morocco on Tuesday.

#ParteMédico

- Gonzalo Martínez: lesión muscular de biceps femoral izquierdo.

- Lionel Messi: reagudización de dolor pubiano bilateral.

Ambos jugadores serán baja para el próximo partido de @Argentina. pic.twitter.com/2ol62BK3aY — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 22, 2019

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is all too familiar with the injury as he has suffered the same in 2016 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo also drew a blank on his return to the Portugal national team, who were held to a draw against Ukraine in their first Euro 2020 qualifier.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the disappointing result.

I’m sorry but I have to say this it may be unpopular but Argentina without Messi is better than Argentina with Messi. While Messi was away Argentina have won the past few games he comes back and now they’re losing 2-0 against Venezuela. He shouldn’t have come back from retirement — Fake (@IconicCristiano) March 22, 2019

I was told Messi is playing with world class players with Argentina



I am retiring for himpic.twitter.com/tqplJ4gKN3 — De Gea FC (@TarekTamo) March 22, 2019

Messi is actually getting criticised for Argentina’s inability to defend 😭😭 — Lewis (@efclewis) March 22, 2019

Wow Argentina-Venezuela 1-3, and Messi was on the pitch.



Seriously, being Argentina manager must be the most difficult job in world of football. — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) March 22, 2019

Argentina is just trash. Their coaches, directors are all real shite.

Here is a moment of brilliance from Messi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/N92Wk0xtgE — ➊➊ (@dembelite_11) March 23, 2019

The single worst decision in the history of all of sports has to be Messi picking Argentina over Spain. His love for his country is the reason why so many doubt him unfairly. Breaks my heart. — BarcAddicts (@BarcAddicts) March 23, 2019

This Messi-Argentina puzzle is too complex — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) March 22, 2019

Messi plays with so much more passion for Argentina than for Barça. Because at Barça you don't need "passion" if you have all the basics in the team. Argentina fail at football fundamentals. It pains to see him killing himself for the team only to be let down over and over again. — Josip (@gentblaugrana93) March 22, 2019

Messi returns for Argentina and all of a sudden, Venezuela are leading by 2 goals? You love to see it — Psalmy (@7salmy) March 22, 2019

Messi sacrificing himself to play in a meaningless Argentina friendly and picking an injury is a disgrace. He needs to drop this shit and focus on Barcelona, he has nothing more to gain from playing for his country. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 22, 2019

Messi returns to his national team since after the World Cup and lost to Venezuela 🇻🇪 on the other hand Ronaldo returns to Portugal 🇵🇹 national team and they drew. These two better retire from their international teams — Sunny (@sunnypee) March 23, 2019

