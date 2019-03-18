×
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi gets a standing ovation from Real Betis fans in LaLiga game

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
218   //    18 Mar 2019, 15:01 IST

Messi scored his 51st career hat-trick during the game in what was yet another display of brilliance
After a phenomenal UEFA Champions League showing against Lyon last week, Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, continued his exploits in LaLiga as the Catalan giants faced Real Betis on Sunday night.

The game saw Barcelona avenging their 3-4 loss to Real Betis last November, as goals from Messi and Luis Suarez reduced the hosts to a 1-4 defeat.

Messi scored his 51st career hat-trick during the game in what was yet another display of his individual brilliance. 

Speaking after the game, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said (via Marca),

"Our opponents suffer because of Messi, but they also enjoy him. His match tonight was extraordinary, he's scored three goals and also made a fourth."
"The public has recognised his talent, they are enjoying seeing him in his prime and they respect him for the player he is."

He admitted,

"Today was a vital match, especially after Atletico [Madrid's]'s defeat. We've taken an important step, but we have to be cautious. It's a league and we have to be careful because there is room for teams to catch up, we have to keep going."

Following one of the best hat-tricks of his career, Messi was greeted with a standing ovation from the 54,000 people in the Benito Villamarin Stadium. In a moment of mutual appreciation, the crowd, consisting of Barca and Real Betis fans, were heard chanting his name in the midst of it all.

Messi has responded to the standing ovation saying (via Goal),

"The truth is that I do not remember it [happening before]. I am grateful for the response from the fans. Whenever we come to this stadium they treat us very well, very grateful and happy for the victory, which was very important."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the incident.

Contact Us Advertise with Us