Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi gets a standing ovation from Real Betis fans in LaLiga game

After a phenomenal UEFA Champions League showing against Lyon last week, Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, continued his exploits in LaLiga as the Catalan giants faced Real Betis on Sunday night.

The game saw Barcelona avenging their 3-4 loss to Real Betis last November, as goals from Messi and Luis Suarez reduced the hosts to a 1-4 defeat.

Messi scored his 51st career hat-trick during the game in what was yet another display of his individual brilliance.

Speaking after the game, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde said (via Marca),

"Our opponents suffer because of Messi, but they also enjoy him. His match tonight was extraordinary, he's scored three goals and also made a fourth."

"The public has recognised his talent, they are enjoying seeing him in his prime and they respect him for the player he is."

He admitted,

"Today was a vital match, especially after Atletico [Madrid's]'s defeat. We've taken an important step, but we have to be cautious. It's a league and we have to be careful because there is room for teams to catch up, we have to keep going."

Following one of the best hat-tricks of his career, Messi was greeted with a standing ovation from the 54,000 people in the Benito Villamarin Stadium. In a moment of mutual appreciation, the crowd, consisting of Barca and Real Betis fans, were heard chanting his name in the midst of it all.

Messi has responded to the standing ovation saying (via Goal),

"The truth is that I do not remember it [happening before]. I am grateful for the response from the fans. Whenever we come to this stadium they treat us very well, very grateful and happy for the victory, which was very important."

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to the incident.

Astonishing sight. After Lionel Messi nets a hat trick and eviscerates their own team, Real Betis fans give him a standing ovation. Messi’s brilliance transcends supporter divides. A divine figure who walks amongst us 🙌 https://t.co/uTEUzwRiIr — roger bennett (@rogbennett) March 17, 2019

Real Betis fans applaud Lionel Messi after he completed his hat-trick with this absurd goal 💀pic.twitter.com/dncy4Hlu98 — KOT 🇰🇪 (@KOT_Loyals) March 18, 2019

By the way, that is not the first time Real Betis fans applauded Messi.



Last season after Messi scored 2 goals, assisted 1 and did this... pic.twitter.com/0J26HAAUfp — ጃግና (@BreatheMessi_) March 18, 2019

Absurd!

Messi! What a goal.

Betis fans standing to give him an ovation. They’re chanting his name now in fact.

Wow.

Amazing. — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) March 17, 2019

If you scored 30 goals a season for 20 consecutive years, you'd retire having scored 600 goals.



Lionel Messi has already scored 654 goals in 12 years and provided 295 assists.



Here’s Betis fans giving him a standing ovation at their Home.



Best ever 🐐🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4E0p1eMLeF — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 17, 2019

When the rival team’s fans give you a standing ovation and chant your name... Messi’s greatness transcends clubs

.

pic.twitter.com/A1RRWHcqbj — Mohamed Ismail (@longlivesegypt) March 17, 2019

Meanwhile in La Liga last night, Lionel Messi scored his 51st career hat-trick. ⚽⚽⚽



The first was a stunning free-kick and the third was so good the Real Betis fans gave him a standing ovation while singing his name. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/aH6kk6QPTY — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 18, 2019

Lionel Messi seals his hat trick for Barcelona at Real Betis with an absolutely filthy chip, on the run, in off the crossbar. A majestic moment from a genuine genius. Betis' fans give him a wonderful ovation, and that is all you can do. 4-1 win for Barca. — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 17, 2019

One of the best sights in football has to be the Real Betis giving Messi a standing ovation after his hat trick yesterday. He really is the greatest the world will ever see. — An (@AnfieldAn) March 18, 2019

A rare pic of Ronaldo among the Betis ovation after Messi's 3rd goal😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eb0tMaYqkw — Oks™🌠 (@Oks_ug) March 17, 2019

OMFG MESSI WHAT HAVE I JUST WITNESSED!?!?!?!? 😱😱😱 this was his hatrick goal which got a standing ovation by the entire Betis stadium. If you don’t think this man is the greatest player ever to play this game then just stop watching football, the man is a genius. pic.twitter.com/w3Z0yvYH4V — Edward (@Edward_Braisby) March 17, 2019

Imagine being so ICONIC that the fans of your opponent give you a standing ovation and bowing down chanting your name.

Leo Messi can relate. pic.twitter.com/lDGWKgHnLc — 🎈 (@Mixedupleigh) March 17, 2019

