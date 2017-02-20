Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi saves Barcelona yet again
Messi - Saving Luis Enrique's job since 2015
“When people lose faith, they look up to god. We look up to someone's who 5'7” – Barcelona fans all around the world. On what looked like a day where nothing was going to get Barcelona the win against Leganes, Lionel Messi stepped up and scored twice to help them win 2-1! Messi’s first goal came in the 4th minute while the winner was a 90th minute penalty.
Barcelona fans rejoice, Real Madrid fans complain. Here’s how twitter reacted: