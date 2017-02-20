Write an Article

Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi saves Barcelona yet again

Messi - Saving Luis Enrique's job since 2015

by Sripad @falsewinger
Tweets 20 Feb 2017, 08:42 IST
BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 19: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates after kicking a penalty shot and scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and CD Leganes at Camp Nou stadium on February 19, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
He’s done it yet again!

“When people lose faith, they look up to god. We look up to someone's who 5'7” – Barcelona fans all around the world. On what looked like a day where nothing was going to get Barcelona the win against Leganes, Lionel Messi stepped up and scored twice to help them win 2-1! Messi’s first goal came in the 4th minute while the winner was a 90th minute penalty.

Barcelona fans rejoice, Real Madrid fans complain. Here’s how twitter reacted:

Something is not right at Barcelona right now..

And obviously, there were to be jokes!


