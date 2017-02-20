Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi saves Barcelona yet again

Messi - Saving Luis Enrique's job since 2015

@falsewinger by Sripad Tweets 20 Feb 2017, 08:42 IST

He’s done it yet again!

“When people lose faith, they look up to god. We look up to someone's who 5'7” – Barcelona fans all around the world. On what looked like a day where nothing was going to get Barcelona the win against Leganes, Lionel Messi stepped up and scored twice to help them win 2-1! Messi’s first goal came in the 4th minute while the winner was a 90th minute penalty.

Barcelona fans rejoice, Real Madrid fans complain. Here’s how twitter reacted:

Something is not right at Barcelona right now..

Gerard Piqué's reaction to Messi's 90th minute winning goal.. pic.twitter.com/CCmCSMedm4 — Messi World (@MessiWorId) February 19, 2017

Didn't even smile after winning the game. Messi is as shocked from Barça's poor display as we are. pic.twitter.com/GHjD5K2LFt — infosmessi (@infosmessi_) February 19, 2017

Thanks to Neymar for getting the penalty for us and to Messi for scoring it. A game we didn't deserve to win. — MascheranoStats (@MascheranoStats) February 19, 2017

Messi and Piqué's reaction to Messi's 90th minute winner.... pic.twitter.com/9gTjszPy9y — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 19, 2017

Messi's reaction to his 90th minute winner. He looks of carrying this club.. pic.twitter.com/hw2WvzjAPo — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 19, 2017

Messi sad for the team performance, he didn't celebrate pic.twitter.com/S78BwbelS2 — (@10_cule_) February 19, 2017

And obviously, there were to be jokes!

Was Never Barcelona or Messi FC .... it was always referee FC — M-j (@itsMj7) February 19, 2017

The referee save Barcelona once again — Courtney Edwards (@ccedwards50) February 19, 2017

Waiting to see Barcelona players comment on the referee penalty decision. — Banderas (@omorboy) February 19, 2017

When #Barcelona is not winning till min. 90

- the referee: call me maybe pic.twitter.com/mxuwH2jih9 — Ahmed A Wahab (@Mados93) February 19, 2017

Lol, the referee did his thing for Barcelona :) — Amin (@Aminmusaad_) February 19, 2017

Once again referee to the rescue of Barcelona! are they ever going to stop being aided? #BarcelonaLeganes — yinksDjinks (@yinksdjinks) February 19, 2017